Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15560 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 01:16:30 pm
I see bitters moaning about last nights onside goal now. imagine supporting that club. all you do constant crying about lfc while their club fighting for survival.  :wanker


And it's a Grand Old Team to play for, And it's a Grand Old team to support, And if you know your history, It's enough to make your heart go worrrrrrrrr, We don't care what the Red sh*te say, What the f*ck do we care ? Because we always know, That there's gonna be a show, When the Everton boys are there ! Everton !!! Everton !!! Everton !!! Everton


Oh yes you do
12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15561 on: Today at 02:10:29 pm
Remember why our cryarse rivals laughed and jeered at bus welcomes asking us why the bus parade when we hadnt won anything? Kopite behaviour was the sneer.
They ridiculed flags and banners and pyro, saying we were somehow not allowed to support our team unless at a victory parade.

https://twitter.com/hanstours/status/1519427314282647552?s=21&t=rJo5YnVMoCOvhJBVS49EQQ

The question has to be asked though, A bus tour because you have entered the relegation zone? Bitter hypocrisy that !
ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15562 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm
Neverfun Football Club

FC Kidsthrown and Jealousy

Oh its a naff old team to support

That ain't a haiku just looks like one  ;D
Magix

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15563 on: Today at 02:12:14 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:21:42 pm

And it's a Grand Old Team to play for, And it's a Grand Old team to support, And if you know your history, It's enough to make your heart go worrrrrrrrr, We don't care what the Red sh*te say, What the f*ck do we care ? Because we always know, That there's gonna be a show, When the Everton boys are there ! Everton !!! Everton !!! Everton !!! Everton


Oh yes you do

Not caring without not caring. It's all quite sad with them really.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15564 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm
Their Liverpool thread is for members only so can't be sure, but I assume they're taking Klopp's contract news in a calm, mature manner.
rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15565 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:11:20 pm
Their Liverpool thread is for members only so can't be sure, but I assume they're taking Klopp's contract news in a calm, mature manner.


-Willo-

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15566 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm
I'd imagine their taking the Jurgen news well then
newterp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15567 on: Today at 04:17:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:11:20 pm
Their Liverpool thread is for members only so can't be sure, but I assume they're taking Klopp's contract news in a calm, mature manner.


oh yeah. no meltdowns or conspiracy theories in there at all.

and no tears. none.
FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15568 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:19:53 pm
I'd imagine their taking the Jurgen news well then

JasonF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15569 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:17:39 pm
oh yeah. no meltdowns or conspiracy theories in there at all.

and no tears. none.

I'm guessing we secured 4 more years worth of asthma inhalers and that's what sealed the deal?
Fiasco

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15570 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:19:53 pm
I'd imagine their taking the Jurgen news well then

'Klopp is so overrated. We all know that they're doping, and VAR always goes for them. In reality they should be about 7th in the league, it is just that they get the rub of the green all the time and other clubs have failed to hit the heights they normally reach this season. Salah's pace goals wont keep bailing them out, and Van Dijk had to run a couple of times this season which shows he's clearly on the decline. Trent can't defend, Henderson is getting on and Thiago can't run. Diaz looks OK to be fair, but I wouldn't swap him for Richarlison. Mane hasn't looked happy for a while and Alisson always has a mistake in him'.


ABZ Rover

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15571 on: Today at 04:55:29 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:35:42 pm
'Klopp is so overrated. We all know that they're doping, and VAR always goes for them. In reality they should be about 7th in the league, it is just that they get the rub of the green all the time and other clubs have failed to hit the heights they normally reach this season. Salah's pace goals wont keep bailing them out, and Van Dijk had to run a couple of times this season which shows he's clearly on the decline. Trent can't defend, Henderson is getting on and Thiago can't run. Diaz looks OK to be fair, but I wouldn't swap him for Richarlison. Mane hasn't looked happy for a while and Alisson always has a mistake in him'.


 Diaz looks OK to be fair, but I wouldn't swap him for Richarlison 😂.  Deffo a Red on the wind up.
RedSince86

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15572 on: Today at 04:56:25 pm
Saint Dildo has lost his shit over the news.



