They have just won the best greeting of the bus ever trophy. It can go in the cabinet with the cuckoo clock.
I assumed that was a joke? They didnt seriously say he was trying to throw it out of the ground?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can RichieLa toss one over a pub, though?
Hes thrown a kettle over a pub, what have you done?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Tories got battered. Happy days
Fucks sake. Im two hours late to this thread and obviously someones made the joke before me.
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Oh, dear, I've been reduced to someone...
could be a lot worse, at least nobody's calling you a ba**er.
Chelsea will probably roll over and concede four.
All the best to you and yours too.
If they do stay up, will they be having a parade?
Fucking hell have they won a cup today or something? Getting sent video montages of today and everything on WhatsApp.
Grenade!
So, Carlo spent the Everton money on quality Cuban cigars...
Article on the quadruple bid, with lots of stats on past attempts.Turns out 15 English sides have attempted it over the years. Ranking them according to when in the season their bid ended, Everton come 15th and last.Everton bid ended - 24th August https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61292082
What's the penalty for a fan throwing a smoke canister (flare, if you go with the media hysteria) at a player on the pitch? A player throwing one into a packed crowd should have the book thrown at him.
Any precedent on players getting ban(s) for throwing things back into crowd....can't recall if Carra did
