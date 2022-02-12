Lampard has gone completely out of his mind
Im in a prediction group at work. A Watford fan really wants Everton down (Silva/Richarlison annoyance maybe). Theres Bristol City, Leicester and West Ham fans too who all seem to want them relegated. Not nearly as much as me probably but they are the neutrals choice for the drop.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Decoure up front Quality this fella
https://twitter.com/Nabyllionaire/status/1518635824065265664?t=Cj7KWyR0z53zHDTylKf0UQ&s=08
Yep....I'm a firm believer in "karmic debt" and Everton were forced to stump up the balance there yesterday....at a time in their campaign when they really could have done with a lucky favour or two.I've got zero compassion for their plight.....the karmic books ALWAYS balance themselves out eventually. That stretch we went without VVD cost us severely and we just had to suck it up."Shoe now on't other foot..." as they used to say on Emmerdale Farm!!
To be fair, it WAS a penalty. I mean, Origi was impeded / body checked in the box by Keane (I think).Its awful nice of Frank to play fair and attempt to get the score revised to 3-0.
So much for "it's only the youngsters" theory.
Radio Merseyside has always been the same,they always have their bitter presenters on talking them up all the time.
Sure looks like Keane 'impedes an opponent with contact'...
funniest one yethttps://twitter.com/truered786/status/1518331763600281618
To be honest, that was much more of a penalty than the Matip/Gordon situation ...
First caller on the moan in "we deserved a point, it was a nailed on pen" arf!
Nah. Nobody considers the League Cup a major trophy these days, unless you're outside the top eight of the PL perhaps. The Club WC on the other hand is a tournament, not a one off game like the Super Cup, and you have to win the CL just to have a shot at it, so it's extremely difficult to even qualify for, much less win. I'd rank it about the LC these days.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Genuinely think that group of young lads behind her were on my train going up, never said a bad word, having a laugh about how theyd do well to keep it to six. Then as soon as they see Big Stand
It'll be like when Coventry went down, they'd hung around in the top division for a while as well but the following year everyone had to think really hard to remember who it was who got relegated the previous season.
Why arent we taking this to CAS? We want an explanation about why that wasnt a penalty!
Anger. Everything they do is steeped in anger. What a day of outrage from our blue brothers and sisters.
The Day of Outrage.Sounds like the sort of thing the Iranian regime organises to criticise a Disney film with a subtle hint of gayness.
[SimonBrundish on Twitter] 'Touches per foul: Richarlison 12.1, Gordon 17.4, Grealish 19, Zaha 19.8, Kane 20.1, Saka 21.5, Sterling 25.9, Son 40.3, Mo Salah 62.9':-https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1518647927568273408...
