Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 08:11:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:45:15 am
Always amused me that claim. We started two youngsters. The rest were hardly a bunch of unknowns!

Liverpool: Reina, Arbeloa, Paletta, Hyypia, Insua (Finnan 75), Pennant (El Zhar 65), Alonso, Sissoko, Gonzalez (Kewell 77), Fowler, Bellamy.
Subs Not Used: Padelli, Hobbs.

We played a grueling CL semi that went to pens on the Wednesday night. We made changes with good reason.and still should have won the game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:10:31 am
Didn't realise Leeds still had Arsenal and Chelsea to play. With their injuries mounting up, it could be them for the drop.

Play Chelsea at home 3 days before the cup final at least.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,727
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 08:22:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:32:48 am
So its based on nothing then? Stats are simply used to measure performances, so if you cant find stats i.e. evidence to support it, then its likely not true.

How do you measure body language with your eyes? Do you then look back at previous games to compare reactions?

I've never really subscribed to this. Humans aren't robots; we can never be 100% quantifiable.

On paper, Everton shouldn't be where they are, and they should be getting at least something from their remaining games. It's not the stats that say they won't.  But the stats point to Everton having lost their heads.

They shouldn't have beaten Newcastle or Man United either, so stats don't tell the whole story, especially when it comes to human behaviour. They identify trends, but there's always aberration.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 08:25:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:21 am
Play Chelsea at home 3 days before the cup final at least.

Ah right, Chelsea might rest a few then.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
I'll never forgive the blues for me wanting Burnley to stay up and Chelsea to win today. :puke2
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 08:48:12 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 09:12:18 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm
These footballers are paid millions per year and each place in the table is worth more money for the club, so I doubt any will be on the beach.

Yeah, this on the beach narrative has no place in the modern age. The merit payment difference is about £2 million per place, these clubs are potentially looking at £8 to £10 million more in prize money if they can climb 4 or 5 places, which is doable seeing as the gap between 9th and 15th is 4 points. The flip side is losing £8 to £10 million.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,726
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 09:15:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:12:18 am
Yeah, this on the beach narrative has no place in the modern age. The merit payment difference is about £2 million per place, these clubs are potentially looking at £8 to £10 million more in prize money if they can climb 4 or 5 places, which is doable seeing as the gap between 9th and 15th is 4 points. The flip side is losing £8 to £10 million.

Exactly. Finishing a few positions higher up the table gives managers and players bonuses ...
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 09:19:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:15:12 am
Exactly. Finishing a few positions higher up the table gives managers and players bonuses ...

A lot of people seem to miss this fact. £20k a place, something like that, is a nice bonus.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,250
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 09:21:58 am »
Online Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 09:25:55 am »
One club I think will be on the beach when they play Everton is Watford. As it stands, they need to take maximum points from their four remaining games and hope that one of Leeds/Burnley dont get an additional point all season. In other words, theyre probably confirmed as relegated next weekend.

Now, maybe on the beach to Watford means that they can play with freedom, knowing the worst thing has already happened. But it could also mean a further drop in performance, with the club maybe not playing certain players who theyre planning on selling in the summer for example.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:21:58 am
https://twitter.com/evertonnewsfeed/status/1520638325203238912?s=21&t=Fnx6txdBNtrP-jGKWX6N2g



They're STILL fucking crying about the "foul" in the derby and putting gifs of Jota up v Newcastle, sad fuckers :lmao
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,254
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Bitters tried to pull a Mexico 70 stunt at the Hilton last night..fireworks and bangers going off like bommy night outside the hotel in the early hours to disrupt the sleep of the Chelsea squad....you can't buy class like that
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,727
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15893 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:21:58 am
https://twitter.com/evertonnewsfeed/status/1520638325203238912?s=21&t=Fnx6txdBNtrP-jGKWX6N2g

James Robinson
@Flexirobinson
·
2h
Replying to
@EvertonNewsFeed
In any other circumstances I would say that this was pathetic. But needs must and we have to do EVERYTHING we can to give us even a 1% advantage. We have to get something from todays game

::)
Online JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15894 on: Today at 09:28:26 am »
Online JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15895 on: Today at 09:30:36 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:25:55 am
One club I think will be on the beach when they play Everton is Watford. As it stands, they need to take maximum points from their four remaining games and hope that one of Leeds/Burnley dont get an additional point all season. In other words, theyre probably confirmed as relegated next weekend.

Now, maybe on the beach to Watford means that they can play with freedom, knowing the worst thing has already happened. But it could also mean a further drop in performance, with the club maybe not playing certain players who theyre planning on selling in the summer for example.
Alternatively, these last few games could be the last time them players play in the premier league so they may want to give it all they can; Even put themselves in the shop window for other PL clubs to sign them.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,830
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15896 on: Today at 09:34:22 am »
Went on GoT as I am punishing myself for various sins and chuckled at this narrative

Quote
This is partly why I'm glad they're not going to win the league, so they can't vandalise the city again.

The red who launched the rocket at the liver building is a terrorist. And all because they can't handle Everton buying it.

If they do manage to win one of the finals they need banning from the pier head for any parade.
Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,621
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15897 on: Today at 09:39:42 am »
Chelsea will put 4 passed these today, I can feel it
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,727
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15898 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:34:22 am
Went on GoT as I am punishing myself for various sins and chuckled at this narrative

Quote

    This is partly why I'm glad they're not going to win the league, so they can't vandalise the city again.

    The red who launched the rocket at the liver building is a terrorist. And all because they can't handle Everton buying it.

    If they do manage to win one of the finals they need banning from the pier head for any parade.


Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15899 on: Today at 09:41:40 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:34:22 am
Went on GoT as I am punishing myself for various sins and chuckled at this narrative

Terrorist. :lmao
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15900 on: Today at 09:42:34 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:28:00 am
Bitters tried to pull a Mexico 70 stunt at the Hilton last night..fireworks and bangers going off like bommy night outside the hotel in the early hours to disrupt the sleep of the Chelsea squad....you can't buy class like that

Pah, that's nothing

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,726
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15901 on: Today at 09:42:40 am »
Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15902 on: Today at 09:44:23 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:34
Went on GoT as I am punishing myself for various sins and chuckled at this narrative
Quote
This is partly why I'm glad they're not going to win the league, so they can't vandalise the city again.

The red who launched the rocket at the liver building is a terrorist. And all because they can't handle Everton buying it.

If they do manage to win one of the finals they need banning from the pier head for any parade.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,727
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15903 on: Today at 09:44:49 am »
When I sleep at night I usually use earplugs and an eyemask anyway. This isn't so much an act of intimidation as one of desperation, and the Chelsea players will know it.

Still, at least Everton fans go into the last few weeks of the season with something to actually play for for a change.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15904 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15905 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:01 am
They're STILL fucking crying about the "foul" in the derby and putting gifs of Jota up v Newcastle, sad fuckers :lmao

They'll still be crying about it in 30 years time, of all the no mark referees in this era blues in the 2050's will know who Stuart Attwell is ;D
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,713
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15906 on: Today at 10:22:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:01 am
They're STILL fucking crying about the "foul" in the derby and putting gifs of Jota up v Newcastle, sad fuckers :lmao

What was that?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15907 on: Today at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:22:48 am
What was that?

Couple of free kicks we got that they are losing their shit over
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,713
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15908 on: Today at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:22 am
Couple of free kicks we got that they are losing their shit over

Blatant corruption.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,637
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15909 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:29:48 am
Blatant corruption.

We're also doping. Good of the club to have all bases covered
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,042
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15910 on: Today at 10:48:33 am »
Rumour is that Chelsea were actually staying at the titanic

(No idea if this is true!)
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,637
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15911 on: Today at 10:51:29 am »
Quote
Chelsea players wont want to relegate Frank, players will also want to play in the cup final

Is that a threat?
Online Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,175
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15912 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:48:33 am
Rumour is that Chelsea were actually staying at the titanic

(No idea if this is true!)

More likely Everton - going down with the ship
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15913 on: Today at 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:48:33 am
Rumour is that Chelsea were actually staying at the titanic

(No idea if this is true!)
We know where youre staying
Thought they would be staying at the premier inn due to their sanctions.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,727
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15914 on: Today at 10:56:48 am »
As if Chelsea give a fuck about Frank Lampard.

