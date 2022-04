https://twitter.com/footiestatto/status/1518799407910690816?s=20&t=CkULjVM90EAlTlfClxjNMA



Can someone explain how this was a penalty?



One of the most shocking decisions ever in the VAR era.



I could understand the Lovren-DCL incident without the help of VAR, but the TAA-DCL incident is beyond belief.



To think they're crying about that little alien rat falling to the floor.



I know we were angry at the time, but I’m pretty relaxed about it now. If they were to get a joke of a penalty awarded against us then better it was that one than the one on Sunday.We were already 1-0 down in that game, we were unlikely to score so they would have gone on and broken their Anfield hoodoo anyway. It didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things either, we were well out of the title race by that point but still managed to go on a run and finish 3rd, it did fuck all for them in terms of their final position.I reckon we probably would have still won on Sunday even if it had been given. They were already all hands to the pump at the back anyway, they weren’t going to defend any better or deeper than they already were, but had they got something as a result of cheating it would have potentially had a much bigger impact on both our seasons than Calvert-Lewin’s belly flop last year.