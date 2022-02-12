I guess for them to go down they now really need to come away empty-handed both at Leicester and Watford and that seems very unlikely at the moment. Those three lucky Woodison wins really screwed any chances. Had they dropped points in one of those games it would be all so different now.



Had it been the Everton of ten years ago I wouldn't have wanted relegation on them, they ran the club well and within their means. They got good results for it too. However, the new ownership just burned everything down and they lost the plot. Going down, cleaning the mess and changing ownership is probably the only chance for Everton to really regain their former status as a well-run top-half club. The more years they stay in the Prem in this state, the worse it will be for them in the long run as the debts catch up and they will throw more and more credit money at players to try and avoid the bottom three.