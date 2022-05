It's annoying that only for Leeds and Burnley committing suicide, these would be down.



The other week, even the most rabid bitters thought they were gone. Leeds didn't look in any danger and even Burnley had pulled away from the BS.



Football, eh. At least at the bottom things still have twists and turns and can change quickly. Unlike at the top, where the robotic oil state simply purchases top spot and ruins the league as a contest.