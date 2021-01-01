« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 858496 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,337
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 08:00:30 pm »


Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 08:18:27 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 03:09:18 pm
https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2594481/bring-your-banners-bring-your-flags-bring-your-voices

"If you've got a banner or a flag, bring it along. If you've not, make one. If you've taken a flag home after a recent match, make sure you bring it back for Sunday for you or someone else."  ;D

Happy Friday!

Kopite behaviour that.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,695
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 08:26:14 pm »
[poor language removed] raging [poor language removed] kopite [poor language removed][poor language removed] gob[poor language removed] ferret!

Saw that Buvey fella saying Liverpool fans are the most toxic and obnoxious in football. He's a fucking City fan. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15683 on: Today at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 03:09:18 pm
https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2594481/bring-your-banners-bring-your-flags-bring-your-voices

"If you've got a banner or a flag, bring it along. If you've not, make one. If you've taken a flag home after a recent match, make sure you bring it back for Sunday for you or someone else."  ;D

Happy Friday!
It's great to see our Welsh cousins embracing Kopite culture. 😎
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15684 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Burnley beat Watford and these lose to Chelsea (which is quite likely) and they are five adrift. yikes.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15685 on: Today at 09:16:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:58:15 pm
You may laugh - but I plan on using that line with impunity.

Beginning this weekend at the refs in my daughter's State Cup games.


"Ref - That was a foul!! You raging gobshite ferret!!"
chances are pretty good he/she won't have any clue what "gobshite" means.

oh hang on - it's a ref,  of course they'll know. :)
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 04:57:21 pm
It's hilarious the extent to which their favourite rationalisation for any kind of cognitive dissonance they encounter is the Kopite conspiracy angle. For example, a thread which has just emerged on yellow cards for diving. OP asks, how are we getting booked so much for diving and no one else is. Do they consider that maybe they have some clearly pretty dive-inclined players, and acknowledge that those bookings were indeed for pretty blatant dives, maybe even wondering whether their players should cut that crap out, particularly as it can affect them when more borderline decisions have to be made?

No.





Of course, the whole of the media are Kopites, too. It's the only possible explanation for the positive press Liverpool have been getting lately.
If the media are all Kopites
And the refs are all Kopites
And the fans (even on their forum) are Kopites

Then how can they claim to be the people's club?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:26:30 pm
If the media are all Kopites
And the refs are all Kopites
And the fans (even on their forum) are Kopites

Then how can they claim to be the people's club?
And they say everyone hates Liverpool.

Something doesn't add up here. 🤔
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,187
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:38:08 pm

Fucking hell, that gif man. hahaaha it will never not be my favorite ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 