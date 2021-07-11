Burnley must be absolutely loving this. Everton players, fans and manager are showing no signs of having the stomach for it, They want to dive, cheat, time waste and whinge they're way out of it. Get embroiled in controversy rather than trying to get points. I always thought they would be absolutely fine but they're in massive trouble now and they're not equipped for it. Saying that they love a derby loss dont they. Maybe they should stay up
I've got very little time for Burnley, but I do hope they survive at the expense of the Bitters. Everton have embarrassed themselves big time. The crying and squealing coming out from the pit is ridiculous. They are in a wholly self-inflicted mess but pointing the finger at everyone and everything but themselves.
They are coming over as gutless, spineless yet entitled cryarses with no stomach for addressing the mess they've spent almost £600,000,000 creating.
Burnley do seem better equiped to deal with a relegation fight, while Everton seem to feel the best way of dealing with it is to look for someone else to blame while drowning in self pity.
Their heads have gone but, even worse, so have their arses. The gutless fuckers.