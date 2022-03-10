Exactly this. They are a confused bunch for sure.



At the end of the day, they are from this city, a city that loves football probably more then any other in the country, and Scousers get excited by footy. There is nothing wrong with that.



But the mental gymnastics they have done and will continue to do in an attempt to seperate themselves from "Kopite behaviour" (i.e. Enjoying the footy) is fascinating to watch.



It's the same on the pitch though. They get terribly offended whenever we get a pen, someone goes down easy or our player doesn't get sent off for just anything. And of course they scream and shout for every decision, no matter how ludicrous and get angry if an opponent so much as breathes. With them though it's anything goes with their players and any means necessary. Sound, but they're still so sanctimonious about everything.