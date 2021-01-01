I know Leicester are hard to predict and Palace might well be 'on the beach', but that is dangerous thinking. Palace being on the beach could just allow them to play with freedom, and if they do then they'll beat Everton. Rodgers loves the limelight a bit, he wont just let his Leicester side get turned over. If Leicester play well like they did at Goodison then you'd have to fancy them.



Some people are forgetting that Everton are really fucking poor. So other teams might not have the fight or have things to play for, but you are then assuming Everton can and will automatically take advantage of that. They're under pressure, they've not been in this position before as a squad, the manager has got himself into a bad situation, the fans are sensitive and angry even when things are good so you can imagine how toxic it is there right now. The pressure is on big time, you can't just expect them to rock up to places and win when they've hardly done that all fucking season, hence why they're on the brink.

