Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 67,758
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16160 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:07:38 pm
Yeah. I think the odds of it causing a panic or crush are low, but if it boinks someone on the head as they're walking down the steps they can easily slip and take a tumble.

This isn't like the Ronaldo incident, as that match was done. This was in game, and even if the risk was low it was still reckless and stupid behaviour from someone who clearly wasn't thinking.

It all depends on what kind of charge they might slap on him, if any.

Yeah that's what it comes down to for me.

If he'd thrown it and it had hit someone and injured them, then that should really be a massive ban - probably as much as Cantona's - you've thrown an object into a crowd and actually injured them through your own actions.

It's probably a criminal offence in that circumstance as well
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,763
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16161 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 67,758
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16162 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:09:40 pm
Of course Richarlison should be banned. Players cannot be throwing flares or smoke bombs into the crowd. As far as I am aware they use metal canisters and the smoke can be harmful , particularly to people with lung conditions. How anyone would think he shouldnt receive a long ban is beyond me.

I think they usually are made out of cardboard. The one lobbed at us was cardboard and the one that duckface lobbed into the crowd also looked like it wasn't metal to me
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Indomitable_Carp

  Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,889
  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16163 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Have you been in the middle of a smoke bomb? I have - I was at a Pre-season at Wigan a few seasons back and some LFC gobshite twat threw one at our bit and it Landed just ahead of my row - couldn't see a fucking thing and it was pretty annoying.

But no one panicked because it.. was a smoke bomb..

If it had been a flare then that's a totally different story. One got thrown at my mate in the Kop years back and he had to get his kids shoe off as it had melted into it and then burned right through - luckily his kid was OK

But my point is that flares and smoke bombs are entirely different things. There just isn't even any comparison you can make. Flares are as scary as fuck and I'd be happy if a fan got a five year stretch inside for bringing one into the ground. They can easily kill.

Quite frankly I don´t give a shit whether he gets a ban either way.

But it´s not the fact it´s a smoke bomb as opposed to a flair.

It´s the fact smoke bombs actually have a bit of weight to them (about the same as a full can of coke). He lashed that up into the air towards a crowd of people. If that conks someone on the head it would do some damage. Also, smoke bombs do let out hot chemicals that can burn.

Basically a bloody stupid thing to do tossing that into a crowd of people.
Circa1892

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,106
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16164 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm
All this chatter would be moot if hed got the red he shouldve got last week. If Everton stay up because of that rat then Leeds or Burnley will rightly be fuming.
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 67,758
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16165 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:15:42 pm

Basically a bloody stupid thing to do tossing that into a crowd of people.

No arguments there :D

I don't thnk anyone could accuse him of having a brain. His expression is one that you'd expect to see on a hollowed-out coconut that had a surprised face drawn on it.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

12C

  aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,253
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16166 on: Today at 02:53:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:02:58 pm
What's the penalty for a fan throwing a smoke canister (flare, if you go with the media hysteria) at a player on the pitch?

A player throwing one into a packed crowd should have the book thrown at him.

A packed Wooden stand

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,253
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16167 on: Today at 02:56:31 pm
Seeing loads of blues getting exited about their great team, Richie La being a legend and what a wonderful thing it is to be a blue.

This is a team in the relegation places yet anyone seeing the hysteria would think are top of the league.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,763
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16168 on: Today at 03:04:57 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:53:32 pm
A packed Wooden stand

Exactly. It is a potential disaster ...

Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,092
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16169 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:35:26 am
Exactly this. They are a confused bunch for sure.

At the end of the day, they are from this city, a city that loves football probably more then any other in the country, and Scousers get excited by footy. There is nothing wrong with that.

But the mental gymnastics they have done and will continue to do in an attempt to seperate themselves from "Kopite behaviour" (i.e. Enjoying the footy) is fascinating to watch.

It's the same on the pitch though. They get terribly offended whenever we get a pen, someone goes down easy or our player doesn't get sent off for just anything. And of course they scream and shout for every decision, no matter how ludicrous and get angry if an opponent so much as breathes. With them though it's anything goes with their players and any means necessary. Sound, but they're still so sanctimonious about everything.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,092
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16170 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:54:03 am
Headline in the Mirror claiming Richarlison could get a three match ban for throwing the flare.

You can't let that go unpunished. It sets a terrible example as someone in the crowd could follow his example and think its fun to launch them across the stand. And if the person is called to task he can use the defence of 'well he did it and wasn't punished'.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,107
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16171 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:13:09 pm
You can't let that go unpunished. It sets a terrible example as someone in the crowd could follow his example and think its fun to launch them across the stand. And if the person is called to task he can use the defence of 'well he did it and wasn't punished'.

And what happened to their fan who lobbed the plastic water bottle at the Villa player?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60863112
JRed

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,904
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16172 on: Today at 03:57:54 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:20:20 pm
And what happened to their fan who lobbed the plastic water bottle at the Villa player?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60863112
I think he was trying to throw the bottle out of the ground.
