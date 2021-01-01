« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 900205 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16360 on: Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm »
Perfect horse for the bitters running in the 13.30 at Chester BOOSala. Wonder if the trainer has got it on the inhalers!
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,701
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16361 on: Yesterday at 01:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:08:44 pm

If we do the quad...

"Well, the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup, la; it's the FA Cup that's got the prestige... oh wait... the League is the best measure of who's the best team... nah, hang on... the Champions League is what counts most... ah fuck... Everyone knows the Charity Shield is the number one trophy to win"


"The Championship's where you really prove yourself"
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16362 on: Yesterday at 01:44:59 pm »
If anyone is interested, this is the fella who started the rumour about 64% of Liverpool players being asthmatic. https://twitter.com/DangerKidsBooks

He's yet to provide any evidence to back up his claim, some two years after he wrote the article. This is the article rival fans now take as gospel.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16363 on: Yesterday at 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 01:44:59 pm
If anyone is interested, this is the fella who started the rumour about 64% of Liverpool players being asthmatic. https://twitter.com/DangerKidsBooks

He's yet to provide any evidence to back up his claim, some two years after he wrote the article. This is the article rival fans now take as gospel.

So hes the Russian based journalist spreading lies.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16364 on: Yesterday at 03:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm
Perfect horse for the bitters running in the 13.30 at Chester BOOSala. Wonder if the trainer has got it on the inhalers!
Lost   :D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16365 on: Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:12:59 pm
Lost   :D

Dont you mean Winning without winning?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,042
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16366 on: Yesterday at 03:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:12:59 pm
Lost   :D
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm
Dont you mean Winning without winning?

To be fair - the other horses were doping and using inhalers.

Chester BOOSala's owner has written a strongly worded letter to the authorities asking for an investigation.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16367 on: Yesterday at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm
Dont you mean Winning without winning?
Apologies.
It was beaten by a pace horse and the jockey was heard saying that ifitadnabinferthefasterhorse hed have won.

Funnily enough theres a horse called dance to Paris in the 4.55 at Chester. Very much a long shot, but you never know.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16368 on: Yesterday at 03:40:40 pm »
BOOsala, BOOsala, BOOsala
Galloped down the straight
Sala, Sala, Sala, Sala la la
Came in eighth
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16369 on: Yesterday at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm
If I stagger into town to soak up the champions league final and you see me there with my beard and shorts on I look alright but I'll look stoned or drunk or something are we having a go at men who take inhalers now I look like I'm up to something, I duck behind a wall and huuuufff just sucking in aahhhhhhhhhHhhhhhhhh

DON'T ACCUSE ME

I HAVE AN INHALER

YOU CAN'T ACCUSE THE ILL

Reading your posts recently it's clear you are definitely on the inhalers.  ;D   :wellin
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16370 on: Yesterday at 04:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:08:44 pm

If we do the quad...

"Well, the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup, la; it's the FA Cup that's got the prestige... oh wait... the League is the best measure of who's the best team... nah, hang on... the Champions League is what counts most... ah fuck... Everyone knows the Charity Shield is the number one trophy to win"



Surely the Northern Premier League is the yardstick now? Buxton would see the Scousers off, no probs.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16371 on: Yesterday at 04:26:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:55:52 pm
So hes the Russian based journalist spreading lies.

Yes.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16372 on: Yesterday at 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:40:40 pm
BOOsala, BOOsala, BOOsala
Galloped down the straight
Sala, Sala, Sala, Sala la la
Came in eighth
:wellin
Good work!


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:20:28 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16373 on: Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:55:52 pm
So hes the Russian based journalist spreading lies.

I would go further and call it propaganda. He did some investigative journalism and was very critical of Russia being involved in doping. Now he has done a complete volte-face and says that Russia is the victim of geopolitical issues and greed. His main fascination now seems to be trying to deflect attention away from Russian doping by mudslinging at the west.

As well as being a journalist he is a director of the National University of Science and Technology what used to be called the Stalin Moscow Institute of Steel.

He has some interesting opinions on the invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia bombed a children and maternity hospital in Mariupol resulting in at least three deaths, including a child.[5] The Russian embassy in London claimed that footage of a pregnant woman at the scene of the bombing was staged by a beauty blogger.

The claim was repeated on Twitter by Moore, who tweeted that "The girl being carried from the rubble is a blogger who came to the hospital for a shoot". In another tweet, Moore referenced "the faked maternity hospital victim" while noting that "this has to be the worst time to want to believe in news reporting". The tweets were subsequently deleted and Moore stated that he did not wish to comment specifically on them.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16374 on: Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:40:40 pm
BOOsala, BOOsala, BOOsala
Galloped down the straight
Sala, Sala, Sala, Sala la la
Came in eighth

There isn't a straight at Chester, it's what it's famous for.  That and the fact you can watch from the city walls without paying to get in.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16375 on: Yesterday at 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm
I would go further and call it propaganda. He did some investigative journalism and was very critical of Russia being involved in doping. Now he has done a complete volte-face and says that Russia is the victim of geopolitical issues and greed. His main fascination now seems to be trying to deflect attention away from Russian doping by mudslinging at the west.

As well as being a journalist he is a director of the National University of Science and Technology what used to be called the Stalin Moscow Institute of Steel.

He has some interesting opinions on the invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia bombed a children and maternity hospital in Mariupol resulting in at least three deaths, including a child.[5] The Russian embassy in London claimed that footage of a pregnant woman at the scene of the bombing was staged by a beauty blogger.

The claim was repeated on Twitter by Moore, who tweeted that "The girl being carried from the rubble is a blogger who came to the hospital for a shoot". In another tweet, Moore referenced "the faked maternity hospital victim" while noting that "this has to be the worst time to want to believe in news reporting". The tweets were subsequently deleted and Moore stated that he did not wish to comment specifically on them.

Looking at his Twitter it looks like he's a Man Utd fan and most of his replies when questioned on his allegations are emojis but that won't stop our rivals having a pop.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16376 on: Yesterday at 06:35:33 pm »
Think I got most of those emojis after I called him a Russian shill.  He's been quiet for a while now though.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16377 on: Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm »
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16378 on: Yesterday at 06:52:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June? when he's no longer playing in England.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16379 on: Yesterday at 06:52:34 pm »
99% of Evertonians give the rest a bad name.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16380 on: Yesterday at 06:55:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?

Ah, the Sue Gray report procedure (Robert Ludlum's worst book).
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,971
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16381 on: Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16382 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:27:25 pm
Looking at his Twitter it looks like he's a Man Utd fan and most of his replies when questioned on his allegations are emojis but that won't stop our rivals having a pop.

He's a West Ham fan.

I've been speaking to him this afternoon. He admitted to me he doesn't have any proof. Basically, his argument seems to be that doping goes on in football and sports, so we should all just believe his article which says 64% of the Liverpool squad have asthma.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16383 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm
He's a West Ham fan.

I've been speaking to him this afternoon. He admitted to me he doesn't have any proof. Basically, his argument seems to be that doping goes on in football and sports, so we should all just believe his article which says 64% of the Liverpool squad have asthma.
Well, that's conclusive then.  ::)

He's plucked a percentage figure out of his arse based on an assumption.  :butt

That's the kind of nonsense you expect from lunatic fringe groups like GOT and BlueLoon.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16384 on: Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?

I have no clue why. The Police cleared John Terry of racism and then the FA charged him anyway. I fucking hate John Terry, but that was fucking ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16385 on: Yesterday at 07:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:09:00 pm
Well, that's conclusive then.  ::)

He's plucked a percentage figure out of his arse based on an assumption.  :butt

That's the kind of nonsense you expect from lunatic fringe groups like GOT and BlueLoon.


Finished by saying to me "Why are you bothered if they do or don't take PEDs? Nobody cares anyway" :duh
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16386 on: Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?

So similar to what the SFA did with Leigh Griffiths. Cue a 3 or 4 match ban being handed out before/after the WC
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16387 on: Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm
I have no clue why. The Police cleared John Terry of racism and then the FA charged him anyway. I fucking hate John Terry, but that was fucking ridiculous.

It is down to the burden of proof. In criminal cases you have to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. With FA charges guilt is determined on the balance of probabilities, which has a much lower threshold.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,169
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16388 on: Yesterday at 08:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm
It is down to the burden of proof. In criminal cases you have to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. With FA charges guilt is determined on the balance of probabilities, which has a much lower threshold.
And John terry is a c*nt
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,759
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16389 on: Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:05:51 pm
And John terry is a c*nt

Fact!!!
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,974
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16390 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm »
youve got leicester on sunday

blue vs blue

you can finally relax there on the sofa with ur francine silly bollocks we knew you were you all along davek caught u!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16391 on: Yesterday at 08:47:49 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 06:52:34 pm
99% of Evertonians give the rest a bad name.


 :wellin
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16392 on: Today at 09:55:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm
It is down to the burden of proof. In criminal cases you have to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. With FA charges guilt is determined on the balance of probabilities, which has a much lower threshold.

So in this case the Pigeon may well have a sufficiently reasonable excuse to avoid criminal charges - I wanted to ensure that the device was removed from the field of play so that no players were hurt but while doing so I miscalculated and threw the device into the crowd.

Sounds believable. ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,974
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16393 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
I too would be a bitter Evertonian if I used up all my spare change on trips to Woodison, one fixture per season only unless there's a fluke cup draw in which case like the league game I'd stuff my pockets with pennies and twos with them bulging and waddle to the ground making awkward chitchat with the frosty stewards just hustling myself in my corner flag seat ready to bounce up jangling softly just fucking PRAYING for Milner or Trent AlexanderArnold to take a corner so I can slowly but surely alleviate myself of this wee brass fortune by pinging the ones and twos and even the occasional five at the players and my blue brethren around me clapping me on my back and hooting and gurning drooling yes I am one of the people's club, there oozing stately dignity as I dig rusty copper pieces at scum players in red, doing my bit to fight asthma crime, relishing the night posting try hard shite hoping to catch a Thank off Davek, as let's face it I wouldn't want to be discussing the result
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16394 on: Today at 12:07:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:55:57 am
So in this case the Pigeon may well have a sufficiently reasonable excuse to avoid criminal charges - I wanted to ensure that the device was removed from the field of play so that no players were hurt but while doing so I miscalculated and threw the device into the crowd.

Sounds believable. ;D

Kevin Campbell has already come up with his defence.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News he said: No, it went out of the ground. It went over.

The angle where he is, because I know it well, he threw it out. He didnt throw it back into the fans.

He threw it over. Theres a gap there. He threw it over that wall.

Of course they have to look at it. They can look, check it out. He threw it over the fans and out of the ground.

So they can investigate all they like, its not a problem.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16395 on: Today at 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
There isn't a straight at Chester, it's what it's famous for.  That and the fact you can watch from the city walls without paying to get in.
D'Oh! As you can imagine my knowledge of horse racing and race courses is less than an Evertonian's experiences of major European stadiums.

Did have a nice day out in Chester once

Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 06:52:34 pm
99% of Evertonians give the rest a bad name.
:lmao Yes!!!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16396 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:02 pm
Kevin Campbell has already come up with his defence.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News he said: No, it went out of the ground. It went over.

The angle where he is, because I know it well, he threw it out. He didnt throw it back into the fans.

He threw it over. Theres a gap there. He threw it over that wall.

Of course they have to look at it. They can look, check it out. He threw it over the fans and out of the ground.

So they can investigate all they like, its not a problem.
Do one, Campbell.

Even Geoff Capes wouldn't get it out of the ground from there, you tit.

Honestly, I just cannot believe the amount of lame excuses that are being made for this little scrote. Take some responsibility, you bitter dickbrains.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 