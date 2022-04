https://twitter.com/footiestatto/status/1518799407910690816?s=20&t=CkULjVM90EAlTlfClxjNMA



Can someone explain how this was a penalty?



"You don't get them here at Anfield" - Tory Boy.No one can explain that one. It's one of the most appalling decisions ever made on a football field. Absolutely shocking. If anything, the foul is on our man who gets a knee in the back of his head.Mind you, after being given that last season, who can blame them feeling it was nailed on when Floppsy hit the deck on Sunday?