I see bitters moaning about last nights onside goal now. imagine supporting that club. all you do constant crying about lfc while their club fighting for survival.
And it's a Grand Old Team to play for, And it's a Grand Old team to support, And if you know your history, It's enough to make your heart go worrrrrrrrr, We don't care what the Red sh*te say, What the f*ck do we care ? Because we always know, That there's gonna be a show, When the Everton boys are there ! Everton !!! Everton !!! Everton !!! Everton Oh yes you do
Their Liverpool thread is for members only so can't be sure, but I assume they're taking Klopp's contract news in a calm, mature manner.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
I'd imagine their taking the Jurgen news well then
oh yeah. no meltdowns or conspiracy theories in there at all.and no tears. none.
'Klopp is so overrated. We all know that they're doping, and VAR always goes for them. In reality they should be about 7th in the league, it is just that they get the rub of the green all the time and other clubs have failed to hit the heights they normally reach this season. Salah's pace goals wont keep bailing them out, and Van Dijk had to run a couple of times this season which shows he's clearly on the decline. Trent can't defend, Henderson is getting on and Thiago can't run. Diaz looks OK to be fair, but I wouldn't swap him for Richarlison. Mane hasn't looked happy for a while and Alisson always has a mistake in him'.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.04]