It's hilarious the extent to which their favourite rationalisation for any kind of cognitive dissonance they encounter is the Kopite conspiracy angle. For example, a thread which has just emerged on yellow cards for diving. OP asks, how are we getting booked so much for diving and no one else is. Do they consider that maybe they have some clearly pretty dive-inclined players, and acknowledge that those bookings were indeed for pretty blatant dives, maybe even wondering whether their players should cut that crap out, particularly as it can affect them when more borderline decisions have to be made?



No.











Of course, the whole of the media are Kopites, too. It's the only possible explanation for the positive press Liverpool have been getting lately.



If the media are all KopitesAnd the refs are all KopitesAnd the fans (even on their forum) are KopitesThen how can they claim to be the people's club?