The video looks like it's going straight into the fans. I can't imagine he checked before he flung it either by the look of how wound up he was.39 secs and then 44 secs.Are they trying to say it went more towards the screen in that corner?

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."