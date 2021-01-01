That's what I can't get my head around. I've heard nothing from anyone about how much of a disgrace Richarlason is, or Lampard for his moaning and whinging, or Gordon for going down when he should stay on his feet. They don't want to know, they look like a team who are completely relying on other teams to do them a favour and blaming other people and teams for them being where they are. I know a few Everton fans here where I live and surprise surprise, they blame Rafa. Absolutely no idea why, but they do. The weird thing is if they do stay up, they will love Lampard, when he is the one who seen them fall to where they are. Mad altogether



To be fair to Lampard, I don't even blame him either. I can't stand the whining Tory twat and, yes, he's very limited as a manager, but Everton are an absolute train wreck and we're long before Rafa and long before Lampard. All these new managers are little more than temporary sticking plasters inadequately trying to close a gaping wound. The problem with Everton is they always blame the sticking plasters rather than the inflictor of the wound itself. Everton are the biggest self-harming case in the top flight. They constantly do it to themselves, then blame the sticking plasters because they cannot stop the bleeding.They refuse to look at themselves though. They should be criticising Gordon for gutlessly flopping rather than powering on and actually trying to score. They should be on Richarlison's case for throwing himself to the floor after minimal contact rather than sticking in there and challenging for the ball. Also, they should be on his case over kicking out at Henderson. He should have walked for that, and what use is going down to ten men for their cause?This lot absolutely deserve to go down. Right at the very time they need to take responsibility, they are crying like gutless cowards while pointing the finger at everyone and everything but themselves. They seem to believe this is an example of fight, but all I see is gutless capitulation from them. It's a self-pity fest at Goodison just now. Just when Burnley are taking responsibility and rolling their sleeves up, this shower are wallowing in their victimhood. They are a tragic, pitiful spectacle these days. Thoroughly deserving of relegation if it happens.