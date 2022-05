There's being one-eyed and there's being blind...



James McFadden

Former Everton forward on BBC Radio 5 Live



Goodison Park is a fantastic stadium. Football moves on and clubs have to modernise, but it's such a shame they have to move from Goodison because it's an incredible stadium. It generates a great atmosphere and it will be a sad day. But hopefully there are many more good days before they have to do that.