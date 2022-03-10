I was thinking yesterday, that if we were to win the quadruple, and Everton were to go down, then not only would this be the single greatest season in the history of LFC, it would be so unlikely to ever be repeated that it will be talked about for as long as mankind populates the planet. Long after we're all gone, we'll be famous for being the people that were alive to witness it.



Kind of like how survivors of the Titanic back in 1912 are considered legendary figures, revered by their great great grand children as pillars of folklore, and whose lineage is a source of great family pride, so too will our future generations of offspring speak with equal affection for us. Hundreds of years from now, when the year 2022 is referenced, people will say "that was around the time the reds won the quad and the blueshite were relegated. My great great grandfather used to post on RAWK in those days, mad c*nt he was"

