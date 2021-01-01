« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 898560 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,772
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16360 on: Today at 01:30:21 pm »
Perfect horse for the bitters running in the 13.30 at Chester BOOSala. Wonder if the trainer has got it on the inhalers!
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,701
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16361 on: Today at 01:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:08:44 pm

If we do the quad...

"Well, the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup, la; it's the FA Cup that's got the prestige... oh wait... the League is the best measure of who's the best team... nah, hang on... the Champions League is what counts most... ah fuck... Everyone knows the Charity Shield is the number one trophy to win"


"The Championship's where you really prove yourself"
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16362 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm »
If anyone is interested, this is the fella who started the rumour about 64% of Liverpool players being asthmatic. https://twitter.com/DangerKidsBooks

He's yet to provide any evidence to back up his claim, some two years after he wrote the article. This is the article rival fans now take as gospel.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,142
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16363 on: Today at 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:44:59 pm
If anyone is interested, this is the fella who started the rumour about 64% of Liverpool players being asthmatic. https://twitter.com/DangerKidsBooks

He's yet to provide any evidence to back up his claim, some two years after he wrote the article. This is the article rival fans now take as gospel.

So hes the Russian based journalist spreading lies.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16364 on: Today at 03:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:30:21 pm
Perfect horse for the bitters running in the 13.30 at Chester BOOSala. Wonder if the trainer has got it on the inhalers!
Lost   :D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,142
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16365 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:12:59 pm
Lost   :D

Dont you mean Winning without winning?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,041
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16366 on: Today at 03:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:12:59 pm
Lost   :D
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:26:51 pm
Dont you mean Winning without winning?

To be fair - the other horses were doping and using inhalers.

Chester BOOSala's owner has written a strongly worded letter to the authorities asking for an investigation.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16367 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:26:51 pm
Dont you mean Winning without winning?
Apologies.
It was beaten by a pace horse and the jockey was heard saying that ifitadnabinferthefasterhorse hed have won.

Funnily enough theres a horse called dance to Paris in the 4.55 at Chester. Very much a long shot, but you never know.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 03:40:40 pm »
BOOsala, BOOsala, BOOsala
Galloped down the straight
Sala, Sala, Sala, Sala la la
Came in eighth
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,738
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:29:31 pm
If I stagger into town to soak up the champions league final and you see me there with my beard and shorts on I look alright but I'll look stoned or drunk or something are we having a go at men who take inhalers now I look like I'm up to something, I duck behind a wall and huuuufff just sucking in aahhhhhhhhhHhhhhhhhh

DON'T ACCUSE ME

I HAVE AN INHALER

YOU CAN'T ACCUSE THE ILL

Reading your posts recently it's clear you are definitely on the inhalers.  ;D   :wellin
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,738
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 04:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:08:44 pm

If we do the quad...

"Well, the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup, la; it's the FA Cup that's got the prestige... oh wait... the League is the best measure of who's the best team... nah, hang on... the Champions League is what counts most... ah fuck... Everyone knows the Charity Shield is the number one trophy to win"



Surely the Northern Premier League is the yardstick now? Buxton would see the Scousers off, no probs.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:55:52 pm
So hes the Russian based journalist spreading lies.

Yes.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:40:40 pm
BOOsala, BOOsala, BOOsala
Galloped down the straight
Sala, Sala, Sala, Sala la la
Came in eighth
:wellin
Good work!


« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:28 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,772
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16373 on: Today at 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:55:52 pm
So hes the Russian based journalist spreading lies.

I would go further and call it propaganda. He did some investigative journalism and was very critical of Russia being involved in doping. Now he has done a complete volte-face and says that Russia is the victim of geopolitical issues and greed. His main fascination now seems to be trying to deflect attention away from Russian doping by mudslinging at the west.

As well as being a journalist he is a director of the National University of Science and Technology what used to be called the Stalin Moscow Institute of Steel.

He has some interesting opinions on the invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia bombed a children and maternity hospital in Mariupol resulting in at least three deaths, including a child.[5] The Russian embassy in London claimed that footage of a pregnant woman at the scene of the bombing was staged by a beauty blogger.

The claim was repeated on Twitter by Moore, who tweeted that "The girl being carried from the rubble is a blogger who came to the hospital for a shoot". In another tweet, Moore referenced "the faked maternity hospital victim" while noting that "this has to be the worst time to want to believe in news reporting". The tweets were subsequently deleted and Moore stated that he did not wish to comment specifically on them.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16374 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:40:40 pm
BOOsala, BOOsala, BOOsala
Galloped down the straight
Sala, Sala, Sala, Sala la la
Came in eighth

There isn't a straight at Chester, it's what it's famous for.  That and the fact you can watch from the city walls without paying to get in.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16375 on: Today at 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:23:30 pm
I would go further and call it propaganda. He did some investigative journalism and was very critical of Russia being involved in doping. Now he has done a complete volte-face and says that Russia is the victim of geopolitical issues and greed. His main fascination now seems to be trying to deflect attention away from Russian doping by mudslinging at the west.

As well as being a journalist he is a director of the National University of Science and Technology what used to be called the Stalin Moscow Institute of Steel.

He has some interesting opinions on the invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia bombed a children and maternity hospital in Mariupol resulting in at least three deaths, including a child.[5] The Russian embassy in London claimed that footage of a pregnant woman at the scene of the bombing was staged by a beauty blogger.

The claim was repeated on Twitter by Moore, who tweeted that "The girl being carried from the rubble is a blogger who came to the hospital for a shoot". In another tweet, Moore referenced "the faked maternity hospital victim" while noting that "this has to be the worst time to want to believe in news reporting". The tweets were subsequently deleted and Moore stated that he did not wish to comment specifically on them.

Looking at his Twitter it looks like he's a Man Utd fan and most of his replies when questioned on his allegations are emojis but that won't stop our rivals having a pop.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16376 on: Today at 06:35:33 pm »
Think I got most of those emojis after I called him a Russian shill.  He's been quiet for a while now though.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 06:50:22 pm »
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 06:52:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June? when he's no longer playing in England.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 06:52:34 pm »
99% of Evertonians give the rest a bad name.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?

Ah, the Sue Gray report procedure (Robert Ludlum's worst book).
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,967
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16382 on: Today at 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 06:27:25 pm
Looking at his Twitter it looks like he's a Man Utd fan and most of his replies when questioned on his allegations are emojis but that won't stop our rivals having a pop.

He's a West Ham fan.

I've been speaking to him this afternoon. He admitted to me he doesn't have any proof. Basically, his argument seems to be that doping goes on in football and sports, so we should all just believe his article which says 64% of the Liverpool squad have asthma.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,738
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16383 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:05:09 pm
He's a West Ham fan.

I've been speaking to him this afternoon. He admitted to me he doesn't have any proof. Basically, his argument seems to be that doping goes on in football and sports, so we should all just believe his article which says 64% of the Liverpool squad have asthma.
Well, that's conclusive then.  ::)

He's plucked a percentage figure out of his arse based on an assumption.  :butt

That's the kind of nonsense you expect from lunatic fringe groups like GOT and BlueLoon.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16384 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?

I have no clue why. The Police cleared John Terry of racism and then the FA charged him anyway. I fucking hate John Terry, but that was fucking ridiculous.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16385 on: Today at 07:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:09:00 pm
Well, that's conclusive then.  ::)

He's plucked a percentage figure out of his arse based on an assumption.  :butt

That's the kind of nonsense you expect from lunatic fringe groups like GOT and BlueLoon.


Finished by saying to me "Why are you bothered if they do or don't take PEDs? Nobody cares anyway" :duh
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,566
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16386 on: Today at 07:33:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Apparently the PL/FA have put the investigation into Richarlisons flare throwing on hold - wait for it - until the police have completed their investigation into the incident.
Cant see what there is to investigate. Multiple camera angles of him hurling the pyro into a wooden stand packed with fans.
So he will be banned sometime in June?

So similar to what the SFA did with Leigh Griffiths. Cue a 3 or 4 match ban being handed out before/after the WC
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 