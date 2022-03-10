« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16080 on: Yesterday at 10:22:58 pm
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 10:21:00 pm
They have just won the best greeting of the bus ever trophy. It can go in the cabinet with the cuckoo clock.
Will it go next to the 'Best arson and burning out of an opposition bus' trophy?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16081 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:23:51 pm
I assumed that was a joke? They didnt seriously say he was trying to throw it out of the ground?

Hes thrown a kettle over a pub, what have you done?
Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16082 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
Can RichieLa toss one over a pub, though?

Fucks sake. Im two hours late to this thread and obviously someones made the joke before me.
FlashGordon

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16083 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Hes thrown a kettle over a pub, what have you done?

 ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16084 on: Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
Tories got battered.

Happy days
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16085 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
Tories got battered.

Happy days

Only the london ones, the welsh tories won.
Peabee

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16086 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Fucks sake. Im two hours late to this thread and obviously someones made the joke before me.

Yours was more in the spirit of the actual quote.

But you should both settle the matter by throwing Fromolas left shoe over the Kremlin Stand (Tepid  ;)).
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Wabaloolah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16087 on: Yesterday at 11:37:21 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on April 30, 2022, 11:37:42 pm
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.
right about Chelsea, hopefully wrong about the rest
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16088 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Fucks sake. Im two hours late to this thread and obviously someones made the joke before me.

Oh, dear, I've been reduced to someone...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16089 on: Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Oh, dear, I've been reduced to someone...
could be a lot worse, at least nobody's calling you a ba**er.
afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16090 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:40:25 pm
could be a lot worse, at least nobody's calling you a ba**er.

AFC Someone Baller...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

thegoodfella

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16091 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on April 21, 2022, 08:56:01 pm
Chelsea will probably roll over and concede four.

They didn't concede four but I knew the spineless gobshites would lose.
Wabaloolah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16092 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
If they do stay up, will they be having a parade?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

farawayred

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16093 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
If they do stay up, will they be having a parade?
They will have to drive on the right-hand side.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

redgriffin73

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16094 on: Today at 12:17:56 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm
Fucking hell have they won a cup today or something? Getting sent video montages of today and everything on WhatsApp.

Drove along County Road about 6pm and there were still hundreds of them out in the streets like they'd just come back from a trophy parade. Bunch of scruffy looking meffs most of them too.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

JohnSullie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16095 on: Today at 12:20:51 am
Grenade!
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16096 on: Today at 01:23:43 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 12:20:51 am
Grenade!
Be careful. Richarlison will throw it back.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16097 on: Today at 02:02:44 am
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI
