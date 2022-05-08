« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16440 on: May 8, 2022, 07:08:07 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on May  8, 2022, 05:37:17 pm
It was fun whilst it lasted... A bit of a side show... Will be interesting how they do next season.
It certainly was fun. As you said, a nice little side show alongside an already fabulous season for us.

I never genuinely believed they'd go down, other than that moment they dropped into the bottom three. Leeds and Burnley have been desperate to ride to their rescue since, though.

Make no mistake, the footballing gods have bailed them out this season too. They've had so much luck run for them. That clown who tied himself to the goalpost at the pit should get a statue outside the Gwladys for his services to relegation avoidance.

Next season could be funny. They've temporarily upped their intensity to get themselves over the line to safety. Their fans have had to adopt 'Kopite behaviour' and actually support their side in order to push them on. Neither the team, the manager or the fans have the stomach for it long term though. They'll revert to type in the coming season, with predictable results.

It's a shame the city will have to put up with at least two more poisonous derby matches next season, but such is life.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16441 on: May 8, 2022, 08:41:10 pm »
Meanwhile, near me on County Road,  still loads of celebrating going on at the weekends results, City's in particular I should imagine!

Pretty sad it's come to this actually for them.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16442 on: May 8, 2022, 08:54:27 pm »

Offline Circa1892

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16443 on: May 8, 2022, 09:22:57 pm »
Be a laugh in the summer when they have to sell anything vaguely saleable as theyre fucked without the roubles.
Online farawayred

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16444 on: May 8, 2022, 09:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May  8, 2022, 09:22:57 pm
Be a laugh in the summer when they have to sell anything vaguely saleable as theyre fucked without the roubles.
They will demand that payments are made in rubles - season tickets, merchandise, the whole lot.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16445 on: Yesterday at 01:06:22 am »
Finally quitened down around here, car horns blowin a few minutes ago..didn't catch it properly but think I heard something like this....


We haven't won the Title,
We haven't won the Cup.
The party is still going,
Because we're staying up.
Frankie is our hero.
He's turned the City blue.
He once told Klopp to fuck off.
He's a legend through and through!

Allez Allez Allez....
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16446 on: Yesterday at 01:14:20 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 01:06:22 am
Finally quitened down around here, car horns blowin a few minutes ago..didn't catch it properly but think I heard something like this....


We haven't won the Title,
We haven't won the Cup.
The party is still going,
Because we're staying up.
Frankie is our hero.
He's turned the City blue.
He once told Klopp to fuck off.
He's a legend through and through!

Allez Allez Allez....

 :duh
Offline ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16447 on: Yesterday at 08:40:39 am »
We sacked a Spanish waiter
Who could not improve the squad
We waited until later
To get closer to the drop

Now we have fat Lampard
To hedge all of our bets
It makes being a fan hard
but we're used to regrets

chuté chuté chuté
Offline boots

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16448 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 am »
Now our grounds a dustbin
We spend millions on flops
Our mascot is a pigeon
and Frank is better than Klopps

DCL wears cor blimey trousers
he bought from a charity shop
keeps his mascara in his handbag
Whilst Gordon does Belly flops
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16449 on: Yesterday at 11:41:08 am »
Will be glorious if they blow it from here.

Offline blert596

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16450 on: Yesterday at 12:28:38 pm »
Feel a bit let down by Burnley and Leeds to be honest.

Time for either/both of them to play the "why are everton not being docked points for FFP violations" card.

That would be funny as.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16451 on: Yesterday at 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:40:39 am
We sacked a Spanish waiter
Who could not improve the squad
We waited until later
To get closer to the drop

Now we have fat Lampard
To hedge all of our bets
It makes being a fan hard
but we're used to regrets

chuté chuté chuté
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:33:48 am
Now our grounds a dustbin
We spend millions on flops
Our mascot is a pigeon
and Frank is better than Klopps

DCL wears cor blimey trousers
he bought from a charity shop
keeps his mascara in his handbag
Whilst Gordon does Belly flops

;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16452 on: Yesterday at 02:12:22 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 12:28:38 pm
Feel a bit let down by Burnley and Leeds to be honest.

Time for either/both of them to play the "why are everton not being docked points for FFP violations" card.

That would be funny as.
You can't trust anyone in this league. Teams are falling over themselves to get relegated.

Football: "It looks like the blueshite are going down."

Burnley and Leeds: "Hold our beers."

 ::)

Millwall will be gutted. I know they were relishing the shite visiting them next season.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16453 on: Yesterday at 02:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:12:22 pm


Millwall will be gutted. I know they were relishing the shite visiting them next season.
The CCTV camera operators would have loved the overtime
Offline Elzar

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16454 on: Yesterday at 02:43:42 pm »
I've come to think that them getting relegated would be hilarious, but them staying up might be just as much entertainment next season with Frankie in charge. He's going to have them all over the place and be trying to spend all kinds on agent fees etc in the summer.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16455 on: Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:38:40 pm
The CCTV camera operators would have loved the overtime
They certainly would. 😃

Millwall will have to wait another season by the look of it. Pity really, even Harry the Dog would have come out of retirement for that one, if he's still alive. The Zimmer frame would be going in good style.

Whenever it is, the shite's next visit to their place will be very spicy indeed.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16456 on: Yesterday at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:43:42 pm
I've come to think that them getting relegated would be hilarious, but them staying up might be just as much entertainment next season with Frankie in charge. He's going to have them all over the place and be trying to spend all kinds on agent fees etc in the summer.
It should be hilarious whatever happens.

They are absolutely shite. They've managed to raise it in a short burst of games, mainly running on fear and adrenaline. They have neither the ability, the mindset or the stomach to put a shift in long-term.

They are a poor team with a poor manager and a desperately unsupportive fanbase. They are like the Tories. Who can forget the Tories asking the country to adopt socialist principles in order to get us all through the pandemic? Same with the shite, who when in dire straits turned to 'Kopite behaviour' to help push their players over the line. Well, as soon as the crisis fades, they return back to type.

Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16457 on: Yesterday at 04:15:59 pm »
theyve been really lucky with the timing of their fixtures when it comes to playing teams when they have nothing to play for, after europe, etc. even then they have to work out of their skins to scrape past teams who arent arsed to even win a throw in let alone the game
Offline Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16458 on: Yesterday at 04:42:23 pm »
Everton's PL survival merely means that they have cemented themselves as a backwater provincial club. A club with more past than future, and so irrelevant they can't even attract a decent sportswasher.

I would almost feel sorry for them, if it wasn't for their uncanny ability to evade any and all responsibility for their current circumstances.
Offline 4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16459 on: Yesterday at 06:13:49 pm »
And for the laugh of the day.  :lmao :lmao :lmao


Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel
4 hours ago

Everton have reportedly joined the chase for Barcelona midfield starlet Gavi.

Source - AS (Spanish outlet)
Offline Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16460 on: Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:13:49 pm
And for the laugh of the day.  :lmao :lmao :lmao


Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel
4 hours ago

Everton have reportedly joined the chase for Barcelona midfield starlet Gavi.

Source - AS (Spanish outlet)

Presumably the Premier League will be taking a keen interest in how Everton think that theyve got £50 million odd to even bid.

Its a Covid loss guv, honest it is.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16461 on: Yesterday at 06:19:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:13:49 pm
And for the laugh of the day.  :lmao :lmao :lmao


Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel
4 hours ago

Everton have reportedly joined the chase for Barcelona midfield starlet Gavi.

Source - AS (Spanish outlet)
''joined the chase"  :lmao

No doubt right at the back, puffed out and gasping for breath.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16462 on: Yesterday at 06:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:19:29 pm
''joined the chase"  :lmao

No doubt right at the back, puffed out and gasping for breath.

In the same way that John Moss joins the chase to keep up with play.
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Wheny
« Reply #16463 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:29:39 pm
In the same way that John Moss joins the chase to keep up with play.
or the way I "join" the Tour de France ... by watching from home with some nice snacks handy.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16464 on: Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm »
Why did the Evertonian cross the road?

To avoid the Liverpool fan who didn't notice he was there.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16465 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:14:20 am
:duh

Just kidding with the Allez Allez Allez bit... the first part is true!
Offline JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16466 on: Yesterday at 07:30:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:13:49 pm
And for the laugh of the day.  :lmao :lmao :lmao


Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel
4 hours ago

Everton have reportedly joined the chase for Barcelona midfield starlet Gavi.

Source - AS (Spanish outlet)
Whats wrong with that? Ive joined the race to be Megan Foxs new fella.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16467 on: Yesterday at 09:11:37 pm »
If they survive it may just be prolonging the inevitable. Will need to see them actually replace all their sponsorships with Moshiri's usual top-off while Usmanov is under sanction. They may need to sell off any player of value whether they are relegated or not.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16468 on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm »
It's all a misunderstanding. They've actually after a lad called Gavin who once listened to the song Barcelona
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16469 on: Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm »
An Evertonian acquaintance of mine was riding high today on the back of the weekends results. Naturally enough, he seemed more enthused about the fact we dropped points than the fact Everton have climbed out of the drop zone. He then proceeded to crow about how made up he'll be when "City win number 8"

It was at this point I pointed out that City clinching an 8th title will put them 1 behind Everton. I then asked him how does it feel knowing that City will probably eclipse Everton's 150 year history within a 15 year timespan. At this point you could the cognitive dissonance consuming his bitter little soul, but to his credit, he countered with a well-thought-out "1 title in 30 years!"

They're a hoot at times to be fair

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16470 on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16471 on: Yesterday at 11:30:16 pm »
I love this latest obsession with LFC being 'drugged up' to explain their success, they really cannot accept it can they, nearly every post takes it as written that the club must be doped to be that good. There are numerous examples of this sort of denial but no theories about their own players being overdosed on Xanex or the like (strangely enough one of the many 'blues' drugs). There can be no other explanation, excepting they are just shit of course.


Oh, yes, that's it, not drug enhanced, just drug free and piss poor.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16472 on: Today at 12:10:06 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm
An Evertonian acquaintance of mine was riding high today on the back of the weekends results. Naturally enough, he seemed more enthused about the fact we dropped points than the fact Everton have climbed out of the drop zone. He then proceeded to crow about how made up he'll be when "City win number 8"

It was at this point I pointed out that City clinching an 8th title will put them 1 behind Everton. I then asked him how does it feel knowing that City will probably eclipse Everton's 150 year history within a 15 year timespan. At this point you could the cognitive dissonance consuming his bitter little soul, but to his credit, he countered with a well-thought-out "1 title in 30 years!"

They're a hoot at times to be fair

Seeing as he sprinted way out of his box, leaving an open goal for you to shoot into, you surely obliged with a "no title in 35 years" reply to him?

It's absolutely bizarre how these think they've got anything to crow about in relation to us, given the only excitement they've had since the 80s is a freak FA Cup win and avoiding relegation.

More masochism on display by them. Relishing a sportswash gradually eclipsing their own history.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16473 on: Today at 01:03:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:40:39 am
We sacked a Spanish waiter
Who could not improve the squad
We waited until later
To get closer to the drop

Now we have fat Lampard
To hedge all of our bets
It makes being a fan hard
but we're used to regrets

chuté chuté chuté

Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:33:48 am
Now our grounds a dustbin
We spend millions on flops
Our mascot is a pigeon
and Frank is better than Klopps

DCL wears cor blimey trousers
he bought from a charity shop
keeps his mascara in his handbag
Whilst Gordon does Belly flops

Benitez said to me
We'll never win the premiere league
you know he said so

Now Frankie is in charge and I feel fine

Im so glad that Frankie gives us hope
Im so glad the Red Shite are on dope

Frankie said to Klopp
that you can go and fuck right off
you know he said so

Now Frankie is in charge and I feel fine

Im so glad that Frankie gives us hope
Im so glad the Red Shite are on dope
