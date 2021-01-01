Some craic if that happens. Imagine if their hero ends up being the reason they go down
.. sweet irony!
Can't wait to see how their mental gymnastics finds a way for that to be our fault.
They should be grateful having for once an end of the season this exciting,a rare feat.
Headline in the Mirror claiming Richarlison could get a three match ban for throwing the flare.
didn't take long
On his side is that Carra threw it back into the opposing fans, Richarlison threw it at his own fans.On the flip side, Elliot got sanctioned for picking one up, let alone throwing a lot flare at the cried.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]