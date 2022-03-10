Have you been in the middle of a smoke bomb? I have - I was at a Pre-season at Wigan a few seasons back and some LFC gobshite twat threw one at our bit and it Landed just ahead of my row - couldn't see a fucking thing and it was pretty annoying.



But no one panicked because it.. was a smoke bomb..



If it had been a flare then that's a totally different story. One got thrown at my mate in the Kop years back and he had to get his kids shoe off as it had melted into it and then burned right through - luckily his kid was OK



But my point is that flares and smoke bombs are entirely different things. There just isn't even any comparison you can make. Flares are as scary as fuck and I'd be happy if a fan got a five year stretch inside for bringing one into the ground. They can easily kill.



Quite frankly I don´t give a shit whether he gets a ban either way.But it´s not the fact it´s a smoke bomb as opposed to a flair.It´s the fact smoke bombs actually have a bit of weight to them (about the same as a full can of coke). He lashed that up into the air towards a crowd of people. If that conks someone on the head it would do some damage. Also, smoke bombs do let out hot chemicals that can burn.Basically a bloody stupid thing to do tossing that into a crowd of people.