Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16160 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:07:38 pm
Yeah. I think the odds of it causing a panic or crush are low, but if it boinks someone on the head as they're walking down the steps they can easily slip and take a tumble.

This isn't like the Ronaldo incident, as that match was done. This was in game, and even if the risk was low it was still reckless and stupid behaviour from someone who clearly wasn't thinking.

It all depends on what kind of charge they might slap on him, if any.

Yeah that's what it comes down to for me.

If he'd thrown it and it had hit someone and injured them, then that should really be a massive ban - probably as much as Cantona's - you've thrown an object into a crowd and actually injured them through your own actions.

It's probably a criminal offence in that circumstance as well
PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16161 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16162 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:09:40 pm
Of course Richarlison should be banned. Players cannot be throwing flares or smoke bombs into the crowd. As far as I am aware they use metal canisters and the smoke can be harmful , particularly to people with lung conditions. How anyone would think he shouldnt receive a long ban is beyond me.

I think they usually are made out of cardboard. The one lobbed at us was cardboard and the one that duckface lobbed into the crowd also looked like it wasn't metal to me
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16163 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Have you been in the middle of a smoke bomb? I have - I was at a Pre-season at Wigan a few seasons back and some LFC gobshite twat threw one at our bit and it Landed just ahead of my row - couldn't see a fucking thing and it was pretty annoying.

But no one panicked because it.. was a smoke bomb..

If it had been a flare then that's a totally different story. One got thrown at my mate in the Kop years back and he had to get his kids shoe off as it had melted into it and then burned right through - luckily his kid was OK

But my point is that flares and smoke bombs are entirely different things. There just isn't even any comparison you can make. Flares are as scary as fuck and I'd be happy if a fan got a five year stretch inside for bringing one into the ground. They can easily kill.

Quite frankly I don´t give a shit whether he gets a ban either way.

But it´s not the fact it´s a smoke bomb as opposed to a flair.

It´s the fact smoke bombs actually have a bit of weight to them (about the same as a full can of coke). He lashed that up into the air towards a crowd of people. If that conks someone on the head it would do some damage. Also, smoke bombs do let out hot chemicals that can burn.

Basically a bloody stupid thing to do tossing that into a crowd of people.
Circa1892

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16164 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm
All this chatter would be moot if hed got the red he shouldve got last week. If Everton stay up because of that rat then Leeds or Burnley will rightly be fuming.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16165 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:15:42 pm

Basically a bloody stupid thing to do tossing that into a crowd of people.

No arguments there :D

I don't thnk anyone could accuse him of having a brain. His expression is one that you'd expect to see on a hollowed-out coconut that had a surprised face drawn on it.
