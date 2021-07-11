« previous next »
which im absofuckinlutely loving  ;D
Fucking love that if they go down theyre gonna blame that pen they never got on why they went down so were all to blame again hahaha GO ED.

Hopefully if we ever get them in the cup we can sing it was a pen like the Chelsea never over the  line goal

Heads bursting all over the fucking shop
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:07:07 pm
Radio Merseyside phone-in just starting....narrative is already plucky Everton denying Liverpool a comprehensive victory

But they didn't?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:58:39 pm
Yeah, the more I see it, the more it looks exactly as described; Gordon steps across Matip and initiates contact, trying to win a penalty. I thought Atwell wasn't particularly great overall but got the penalty decisions correct.
I watch very (very) little of their games but I've seen him do exactly that every effing time he has a chance to do it. 

as far as I'm concerned, apart from being useful with free kicks, that is his only  skill. I don't think I've ever seen him actually dribble past anyone.

if they go down - and he stays there - he'll get seven kinds of shit kicked out of him in the Championship.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:07:49 pm
Fucking love that if they go down theyre gonna blame that pen they never got on why they went down so were all to blame again hahaha GO ED.

Hopefully if we ever get them in the cup we can sing it was a pen like the Chelsea never over the  line goal

Heads bursting all over the fucking shop
Nothing to do with the fact that they have been absolutely abysmal all season? But, yeah..love the fact that they have something else to hate us for now..  ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:11:40 pm
Nothing to do with the fact that they have been absolutely abysmal all season? But, yeah..love the fact that they have something else to hate us for now..  ;D


And Rafa of course...
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:12:07 pm

And Rafa of course...
Agent Rafa   ;)
First caller on the moan in "we deserved a point, it was a nailed on pen" arf!
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Burnley must be absolutely loving this. Everton players, fans and manager are showing no signs of having the stomach for it, They want to dive, cheat, time waste and whinge they're way out of it. Get embroiled in controversy rather than trying to get points. I always thought they would be absolutely fine but they're in massive trouble now and they're not equipped for it.  Saying that they love a derby loss dont they. Maybe they should stay up
I've got very little time for Burnley, but I do hope they survive at the expense of the Bitters. Everton have embarrassed themselves big time. The crying and squealing coming out from the pit is ridiculous. They are in a wholly self-inflicted mess but pointing the finger at everyone and everything but themselves.

They are coming over as gutless, spineless yet entitled cryarses with no stomach for addressing the mess they've spent almost £600,000,000 creating.

Burnley do seem better equiped to deal with a relegation fight, while Everton seem to feel the best way of dealing with it is to look for someone else to blame while drowning in self pity.

Their heads have gone but, even worse, so have their arses. The gutless fuckers.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:11:40 pm
Nothing to do with the fact that they have been absolutely abysmal all season? But, yeah..love the fact that they have something else to hate us for now..  ;D
haha ya know what theyre like, itll just be that one game against the red shite that did it. Hahaha Im fucking buzzing off all this shite today. Ive said it before about Pickford 

Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 11, 2021, 10:18:27 pm
Pickfords like one of those women in a movie were shes lost her kid and no one believes her. Shes going absolutely fucking crackers and everyones like Dont think she came in with one

But the whole fucking clubs like that. Hes Everton in a nutshell. Theyre fucking crackers. Long may it last ;D
Moshilaaaas fault for bringing in Rafa according to last fella on the radio  ;D
First time I've listened to the phone in..... delusion within 3 minutes. It sounds delightful
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:17:46 pm
Moshilaaaas fault for bringing in Rafa according to last fella on the radio  ;D

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:12:54 pm
Agent Rafa   ;)

And we were all thinking Rafa couldn't do anything to make himself more of a Liverpool Legend. Little did we know.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:17:46 pm
Moshilaaaas fault for bringing in Rafa according to last fella on the radio  ;D
The same Rafa that oversaw their best run of the season? 🤔
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:19:00 pm
And we were all thinking Rafa couldn't do anything to make himself more of a Liverpool Legend. Little did we know.
Loved the Rafa song yesterday. Loud and clear.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:57 pm
Saw Southall on Sky this morning, great attitude. No point whining, its part of football, you can't change the past, just look to the next game.

He also was not impressed with that bellend Holgate trying to get Mane sent off, said it was nothing more than a finger pointed in his face.

I've seen a few interviews with him on different topics on occasion and at least in those he's always come off like that,think Nev's allright.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yLZgahwy8I

ToffeeTV's "Final Word" about the game.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:58:12 pm
Probably.

Every little thing they do is tragic.

Every little thing just makes us laugh.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:15:11 pm
First caller on the moan in "we deserved a point, it was a nailed on pen" arf!

also "I really don't know what you've got to do to get a penalty at Anfield" ...fuckin blert

be nice if they got a proper Red on to counter these bleating c*nts....every phone-in is the same on there these days...a constant stream of rabid bitters being indulged / humoured and allowed to say what the fuck they want......and to 'balance' it you get Liverpool fans like the plantpot who's on now who want Everton to stay up and who agree that it should have been a penalty to Everton yesterday....

blue as fuck radio Merseyside...always has been
Listened to the 5 live daily podcast earlier. Its very hit and miss depending who is on but there was an Everton fan on blaming it all on Rafa for getting rid of all their creativity (James who couldnt be arsed, and Digne who wanted out).

They also think it was a nailed on penalty because it was similar to the one they got when Lovren and Calvert-Lewin came together. But there was very soft and doesnt mean every similar incident is a foul.

And not on that one, but the one he got booked for, and loads of other times with Gordon this season - the way he hurls himself to the floor with his feet up and clutching his knee just looks so fake. Glad hes finally getting called out and getting a reputation for being a horrible diver.
Has there ever been a team that every neutral wanted it to get relegated this much? Utd maybe?
They have some very sick fans. All those years of bitterness has taken it's toll.

Honestly they haven't got the quality to stay up. Their captain is Seamus Coleman ffs  :lmao :lmao
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:05 pm
Has there ever been a teamthat every neutral wanted it to get relegated this much? Utd maybe?

I actually don't think neutrals give a shit about Everton. They're a complete non entity in the league.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:28:43 pm
I actually don't think neutrals give a shit about Everton. They're a complete non entity in the league.
Agree. Insignificant FC
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:28:43 pm
I actually don't think neutrals give a shit about Everton. They're a complete non entity in the league.
yeah, theres teams that every teams fans looks forward to playing. Evertons not one of those for any side.
