Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16400 on: Today at 02:08:52 pm
soon they'll be saying "It landed in an open garbage bin that he spotted earlier in the day!"

ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16401 on: Today at 02:10:06 pm
Our fans ride through town on motorbikes aiming bazooka at art galleries tho

Petrol bombing the children's school for the blind
Al 666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16402 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:51:54 pm
Do one, Campbell.

Even Geoff Capes wouldn't get it out of the ground from there, you tit.

Honestly, I just cannot believe the amount of lame excuses that are being made for this little scrote. Take some responsibility, you bitter dickbrains.

The bit I don't get is when another Evertonian. Jamie Carragher threw a far less dangerous object back into the crowd against Arsenal in 01-02 he got a straight Red. So throw a coin you get a straight red, throw a burning object into the crowd, no action from the officials.

I think Leeds and Burnley should sent letters demanding an apology from the PGMOL.
Al 666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16403 on: Today at 02:14:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:52 pm
soon they'll be saying "It landed in an open garbage bin that he spotted earlier in the day!"



I am waiting for 'he threw out an emergency flare for his horrifically injured colleague Anthony Gordon'.
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16404 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm
Richarlison was clearly throwing it into the bucket of water the steward was holding up in the upper Gwladys.  ::)

Latest reports suggest the Harlem Globetrotters have him on their list of potential summer signings.
ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16405 on: Today at 02:17:27 pm
GOOD-HEARTED EVERTON FANS WERE making their club proud today by rebuilding brick by brick the orphanage that Liverpool fans burned down. A passerby stated that
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16406 on: Today at 02:19:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:12:46 pm
The bit I don't get is when another Evertonian. Jamie Carragher threw a far less dangerous object back into the crowd against Arsenal in 01-02 he got a straight Red. So throw a coin you get a straight red, throw a burning object into the crowd, no action from the officials.

I think Leeds and Burnley should sent letters demanding an apology from the PGMOL.
I don't watch their games so have no idea how the ref missed it or overlooked it, but it's a straight red card. Absolutely no question. There is simply no excuse.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16407 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:12:46 pm
The bit I don't get is when another Evertonian. Jamie Carragher threw a far less dangerous object back into the crowd against Arsenal in 01-02 he got a straight Red. So throw a coin you get a straight red, throw a burning object into the crowd, no action from the officials.

I think Leeds and Burnley should sent letters demanding an apology from the PGMOL.

Celebrate a goal by taking your shirt off - yellow card.

If my memory serves immediately after he scored he ran and kicked the corner flag, then picked up the smoke bomb and tossed it towards the crowd.

He was hyped up - and they say we are on PEDs.
4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16408 on: Today at 02:29:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:19:07 pm
I don't watch their games so have no idea how the ref missed it or overlooked it, but it's a straight red card. Absolutely no question. There is simply no excuse.

Like a beachball deflecting a shot into the goal...the Refs don't know the LOTG and all their interpretations.
ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16409 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm
Why don't we have loads of friendly Evertonians flooding this thread. Come on even I'll be nice. We have a Spurs one and Arsenal one

Same city isn't it Everton is a massive club? Come on  :)
Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16410 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:51:54 pm
Do one, Campbell.

Even Geoff Capes wouldn't get it out of the ground from there, you tit.

Honestly, I just cannot believe the amount of lame excuses that are being made for this little scrote. Take some responsibility, you bitter dickbrains.

More chance of hell freezing over mate.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16411 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:02 pm
Kevin Campbell has already come up with his defence.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News he said: No, it went out of the ground. It went over.

The angle where he is, because I know it well, he threw it out. He didnt throw it back into the fans.

He threw it over. Theres a gap there. He threw it over that wall.

Of course they have to look at it. They can look, check it out. He threw it over the fans and out of the ground.

So they can investigate all they like, its not a problem.

FFS just own up to it. From the angle, he threw it, if it had landed outside of the ground, there would likely be CCTV footage that had emerged by now. But it's not like there's an empty wasteland behind that part of the stadium.
Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16412 on: Today at 04:47:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:44:24 pm
FFS just own up to it. From the angle, he threw it, if it had landed outside of the ground, there would likely be CCTV footage that had emerged by now. But it's not like there's an empty wasteland behind that part of the stadium.

There would have also been reports of him being approached by the Brazilian Olympic team about changing sports.
Smellytrabs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16413 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:02 pm
Kevin Campbell has already come up with his defence.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News he said: No, it went out of the ground. It went over.

The angle where he is, because I know it well, he threw it out. He didnt throw it back into the fans.

He threw it over. Theres a gap there. He threw it over that wall.

Of course they have to look at it. They can look, check it out. He threw it over the fans and out of the ground.

So they can investigate all they like, its not a problem.

How did he know there wouldn't be anybody on the other side of the wall? 
