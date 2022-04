Listened to the 5 live daily podcast earlier. It’s very hit and miss depending who is on but there was an Everton fan on blaming it all on Rafa for getting rid of all their creativity (James who couldn’t be arsed, and Digne who wanted out).



They also think it was a nailed on penalty because it was similar to the one they got when Lovren and Calvert-Lewin came together. But there was very soft and doesn’t mean every similar incident is a foul.



And not on that one, but the one he got booked for, and loads of other times with Gordon this season - the way he hurls himself to the floor with his feet up and clutching his knee just looks so fake. Glad he’s finally getting called out and getting a reputation for being a horrible diver.