Yr very welcome



BACK TO EVERTON



I like thinking about Carlo's surreal time at this club.



It's like being with a gorgeous bird who is perfect and class and you're a moron drinking Stella and trash and she tries to change you but you're having none of it so you kick her out your life



Then you see her on Fedbook two years later and she's married to some orthopaedic surgeon and runs a charity and is so beautiful it hurts, man, and in the radiance of her life now you look down at your Everton top with the sausage roll grease stains on it with the 12 Best Throw-Ins 2008-08 DVD case on the floor with your skunk next to you and your crypto is bottoming out and you can't pay the rent and you think of her, her on her fucking husband's boat, and it's only then in your full tattered Everton kit you realise you've pissed yourself and a tear rolls down your dirty cheek as you make yet another rollie and snarl and oh if only you could still go out and then you think of the others, the ones before and after her, and you fucked that up too and you tell yourself it'll be different as you choke back a sob but will it really? And you stand up to warm another sausage roll



Yeah

Carlo having been at Everton is exactly like that.