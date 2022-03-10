« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 854564 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,644
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15600 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Fuckinghell were shite!

Wouldnt drop Richarlison for Diaz! Who are they kidding?  :lmao :lmao
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15601 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm
Wouldnt drop Richarlison for Diaz! Who are they kidding?  :lmao :lmao
Richie wouldnt even get a place in our match day squad.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,644
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15602 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
Richie wouldnt even get a place in our match day squad.

He wouldn't even make it through the training sessions.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15603 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm
He wouldn't even make it through the training sessions.


yes, head injuries are serious, people.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15604 on: Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
Richie wouldnt even get a place in our match day squad.


Presumably they have trained him to fly to Finch Farm and Goodison now, training him up for homing to Kirkby and Anfield would be too much for his tiny head
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15605 on: Today at 12:15:18 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm
So cue some stadium news tomorrow or do they give Tory Boy a contract extension?
Giving Tory Boy a contract extension would be great.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15606 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:15:18 am
Giving Tory Boy a contract extension would be great.


Frank has announced 4 more years which should just see him trying to get them out of the conference
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15607 on: Today at 01:04:45 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:41:53 pm
Capon lad, you see things no one else see.
Your interpretation of Rorschach Ink Blots would keep researchers in material for a lifetime. :lmao



Horseshack ink blots...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15608 on: Today at 01:24:46 am »
We extend Klopp and they look at signing El Ghazi on permanent transfer.

I genuinely fear for the mayhem theyll cause in next few weeks.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,257
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15609 on: Today at 06:21:26 am »
Please please can Burnley beat Watford tomorrow. It would put them 5 points from safety.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15610 on: Today at 07:00:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:24:46 am
We extend Klopp and they look at signing El Ghazi on permanent transfer.

I genuinely fear for the mayhem theyll cause in next few weeks.

What ? That's a bloody absurd decision even for those lot.  Has he even played for them ?
Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15611 on: Today at 07:20:23 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:56:25 pm
Saint Dildo has lost his shit over the news.



Ridiculous form at the end of the season. Once again only JK has access to those special pills that improve passing/shooting accuracy, vision and technique
Believer

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,478
  • Bam!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15612 on: Today at 07:23:18 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:24:46 am
We extend Klopp and they look at signing El Ghazi on permanent transfer.

I genuinely fear for the mayhem theyll cause in next few weeks.

I forgot about him, where did he go?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15613 on: Today at 07:32:11 am »
Will Ronaldo stay? He surely wont want to miss out on the CL.

Have to say his return has been a success, on an individual level. Hes far better than their other forwards. Quite telling that their two best players this season (him and De Gea) are both Ferguson signings.
Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,617
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15614 on: Today at 08:09:59 am »
I was thinking yesterday, that if we were to win the quadruple, and Everton were to go down, then not only would this be the single greatest season in the history of LFC, it would be so unlikely to ever be repeated that it will be talked about for as long as mankind populates the planet. Long after we're all gone, we'll be famous for being the people that were alive to witness it.

Kind of like how survivors of the Titanic back in 1912 are considered legendary figures, revered by their great great grand children as pillars of folklore, and whose lineage is a source of great family pride, so too will our future generations of offspring speak with equal affection for us. Hundreds of years from now, when the year 2022 is referenced, people will say "that was around the time the reds won the quad and the blueshite were relegated. My great great grandfather used to post on RAWK in those days, mad c*nt he was"
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,329
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15615 on: Today at 08:12:19 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:32:11 am
Will Ronaldo stay? He surely wont want to miss out on the CL.

Have to say his return has been a success, on an individual level. Hes far better than their other forwards. Quite telling that their two best players this season (him and De Gea) are both Ferguson signings.

Can't see him wanting to play in the 2nd division ;D
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,329
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15616 on: Today at 08:13:49 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:09:59 am
I was thinking yesterday, that if we were to win the quadruple, and Everton were to go down, then not only would this be the single greatest season in the history of LFC, it would be so unlikely to ever be repeated that it will be talked about for as long as mankind populates the planet. Long after we're all gone, we'll be famous for being the people that were alive to witness it.

Kind of like how survivors of the Titanic back in 1912 are considered legendary figures, revered by their great great grand children as pillars of folklore, and whose lineage is a source of great family pride, so too will our future generations of offspring speak with equal affection for us. Hundreds of years from now, when the year 2022 is referenced, people will say "that was around the time the reds won the quad and the blueshite were relegated. My great great grandfather used to post on RAWK in those days, mad c*nt he was"


Just don't mention it to any blues, they'll still be up in arms over Attwell
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,621
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15617 on: Today at 08:30:15 am »
We all know they'll still think they're better than us even if they're relegated.

1 blue = 20 RS. Or whatever calculations they use.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15618 on: Today at 08:31:31 am »
If Everton have better players than us, doesn't that make Lampard, well, really shite ?
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,228
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15619 on: Today at 08:32:29 am »
They are all getting giddy on Twitter about the bus welcome and Flares
Knowing that lot they will be waving Levis and Wranglers.

Funny though how they are now acting like the very Kopites they hate.  One even said it was great to see them adopting European fan culture.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15620 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:09:59 am
I was thinking yesterday, that if we were to win the quadruple, and Everton were to go down, then not only would this be the single greatest season in the history of LFC, it would be so unlikely to ever be repeated that it will be talked about for as long as mankind populates the planet. Long after we're all gone, we'll be famous for being the people that were alive to witness it.

Kind of like how survivors of the Titanic back in 1912 are considered legendary figures, revered by their great great grand children as pillars of folklore, and whose lineage is a source of great family pride, so too will our future generations of offspring speak with equal affection for us. Hundreds of years from now, when the year 2022 is referenced, people will say "that was around the time the reds won the quad and the blueshite were relegated. My great great grandfather used to post on RAWK in those days, mad c*nt he was"
Why wouldnt it be repeated? There is every chance they will get relegated from the championship next season.
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15621 on: Today at 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:30:15 am
We all know they'll still think they're better than us even if they're relegated.

1 blue = 20 RS. Or whatever calculations they use.
Surely that will change to 1blue= 40 RS next season as championship football will be real football not that PL shite, and championship fans will be proper football fans, not PL glory hunters.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15622 on: Today at 08:45:09 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:09:59 am
I was thinking yesterday, that if we were to win the quadruple, and Everton were to go down, then not only would this be the single greatest season in the history of LFC, it would be so unlikely to ever be repeated that it will be talked about for as long as mankind populates the planet. Long after we're all gone, we'll be famous for being the people that were alive to witness it.

Kind of like how survivors of the Titanic back in 1912 are considered legendary figures, revered by their great great grand children as pillars of folklore, and whose lineage is a source of great family pride, so too will our future generations of offspring speak with equal affection for us. Hundreds of years from now, when the year 2022 is referenced, people will say "that was around the time the reds won the quad and the blueshite were relegated. My great great grandfather used to post on RAWK in those days, mad c*nt he was"

haha I dont think Everton will be remembered in all honesty. I think itll be something like one of those archaeological  digs were Tony Robinsons Great Great Grandsons playing with his metal detector and it starts beeping. Turns out hes found the spring mechanism from an old cuckoo clock and with no record of anything ever being there (as they folded and were just forgotten about) this intrigues him which leads to him doing a full excavation. After the digs finished he realises it was a waste of everyones fucking time and buries it all back in the shite he dug up
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,228
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15623 on: Today at 09:01:04 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:45:09 am
haha I dont think Everton will be remembered in all honesty. I think itll be something like one of those archaeological  digs were Tony Robinsons Great Great Grandsons playing with his metal detector and it starts beeping. Turns out hes found the spring mechanism from an old cuckoo clock and with no record of anything ever being there (as they folded and were just forgotten about) this intrigues him which leads to him doing a full excavation. After the digs finished he realises it was a waste of everyones fucking time and buries it all back in the shite he dug up

Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 09:06:03 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:01:04 am
Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.

Brilliant  :wellin
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 09:06:46 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:24:46 am
We extend Klopp and they look at signing El Ghazi on permanent transfer.

I genuinely fear for the mayhem theyll cause in next few weeks.

The Transfer Window knock out stage has started early this season.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15626 on: Today at 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:01:04 am
Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.
;D
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15627 on: Today at 10:03:44 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:01:04 am
Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.
Brilliant!!!
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,683
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15628 on: Today at 10:07:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:01:04 am
Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.

Outstanding, sir!
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15629 on: Today at 10:25:17 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:01:04 am
Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.


If they ever do a dig there won't be much in terms of contemporary treasure trove, I wonder what future archeologists will make of the Florida cup, will they see this as a valuable find (certainly rare)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,724
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15630 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 10:25:17 am

If they ever do a dig there won't be much in terms of contemporary treasure trove, I wonder what future archeologists will make of the Florida cup, will they see this as a valuable find (certainly rare)

I'm more interested when one of them exclaims "By Jove! This appears to be a clock with the contents of one cuckoo!"
Online SingFongFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Just had a couple of mins on GOT (it was more than enough), had a browse at a thread called pinpoint the moment that has led to our potential relegation

Starts off as a reasonably sensible discussion - 15 pages later and its turned into the RS should have started the 1985-86 season with a -39 points deduction
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:32 am by SingFongFC »
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:06:45 am
I'm more interested when one of them exclaims "By Jove! This appears to be a clock with the contents of one cuckoo!"


Just imagine a time team dig, what did we discover Tony?


A Cuckoo Clock
The Florida Cup
David Moyes Iconography
Old walls graffitied with Smith Out, Moyes Out, Martinez Out, Koeman Out, Allardyce Out, Silva Out, Rafa Out, Lampard Out
Loads of Wood
Several models of planned stadiums
Loads of dumped Russian propaganda items
Rooney models but at age 18 and 33 only
Cushions
Carvings of Sylvester Stallone
Old toffees
Recordings of the theme of Z Cars
Burnt season tickets
Dolls of Jurgen Klopp stabbed through with pins
Loads of scriblings in Welsh
Nothing red
European travel brochures (unused)


















Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 11:25:32 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:01:04 am
Nah. Capon. If you ever watched those programs, they always find discoloured earth which they then explain as being the remnants of wooden post holes. They would then look for others and discover the outline of the ground marked by those post holes. They would then get some old feller to make a drawing of what they imagine the place looked at based on the wooden post arrangement. In addition, the archives would show that the area was once called Walton or Walun, which is olde Englishe for pig enclosure. The guy would then go on the computer and render a graphic of a large wooden farm shed..
Then the feller with the big hat (theres always one with a big hat) will say he thinks it has a religious significance, because they have dug up  lots of coins and bottles which suggest offerings to the centre of a local cult, which could have seen £millions thrown away on the transient deities they worshipped, or cast in hope of a change in fortune.



 :thumbup :wellin
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 10:25:17 am

If they ever do a dig there won't be much in terms of contemporary treasure trove, I wonder what future archeologists will make of the Florida cup, will they see this as a valuable find (certainly rare)

A valuable find?

It will be described as a unique representation of a fallen minor civilisation, certainly not as influential as the Rosetta Stone, but akin to pottery shards found in the hill forts overlooking Conwy and besieged by Suetoniuss forces in AD60.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15635 on: Today at 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:27:20 am
A valuable find?

It will be described as a unique representation of a fallen minor civilisation, certainly not as influential as the Rosetta Stone, but akin to pottery shards found in the hill forts overlooking Conwy and besieged by Suetoniuss forces in AD60.


A Welsh tribe who appeared to paint their faces blue and had a unique boooing noise when in conflict, very rarely victorious but notable for their ferocity and their friendliness with tribes in Manchester in order to try and surpress those in power locally.
