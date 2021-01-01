« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
Yeah they were putting up their preferred XIs for the Burnley game with stuff like Ant & Dec as CBs with Raoul Moat up front, Gazza (present day) in midfield and a pair of curtains in goal.
hahaha
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
I wasn't aware of how much Newcastle despise Everton until fairly recently. Just stuff I'd read online by them made me aware of it.

I know they hate Pickford, but who doesn't.

I saw the phrase scouse mackems, then when I did a search for that phrase, theres a long history of vitriol towards the blues from the Geordies. I was just wondering how Id never come across it before.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm
It's not a clear pen but I have seen them been given as Matip does make contact but enough to make him fall like that though
It's never a pen in a million years. He's not getting away from Matip. He knows that. They also came to play ultra defensively then hope to bag a penalty if they got in our box or at best capitalise on a defensive mistake by us.

Matip didn't even out a tackle in. Soft shite knew exactly what he was doing there, cutting across Matip so their momentum creates inevitable contact so he can go down. It was him who initiated contact, not Matip.

Yes, we've seen them given, but that's because refs have been conned time and again in the exact same way in the past.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm
Make the c*nt explain his actions, then ban the fucker for bringing the game into disrepute. It'll stop this behaviour overnight, because if it continues millions might fuck the game off (like I have) and it'll hit the game in the pocket, then watch the authorities take action!
Maybe Lampard will send him a letter asking him to explain himself.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
Nasty horrible club.  Real Evertonians of days gone by must be embarrassed by the shambles on the pitch and the vitriolic hate filled bitter Manc loving, Scouse hating shite that follows them.
Still can't believe Richarlison didn't see red for trying to take Hendo's kneecap off. And they have the nerve to be writing letters.  :no
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:57:11 pm
I hope those bitter Everton gammons being racist shitbags have been reported. Never mind them cryarsing to PGMOL, they need to sort their own shit out.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:55:29 pm
The lad seems like a complete simpleton with a screw loose.

Yeah perfect fit for the bitters.
 :thumbup
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
It's never a pen in a million years. He's not getting away from Matip. He knows that. They also came to play ultra defensively then hope to bag a penalty if they got in our box or at best capitalise on a defensive mistake by us.

Matip didn't even out a tackle in. Soft shite knew exactly what he was doing there, cutting across Matip so their momentum creates inevitable contact so he can go down. It was him who initiated contact, not Matip.

Yes, we've seen them given, but that's because refs have been conned time and again in the exact same way in the past.

Yes Gordon side-steps across Matip to initiate the contact. Theres nothing that Matip did to foul him. Yes weve seen them given but with a good official on VAR then thats not a penalty. Its a classic Steptoe tactic and should be called out as its cheating.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
Ironsides giving it out. Amazing.

 :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:57:11 pm
I hope those bitter Everton gammons being racist shitbags have been reported. Never mind them cryarsing to PGMOL, they need to sort their own shit out.
I don't know about the racist stuff in the park, but the Echo are saying police are investigating incidents. Particularly the offensive gestures, the TV's on the concourse and the toilets being smashed up, as well as the violence on Anfield Road and in the park behind Hotel TIA.

Hopefully bitter blue doors will be going in very soon.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
I don't know about the racist stuff in the park, but the Echo are saying police are investigating incidents. Particularly the offensive gestures, the TV's on the concourse and the toilets being smashed up, as well as the violence on Anfield Road and in the park behind Hotel TIA.

Hopefully bitter blue doors will be going in very soon.

Mate who was in the away end said they were smashing up TV screens in the & other shit, sooner they fuck off to the Championship the better.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm
Michael Ball's bizarre match report in the Echo reads like it was dictated by someone wearing a straightjacket in a rubber room...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/var-decisions-against-everton-beyond-23777578
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:55:29 pm
The lad seems like a complete simpleton with a screw loose.

Or to summarise, an Everton player.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:07:33 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm
Michael Ball's bizarre match report in the Echo reads like it was dictated by someone wearing a straightjacket in a rubber room...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/var-decisions-against-everton-beyond-23777578

14 paragraphs of cryarsing, then one line saying its no good moaning about it as its gone, only to finish off with another couple of paragraphs of whining.

Magic.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:10:09 am
All this fewm is making this so much better.  They just can't stop giving can they.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:22:32 am
The little alien did it against Burnley and got rewarded for it. Thought Attwell was atrocious and incredibly kind to them, but he get this incident right. Only thing wrong was he didn't send the little creature off.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:35:58 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
But Carra has his back so /shrug.....

He's another example of their delusional nature, they are convinced he's biased towards us and against them when more often than not he'll be against us in discussing any decision that is even slightly divisive.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:39:32 am
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:48:31 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:35:58 am
He's another example of their delusional nature, they are convinced he's biased towards us and against them when more often than not he'll be against us in discussing any decision that is even slightly divisive.

Yep and The perfect example of this is He called it a stone wall penalty

When even neutral pundits have been 50/50. Some saying pen, just some saying no pen

But him? Stonewall

I try not to listen to him talk about us anymore. Turned into a Sky prick
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:55:29 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
I wasn't aware of how much Newcastle despise Everton until fairly recently. Just stuff I'd read online by them made me aware of it.

I know they hate Pickford, but who doesn't.

Exchange I saw on Reddit today :lmao

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:58:42 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Mate who was in the away end said they were smashing up TV screens in the & other shit, sooner they fuck off to the Championship the better.
Hopefully we send the shite the bill to fix everything.

Shitbags. Offended by everything, ashamed of nothing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 01:00:38 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:55:29 am
Exchange I saw on Reddit today :lmao


I do like one of the reasons he gave was because they didn't like how they treated Rafa. I will say this about the Geordies and its they adored Rafa just as much as we did. Probably will be the last good thing you can say about them once their cheating starts to ramp up in the coming years.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 01:06:25 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:55:29 am
Exchange I saw on Reddit today :lmao



😎

And the bitter just had to be Welsh too.

CymEv surely has to mean Cymru Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 01:59:05 am
Lampards aged horribly since he retired 5 years ago

He looks like he got right in the haribos the day he retired.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 02:04:31 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:58:42 am
Hopefully we send the shite the bill to fix everything.

Shitbags. Offended by everything, ashamed of nothing.

Yep.

 Didn't we have to pay comp to United, after the bogs were trashed at OT, during the FA Cup semi final that time, so the Ev should pay comp to us for the damage there fans did at Anfield?


One thing i wont miss if they go down, is the toxic nature of the derby, created by them, at least our players went unscathed



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 02:18:49 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:04:31 am
Yep.

 Didn't we have to pay comp to United, after the bogs were trashed at OT, during the FA Cup semi final that time, so the Ev should pay comp to us for the damage there fans did at Anfield?


One thing i wont miss if they go down, is the toxic nature of the derby, created by them, at least our players went unscathed

Yes, I think we paid up for the damage to OT, and rightfully so.

I absolutely hope they get relegated, and I won't miss the derby in the slightest.

You expect bitterness, jealousy, venom and toxicity from Mancs, but not from your neighbours, work colleagues, school friends etc.

I'm just glad my blue friend is away on her holidays and hasn't had to see the shame and embarrassment of Sunday.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 02:32:05 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:04:31 am
Yep.

 Didn't we have to pay comp to United, after the bogs were trashed at OT, during the FA Cup semi final that time, so the Ev should pay comp to us for the damage there fans did at Anfield?


One thing i wont miss if they go down, is the toxic nature of the derby, created by them, at least our players went unscathed





Over $100k worth of damage iirc. Place was absolutely smashed
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 03:24:19 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:59:05 am
Lampards aged horribly since he retired 5 years ago

He looks like he got right in the haribos the day he retired.



Right.  Certain shots during the game,  presser he looked sickly old. You've made your money,  your people are sorted,  give it a bit more and if it's not your thing let it go.  No point losing your health over it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 05:00:03 am
from the post match thread   ;D

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm
If people haven't seen, Paddy Power has real fun with Everton (100% LFC supporter, convinced)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4T3461MpXQ&list=PLYOgyc1EgDbmNmqxQjyMIR0cBxDIk6q_1&index=2


