Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 838185 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15360 on: Today at 03:45:22 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Worse than that, they reckon they'll get £60m-£65m for Calvert Lewin. ;D

But I thought they said Covid had depressed transfer sales.
Thats why the couldnt shift Tosun and co. :lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15361 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:01:31 pm
Alas, very real: https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/liverpool-v-everton-sunday-24th-april-2022-kick-off-4-30pm.114990/post-9596251

Love how Mykolenko is being lauded as a real Evertonian (unlike Digne?) no mention of how Rafa picked him and the Scottish kid.  And of course,the narrative that he kept Salah quiet, along with his three mates like. Funny that because I thought Salah crossed the ball for the first goal.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15362 on: Today at 03:55:46 pm »
Noticed another shite bag comment by Tyler during the match of how the team is much fitter under Fat Frank - like he just pulled that from his arse and passed it off as fact . Cant believe how much of a free ride this stooge is getting, it will probably be worth it if he takes them down .
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15363 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:22:27 pm
Just seen that this is in fact real, along side this whopper:

To be fair, you had some on there calling Everton the biggest cultural victims of the war in Ukraine
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15364 on: Today at 04:05:19 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:01:31 pm
Alas, very real: https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/liverpool-v-everton-sunday-24th-april-2022-kick-off-4-30pm.114990/post-9596251

I'm confused by this message that came up when I clicked on that link.  Are they admitting to being Kopites?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15365 on: Today at 04:05:52 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Worse than that, they reckon they'll get £60m-£65m for Calvert Lewin. ;D

Life....finds a way

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15366 on: Today at 04:24:48 pm »
Dominos Pizza are now the object of their wrath. ;D

https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1518275901607325697
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15367 on: Today at 04:25:32 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 03:55:46 pm
Noticed another shite bag comment by Tyler during the match of how the team is much fitter under Fat Frank - like he just pulled that from his arse and passed it off as fact . Cant believe how much of a free ride this stooge is getting, it will probably be worth it if he takes them down .

I want him at that club for as long as possible to be honest. Im loving this.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15368 on: Today at 04:25:36 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 03:55:46 pm
Noticed another shite bag comment by Tyler during the match of how the team is much fitter under Fat Frank - like he just pulled that from his arse and passed it off as fact . Cant believe how much of a free ride this stooge is getting, it will probably be worth it if he takes them down .

I wonder if he has any stats to back that up given Tory Boy has lost every away game.

The main difference is the Goodison crowd have turned up after boing them all game under Rafa.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15369 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:24:48 pm
Dominos Pizza are now the object of their wrath. ;D

https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1518275901607325697
They've lost a few customers on County Road and a quarter of Rhyl, but I'm sure they'll get over it.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm »
Can't believe how upset they are over that tweet. Christ. What a completely broken lot they are.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:24:48 pm
Dominos Pizza are now the object of their wrath. ;D

https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1518275901607325697

Touchy little fuckers aren't they ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:35:56 pm
Can't believe how upset they are over that tweet. Christ. What a completely broken lot they are.
Outraged by everything...
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:14:52 am
I really hope we send them the bill. Probably won't bother though.

Whats the point?

What with inflation and interest they must owe us millions for the rent they didnt pay in 1892 so a few busted bogs are chicken feed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 04:39:48 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Their Relegation Thread is full of this "I only watch Everton and Championship and League One now anyway PL and European games are fixed/shite/etc etc". It's all very very sad and very, very, very funny.

They'll be over the moon watching Everton in the Championship next season so.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:39:48 pm
They'll be over the moon watching Everton in the Championship next season so.
The Millwall Vs. Rhylwall game will be interesting.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:35:56 pm
Can't believe how upset they are over that tweet. Christ. What a completely broken lot they are.

I stupidly clicked on the link for their forum just now :D

Fucking hell. I did think relegation might sort them out...but I don't even think that will. The lack of self awareness is genuinely startling, one of them was going on about them being the 'Palestinians of football' :lmao And then about two posts down talking about how Liverpool fans are part of a cult. Another was saying 'for the last few games we need to create an us against the world mentality amongst the fans'. Welcome to the last 4 decades of being an Everton fan :duh
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 04:52:33 pm »

Do their players have clauses for relegation wage cuts in their contracts? The majority of the squad were signed with Moshiri targeting the top places. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 04:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:24:48 pm
Dominos Pizza are now the object of their wrath. ;D

https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1518275901607325697
Its funny how many of them are expressing their taste for Papa Johns, given their first team will be playing in that soon.
AHA!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 04:55:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:48:10 pm
I stupidly clicked on the link for their forum just now :D

Fucking hell. I did think relegation might sort them out...but I don't even think that will. The lack of self awareness is genuinely startling, one of them was going on about them being the 'Palestinians of football' :lmao And then about two posts down talking about how Liverpool fans are part of a cult. Another was saying 'for the last few games we need to create an us against the world mentality amongst the fans'. Welcome to the last 4 decades of being an Everton fan :duh
Relegation would only sort them out if it finally forced them to take personal responsibility.

Has anything over the last 30 years+ even hinted that this would be likely though?

Look at them since Sunday. All they've done is double down on their self-pity and victim status. Not a single aspect to their ongoing crisis is seen as their own doing.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 04:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:24:48 pm
Dominos Pizza are now the object of their wrath. ;D

https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1518275901607325697

Well, its good that they havent let it bother them in any way.  Nice grown up responses.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 04:57:36 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 05:00:30 pm »
Surely they all order pizza without tomato base right?? I mean it's red.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Fuck me the fallout from this

All Im seeing on groups and news pages lucky liverpool shouldve been a pen Shouldve been a red on mané

Evertonian influencers in overdrive

Penalty on origi - no mention
Red for Richarlison- no mention
Constant diving and shit housing - no mention

Get to fuck

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 05:11:49 pm »
You know yer in trubs when Domino Pizza starts trolling you too.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 05:11:49 pm
You know yer in trubs when Domino Pizza starts trolling you too.

Any other companies been taking the mick a few companies seem to do it now days on twitter with a few footy teams didn't specsavers mock a team not long ago
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 05:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:00:30 pm
Surely they all order pizza without tomato base right?? I mean it's red.
They must live in constant fear of cutting themselves.

Imagine their sheer terror when realising their life's blood is red. ♥️
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:16:09 pm
They must live in constant fear of cutting themselves.

Imagine their sheer terror when realising their life's blood is red. ♥️

"Can I get a blue blood transfusion please?!"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:31:08 pm
They've lost a few customers on County Road and a quarter of Rhyl, but I'm sure they'll get over it.
Love the comment saying  do you know how many customers youve just given papa Johns,
Yeah, it must be dozens of customers 😂
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15390 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:17:37 pm
Love the comment saying  do you know how many customers youve just given papa Johns,
Yeah, it must be dozens of customers 😂
My old woodwork teacher could count them on his fingers, and he lost a few in an accident years back.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15391 on: Today at 05:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:00:30 pm
Surely they all order pizza without tomato base right?? I mean it's red.

Of course, I mean everyone knows blueberry is the pizza sauce of the peoples pizza.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15392 on: Today at 05:25:50 pm »
That Dominoes thread is cracking me up. The one about 'millions of Evertonians' almost snot bubbled me.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
