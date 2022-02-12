[SimonBrundish on Twitter] 'Touches per foul: Richarlison 12.1, Gordon 17.4, Grealish 19, Zaha 19.8, Kane 20.1, Saka 21.5, Sterling 25.9, Son 40.3, Mo Salah 62.9':-and on Salah in reply to Lampard's claims of "I think if that is Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty."...[Salah] 'most touches inside the box per foul✅ Most dribbles into the box per foul✅ in the the whole @premierleague over the last 5 seasons. Literally nobody gets fewer pens':-