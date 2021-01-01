It's not a clear pen but I have seen them been given as Matip does make contact but enough to make him fall like that though



It's never a pen in a million years. He's not getting away from Matip. He knows that. They also came to play ultra defensively then hope to bag a penalty if they got in our box or at best capitalise on a defensive mistake by us.Matip didn't even out a tackle in. Soft shite knew exactly what he was doing there, cutting across Matip so their momentum creates inevitable contact so he can go down. It was him who initiated contact, not Matip.Yes, we've seen them given, but that's because refs have been conned time and again in the exact same way in the past.