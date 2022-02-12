Lampard really isn't helping their cause, is he?I know they've always been whinging twats, but he's really ramping up their self-pity levels and victim status.What you need in a crisis is fight. I don't mean headless chicken aggression, but focused effort, hard work and, most importantly, the taking of personal responsibility. Lampard takes no responsibility at all, and is also absolving his players of any too, by making out their survival is out of their hands and actually in the hands of outside forces. He's showing pathetic leadership qualities whilst pandering to the victimhood the fanbase revel in.Just when they need quality leadership with backbone, they are led by a whining, whinging responsibility deflecting, spineless little cryarse. Rather than the fanbase cheerleading his whinging, they should be demanding he shows some backbone, gets a grip, takes some responsibility and demands the same from his failing players.Oh, and the reason they didn't get a penalty is because they weren't penalties. Their man is a diving little shithouse.