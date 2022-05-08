It was fun whilst it lasted... A bit of a side show... Will be interesting how they do next season.



It certainly was fun. As you said, a nice little side show alongside an already fabulous season for us.I never genuinely believed they'd go down, other than that moment they dropped into the bottom three. Leeds and Burnley have been desperate to ride to their rescue since, though.Make no mistake, the footballing gods have bailed them out this season too. They've had so much luck run for them. That clown who tied himself to the goalpost at the pit should get a statue outside the Gwladys for his services to relegation avoidance.Next season could be funny. They've temporarily upped their intensity to get themselves over the line to safety. Their fans have had to adopt 'Kopite behaviour' and actually support their side in order to push them on. Neither the team, the manager or the fans have the stomach for it long term though. They'll revert to type in the coming season, with predictable results.It's a shame the city will have to put up with at least two more poisonous derby matches next season, but such is life.