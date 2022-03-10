Drove along County Road about 6pm and there were still hundreds of them out in the streets like they'd just come back from a trophy parade. Bunch of scruffy looking meffs most of them too.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."