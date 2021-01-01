« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15280 on: Today at 10:14:52 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:04:31 am
Yep.

 Didn't we have to pay comp to United, after the bogs were trashed at OT, during the FA Cup semi final that time, so the Ev should pay comp to us for the damage there fans did at Anfield?


One thing i wont miss if they go down, is the toxic nature of the derby, created by them, at least our players went unscathed

I really hope we send them the bill. Probably won't bother though.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15281 on: Today at 10:15:31 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:42:56 am
Gordon barely had the pace to even get in front of Matip. Gordon practically pushes himself in front of Joel before flopping.

He did the Kane / Vardy move of firstly throwing the nearest leg to the defender out towards them to initiate contact as he is on the way down. It's clear as day when you watch it back, and it's the same move he does everytime he dives.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15282 on: Today at 10:18:23 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:07:33 am
14 paragraphs of cryarsing, then one line saying its no good moaning about it as its gone, only to finish off with another couple of paragraphs of whining.

Magic.
"If the referee does not think that second challenge is not a penalty either, hes got to give Anthony Gordon a second yellow card and send him off, its as simple as that." - no, it's not.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15283 on: Today at 10:23:55 am
Poundshop Atletico is right.

Gordon looks like a Chimney sweeper kid from Dickensian times, even his hair style looks 1800's.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15284 on: Today at 10:27:19 am
They're forming a narrative that it will be that penalty decision against us at Anfield that will see them relegated.

All nonsense of course but if they can't blame Liverpool, the Liverpool bias or bias against them then they'll have to face the fact that they're the worst run club in the country. They should all be fucking ashamed at their club writing to the PGMOL to cry arse about losing a game where they barely attacked and were so outclassed that they employed a sunday league version of a Jose Mourinho side just so that they could lightly grasp onto our coattails.

This is all part of the last dying fart of the bloated jealousy riddled body of this utter failure of a football club.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15285 on: Today at 10:28:23 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:14:52 am
I really hope we send them the bill. Probably won't bother though.

It's pointless they won't be able to pay it anyway.

Actually maybe we could send the bill, let them default on it, then start a winding up petition. Get the process moving.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15286 on: Today at 11:01:36 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:28:23 am
It's pointless they won't be able to pay it anyway.

Actually maybe we could send the bill, let them default on it, then start a winding up petition. Get the process moving.

They could pay in installments over 5 years
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15287 on: Today at 11:04:44 am
https://twitter.com/ellbretland/status/1518627338979790850?s=21&t=_I0ayIP9JCk-FmfiRNhZJw

Funny how these sad acts were all carrying on like they were champions last season.
Top of the charts with Here we Go, sending round memes about VVD getting injured and us getting walloped at Villa.
Top of the league and all that jazz.
Now because relegation is a reality, football is suddenly shit.

Old arses like me vaguely remember the advert where the girl gets stood up and say he had big ears anyway
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15288 on: Today at 11:09:52 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:15:31 am
He did the Kane / Vardy move of firstly throwing the nearest leg to the defender out towards them to initiate contact as he is on the way down. It's clear as day when you watch it back, and it's the same move he does everytime he dives.

Should never wish injury on anyone but won't be long until he gets a nasty one doing that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15289 on: Today at 11:17:59 am
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
