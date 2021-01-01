« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 832025 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:48:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:07:01 pm
Yeah they were putting up their preferred XIs for the Burnley game with stuff like Ant & Dec as CBs with Raoul Moat up front, Gazza (present day) in midfield and a pair of curtains in goal.
hahaha
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:48:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:41:02 pm
I wasn't aware of how much Newcastle despise Everton until fairly recently. Just stuff I'd read online by them made me aware of it.

I know they hate Pickford, but who doesn't.

I saw the phrase scouse mackems, then when I did a search for that phrase, theres a long history of vitriol towards the blues from the Geordies. I was just wondering how Id never come across it before.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:52:12 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:16:10 pm
It's not a clear pen but I have seen them been given as Matip does make contact but enough to make him fall like that though
It's never a pen in a million years. He's not getting away from Matip. He knows that. They also came to play ultra defensively then hope to bag a penalty if they got in our box or at best capitalise on a defensive mistake by us.

Matip didn't even out a tackle in. Soft shite knew exactly what he was doing there, cutting across Matip so their momentum creates inevitable contact so he can go down. It was him who initiated contact, not Matip.

Yes, we've seen them given, but that's because refs have been conned time and again in the exact same way in the past.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:53:38 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:26:58 pm
Make the c*nt explain his actions, then ban the fucker for bringing the game into disrepute. It'll stop this behaviour overnight, because if it continues millions might fuck the game off (like I have) and it'll hit the game in the pocket, then watch the authorities take action!
Maybe Lampard will send him a letter asking him to explain himself.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:57:02 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Nasty horrible club.  Real Evertonians of days gone by must be embarrassed by the shambles on the pitch and the vitriolic hate filled bitter Manc loving, Scouse hating shite that follows them.
Still can't believe Richarlison didn't see red for trying to take Hendo's kneecap off. And they have the nerve to be writing letters.  :no
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:57:11 pm
I hope those bitter Everton gammons being racist shitbags have been reported. Never mind them cryarsing to PGMOL, they need to sort their own shit out.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 11:00:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:55:29 pm
The lad seems like a complete simpleton with a screw loose.

Yeah perfect fit for the bitters.
 :thumbup
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 11:02:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:52:12 pm
It's never a pen in a million years. He's not getting away from Matip. He knows that. They also came to play ultra defensively then hope to bag a penalty if they got in our box or at best capitalise on a defensive mistake by us.

Matip didn't even out a tackle in. Soft shite knew exactly what he was doing there, cutting across Matip so their momentum creates inevitable contact so he can go down. It was him who initiated contact, not Matip.

Yes, we've seen them given, but that's because refs have been conned time and again in the exact same way in the past.

Yes Gordon side-steps across Matip to initiate the contact. Theres nothing that Matip did to foul him. Yes weve seen them given but with a good official on VAR then thats not a penalty. Its a classic Steptoe tactic and should be called out as its cheating.
Today at 11:06:28 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:59:55 pm
Ironsides giving it out. Amazing.

 :lmao
