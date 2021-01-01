« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15280 on: Today at 10:14:52 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:04:31 am
Yep.

 Didn't we have to pay comp to United, after the bogs were trashed at OT, during the FA Cup semi final that time, so the Ev should pay comp to us for the damage there fans did at Anfield?


One thing i wont miss if they go down, is the toxic nature of the derby, created by them, at least our players went unscathed

I really hope we send them the bill. Probably won't bother though.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15281 on: Today at 10:15:31 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:42:56 am
Gordon barely had the pace to even get in front of Matip. Gordon practically pushes himself in front of Joel before flopping.

He did the Kane / Vardy move of firstly throwing the nearest leg to the defender out towards them to initiate contact as he is on the way down. It's clear as day when you watch it back, and it's the same move he does everytime he dives.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15282 on: Today at 10:18:23 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:07:33 am
14 paragraphs of cryarsing, then one line saying its no good moaning about it as its gone, only to finish off with another couple of paragraphs of whining.

Magic.
"If the referee does not think that second challenge is not a penalty either, hes got to give Anthony Gordon a second yellow card and send him off, its as simple as that." - no, it's not.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15283 on: Today at 10:23:55 am
Poundshop Atletico is right.

Gordon looks like a Chimney sweeper kid from Dickensian times, even his hair style looks 1800's.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15284 on: Today at 10:27:19 am
They're forming a narrative that it will be that penalty decision against us at Anfield that will see them relegated.

All nonsense of course but if they can't blame Liverpool, the Liverpool bias or bias against them then they'll have to face the fact that they're the worst run club in the country. They should all be fucking ashamed at their club writing to the PGMOL to cry arse about losing a game where they barely attacked and were so outclassed that they employed a sunday league version of a Jose Mourinho side just so that they could lightly grasp onto our coattails.

This is all part of the last dying fart of the bloated jealousy riddled body of this utter failure of a football club.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15285 on: Today at 10:28:23 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:14:52 am
I really hope we send them the bill. Probably won't bother though.

It's pointless they won't be able to pay it anyway.

Actually maybe we could send the bill, let them default on it, then start a winding up petition. Get the process moving.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15286 on: Today at 11:01:36 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:28:23 am
It's pointless they won't be able to pay it anyway.

Actually maybe we could send the bill, let them default on it, then start a winding up petition. Get the process moving.

They could pay in installments over 5 years
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15287 on: Today at 11:04:44 am
https://twitter.com/ellbretland/status/1518627338979790850?s=21&t=_I0ayIP9JCk-FmfiRNhZJw

Funny how these sad acts were all carrying on like they were champions last season.
Top of the charts with Here we Go, sending round memes about VVD getting injured and us getting walloped at Villa.
Top of the league and all that jazz.
Now because relegation is a reality, football is suddenly shit.

Old arses like me vaguely remember the advert where the girl gets stood up and say he had big ears anyway
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15288 on: Today at 11:09:52 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:15:31 am
He did the Kane / Vardy move of firstly throwing the nearest leg to the defender out towards them to initiate contact as he is on the way down. It's clear as day when you watch it back, and it's the same move he does everytime he dives.

Should never wish injury on anyone but won't be long until he gets a nasty one doing that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15289 on: Today at 11:17:59 am
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15290 on: Today at 11:21:13 am
I keep hearing everyone in the media say that if they show the level of fight and commitment like they did on Sunday they'll be fine.  All I seen on Sunday was cheating, time wasting and a very poor attempt at gamesmanship. That's not fight or commitment. And apparently none of this is Lampards fault.....still
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15291 on: Today at 11:26:01 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:06:51 am


'Cym' is Welsh for 'valley', and is the source of the old English word 'quim' meaning 'fanny'.



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15292 on: Today at 11:27:29 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:57:36 pm
https://twitter.com/Nabyllionaire/status/1518635824065265664?t=Cj7KWyR0z53zHDTylKf0UQ&s=08

Horrible that, all of it but especially the racism.

This is the kind of thing that really makes me struggle with people saying they know sound blues and it's not as bad in real life as it is on GOT etc. It obviously isn't "all blues" but a really large chunk of them, of all ages, are fucking horrible. Really hope they go down and liquidate.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15293 on: Today at 11:30:36 am
I really fucking hate how they try and use the deaths of 39 people to score points by saying '39 Italians' without actually fucking realising that not all of those who died at Heysel were Italian. Like if you're going to go down that road at least get your facts right, disrespectful shower of bastards.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15294 on: Today at 11:39:44 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:27:29 am
Horrible that, all of it but especially the racism.

This is the kind of thing that really makes me struggle with people saying they know sound blues and it's not as bad in real life as it is on GOT etc. It obviously isn't "all blues" but a really large chunk of them, of all ages, are fucking horrible. Really hope they go down and liquidate.

I mean, they wear their "bitterness" as a badge of honour. They've taken ownership of that phrase and actively try to live up to it. The end result is this: they're utterly hateful and not afraid to show it because that's who they are. That is their literal identity now. Sad, really.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15295 on: Today at 11:45:05 am
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15296 on: Today at 11:47:29 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:14:52 am
I really hope we send them the bill. Probably won't bother though.

Where's the toilet bill money, Bill?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15297 on: Today at 11:49:45 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:21:13 am
I keep hearing everyone in the media say that if they show the level of fight and commitment like they did on Sunday they'll be fine.  All I seen on Sunday was cheating, time wasting and a very poor attempt at gamesmanship. That's not fight or commitment. And apparently none of this is Lampards fault.....still
It's bizarre what's considered fight these days. People forget that this is a game of football, not kick boxing. You show fight in football not with brainless aggression, throwing yourself to the ground, kicking opponents while wearing a purple-faced scowl. You show fight by committing to the basics, staying tight and disciplined, getting your act together and doing your job properly for once.

That lot must be the only club and the only business in the world where completely losing your head is actually celebrated. Acting like a bad Sunday league side is not commitment and fight. It's horrible unprofessionalism. Also, where is this 'fight' the rest of the time? Anyone can run like a headless chicken, throw themselves to the ground, gesticulate furiously and completely lose their heads in a derby. But where is this so-called 'fight' the rest of the time?

Lampard? They can't blame him. They appointed him with their spray-painted demands. The Tory fucker probably signed his contract with a blue spray can. They've already got their scapegoat anyway. The guy who oversaw their best run of the season. A run that could still see them stay up.



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15298 on: Today at 11:51:18 am
Just read holgate complained too that mane poked him in the face or something.

A team of moaning crybabies and grasses. They're going down.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15299 on: Today at 11:55:40 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:51:18 am
Just read holgate complained too that mane poked him in the face or something.

A team of moaning crybabies and grasses. They're going down.

Oh he did? They all thought it was hilarious when he pushed Bobby into the crowd like an absolute shithouse. The double standards never fails to amaze me.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15300 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:51:18 am
Just read holgate complained too that mane poked him in the face or something.

A team of moaning crybabies and grasses. They're going down.
This gutless, whining attitude from them is what hopefully sees them finally flushed.

Imagine being in the trenches with that lot of spineless, crying cowards.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15301 on: Today at 12:13:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:03:12 pm
This gutless, whining attitude from them is what hopefully sees them finally flushed.

Imagine being in the trenches with that lot of spineless, crying cowards.

That's what I can't get my head around. I've heard nothing from anyone about how much of a disgrace Richarlason is, or Lampard for his moaning and whinging, or Gordon for going down when he should stay on his feet. They don't want to know, they look like a team who are completely relying on other teams to do them a favour and blaming other people and teams for them being where they are. I know a few Everton fans here where I live and surprise surprise, they blame Rafa. Absolutely no idea why, but they do. The weird thing is if they do stay up, they will love Lampard, when he is the one who seen them fall to where they are. Mad altogether
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15302 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:13:23 pm
The weird thing is if they do stay up, they will love Lampard, when he is the one who seen them fall to where they are. Mad altogether

That's one of the benefits at least, as means he'll be there next year so we can watch them do the same all over again!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15303 on: Today at 12:18:41 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:51:18 am
Just read holgate complained too that mane poked him in the face or something.

A team of moaning crybabies and grasses. They're going down.

No no, he accused Sadio of 'gouging'  ;D ;D ;D

Honestly they have absolutely no self-awareness of how absolutely desperate and pathetic they are. The thing is they all think it's justified. Look at that Michael Ball article. Everton are the premier league equivalent of them Qanon pervs, all absolutely lost in wild conspiracy shite, to the extent that I'm expecting their 'march' to Goodison Road on Sunday to include a few lads in facepaint and fur gilets.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15304 on: Today at 12:19:02 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:43 pm
That's one of the benefits at least, as means he'll be there next year so we can watch them do the same all over again!

haha true. And remember, he was the man to get the best out of Deli Ali again too
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15305 on: Today at 12:21:06 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:55:40 am
Oh he did? They all thought it was hilarious when he pushed Bobby into the crowd like an absolute shithouse. The double standards never fails to amaze me.

They also had no issue with Richarlison lashing out at Hendo, Gordon's diving, Pickford's time-wasting, Gordon kicking the ball away multiple times when we had a throw in...

They're horribly, horribly deluded, they can't see any issue with the things they do but act like they were on the receiving end of some sort of massacre. And the worst bit is, the narrative from the media since only encourages them. 'Brave' Everton who were denied a 'stonewall' penalty, whilst Mane should have been sent off.

When Atletico Madrid employed the same tactics against Man City, everyone in the press was disgusted. Apparently it's admirable when an English team does it though.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15306 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:04:44 am
https://twitter.com/ellbretland/status/1518627338979790850?s=21&t=_I0ayIP9JCk-FmfiRNhZJw

Funny how these sad acts were all carrying on like they were champions last season.
Top of the charts with Here we Go, sending round memes about VVD getting injured and us getting walloped at Villa.
Top of the league and all that jazz.
Now because relegation is a reality, football is suddenly shit.

Old arses like me vaguely remember the advert where the girl gets stood up and say he had big ears anyway

If theyre done and have lost all interest then why, after nearly 48 hours, is there still this high pitched whining noise coming roughly from the direction of Goodison Park?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15307 on: Today at 12:24:58 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:55:40 am
Oh he did? They all thought it was hilarious when he pushed Bobby into the crowd like an absolute shithouse. The double standards never fails to amaze me.
If they could run the club as well as they can build a story they'd be top 4 every year. Holgate on Bobby, the 2x Barkley challenges on Henderson, the VVD and Thiago injuries. The 2 very generous pens at Anfield in the last few seasons. Some of these have been celebrated, we've also been told to get on with it and stop whinging. Yet every perceived injustice to them is on constant repeat.

Make no mistake, this is the club building a backstory if relegation does happen and as usual it's being lapped up. I have no issue with them coming to defend, but when the diving and feigning injuries and general behaviour is followed up with demands for apologies over a very dubious penalty shout, then the whole thing starts to look at bit pathetic and desperate.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15308 on: Today at 12:27:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:03:12 pm
This gutless, whining attitude from them is what hopefully sees them finally flushed.

Imagine being in the trenches with that lot of spineless, crying cowards.

That's what's keeping me going. Everton are not a club accustomed to taking responsibility and they're competing with Burnley who will fight for every blade of grass. They need to do more than just throw themselves to the floor and whinge to PGMOL every time something doesn't go their way.

Good luck you bitter bastards!  :wanker
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15309 on: Today at 12:28:27 pm
Dele Alli cost £40M three months ago, even if they haven't paid a penny yet. A £40M player they won't play even when they are desperate straits. They deserve everything that is coming to them for that alone.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15310 on: Today at 12:29:05 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:27:46 pm
That's what's keeping me going. Everton are not a club accustomed to taking responsibility and they're competing with Burnley who will fight for every blade of grass. They need to do more than just throw themselves to the floor and whinge to PGMOL every time something doesn't go their way.

Good luck you bitter bastards!  :wanker

I think the way they've reacted to this defeat is exactly what you don't need in a relegation battle. There's enough points out there for them to stay up but I wouldn't back them to win, or draw, any game they go behind in.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15311 on: Today at 12:30:17 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:04:44 am
https://twitter.com/ellbretland/status/1518627338979790850?s=21&t=_I0ayIP9JCk-FmfiRNhZJw

Funny how these sad acts were all carrying on like they were champions last season.
Top of the charts with Here we Go, sending round memes about VVD getting injured and us getting walloped at Villa.
Top of the league and all that jazz.
Now because relegation is a reality, football is suddenly shit.

Old arses like me vaguely remember the advert where the girl gets stood up and say he had big ears anyway

Their Relegation Thread is full of this "I only watch Everton and Championship and League One now anyway PL and European games are fixed/shite/etc etc". It's all very very sad and very, very, very funny.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15312 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:13:23 pm
That's what I can't get my head around. I've heard nothing from anyone about how much of a disgrace Richarlason is, or Lampard for his moaning and whinging, or Gordon for going down when he should stay on his feet. They don't want to know, they look like a team who are completely relying on other teams to do them a favour and blaming other people and teams for them being where they are. I know a few Everton fans here where I live and surprise surprise, they blame Rafa. Absolutely no idea why, but they do. The weird thing is if they do stay up, they will love Lampard, when he is the one who seen them fall to where they are. Mad altogether
To be fair to Lampard, I don't even blame him either. I can't stand the whining Tory twat and, yes, he's very limited as a manager, but Everton are an absolute train wreck and we're long before Rafa and long before Lampard. All these new managers are little more than temporary sticking plasters inadequately trying to close a gaping wound. The problem with Everton is they always blame the sticking plasters rather than the inflictor of the wound itself. Everton are the biggest self-harming case in the top flight. They constantly do it to themselves, then blame the sticking plasters because they cannot stop the bleeding.

They refuse to look at themselves though. They should be criticising Gordon for gutlessly flopping rather than powering on and actually trying to score. They should be on Richarlison's case for throwing himself to the floor after minimal contact rather than sticking in there and challenging for the ball. Also, they should be on his case over kicking out at Henderson. He should have walked for that, and what use is going down to ten men for their cause?

This lot absolutely deserve to go down. Right at the very time they need to take responsibility, they are crying like gutless cowards while pointing the finger at everyone and everything but themselves. They seem to believe this is an example of fight, but all I see is gutless capitulation from them. It's a self-pity fest at Goodison just now. Just when Burnley are taking responsibility and rolling their sleeves up, this shower are wallowing in their victimhood. They are a tragic, pitiful spectacle these days. Thoroughly deserving of relegation if it happens.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15313 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm
Made the mistake of looking at GoT for some entertainment. Is that place moderated at all?

Scum. I hope they all die
They get away with murder
Time to snap some legs
Id end Salahs career now

9/10ths of them believe that football is corrupt, but specifically against them. Apparently the FA, PGMOL, Sky, all pundits & media are against them. They also hate their own team, but everyone else is their enemy. Some pointed out the diving, the lack of chances created, they werent pulled up just ignored in favour of narrative of bias & corruption against Everton. They have an incredible lack of awareness of their place in the football world and the fact that they will all have to pull together to succeed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to
« Reply #15314 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:51:18 am
Just read holgate complained too that mane poked him in the face or something.

A team of moaning crybabies and grasses. They're going down.

We've won the Fair Play award something crazy, like five years on the run, but this lot (and others) try to claim we are a dirty team, full of cheats and divers  :butt
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15315 on: Today at 12:39:41 pm »
Hadnt reaslised that an offical PNE police account had been tweeting stuff in all this nonsense :lmao  Talk about unprofessionalism of the highest order!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15316 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Not sure if it's been posted in here... apparently Allan completed 1 successful pass all game (played 73 mins), and that one pass was from the kick off  ;D ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15317 on: Today at 12:42:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:35:57 pm
9/10ths of them believe that football is corrupt, but specifically against them. Apparently the FA, PGMOL, Sky, all pundits & media are against them.

The idea that anyone outside of Liverpool cares about them is laughable.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15318 on: Today at 12:43:33 pm »
The Championship will make mincemeat out of this gang of cryarses if they go down. They'll be so mentally shattered after relegation they'll probably finish mid table.

Don't know how the Championship fares when it comes to diving and simulation, but I get the feeling for Everton that going down will be like the prison shower.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15319 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:28:27 pm
Dele Alli cost £40M three months ago, even if they haven't paid a penny yet. A £40M player they won't play even when they are desperate straits. They deserve everything that is coming to them for that alone.

At the time they signed him the opinion was that it was a great deal because they would only pay any money if he played a certain number of games, which they figured would mean they would only pay any money if he was successful.

Flash forward a few months and they're not too far from triggering the first payment despite him being a complete flop and only getting the odd sub appearance when desperation kicks in. Absolutely no one will take his wages off them either.
