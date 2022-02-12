« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 819386 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14880 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm »
I can see that Manc c*nt from midweek Sideshow Bob joining these lot on loan. Will fit in perfectly with the shithousery
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,575
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14881 on: Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm
Especially classy given that it was just after the announcement that Gerry Marsden's family were in attendance for a special tribute.

Yeah really made a show of themselves the dickheads.

One of their fan groups laid an Everton shirt with 97 on and a wreath at the memorial today too, then their idiots act up as usual
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,605
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
Noticed you left the lass SoS shagged on there

*Think it was SoS? ;D

I just share the pictures mate. I'm not going to get bogged down in all the accusations. Heard it all before. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:50:17 pm
Ha Ha, Jenas and Richards

No to both penalty calls.... heh

Surprised me that. I've said harsh things about both Richards and Jenas (deservedly so), and considering the social media hysteria following the match, the lazy thing would have been for the pair of them to jump on the bandwagon. Credit to them for accurately going against the grain.

That's the only praise I'll ever give them.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14884 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm
Leeds have been pretty good under Marsch though. So they'll probably get points here and there.
yep 10 points out of last 12 available I think, they are on a good run of Form, Burnley 7/9, the Bitters 4/9. The form guide says the Bitters are doomed, let's hope that happens
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14885 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm
Yeah really made a show of themselves the dickheads.

One of their fan groups laid an Everton shirt with 97 on and a wreath at the memorial today too, then their idiots act up as usual
It's absolutely tragic the damage their significant proportion of morons do to the reputation of their club. I really feel for the decent ones.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,320
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14886 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
The pages are flying up after the game and it's impossible to keep up. On Gordon I think I have a different opinion about him to the rest of you.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,575
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14887 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
yep 10 points out of last 12 available I think, they are on a good run of Form, Burnley 7/9, the Bitters 4/9. The form guide says the Bitters are doomed, let's hope that happens

Watford away I can see them winning seeing as they've taken 0 pts at home since the owl fluttered in but the rest they should all lose. Brentford have been really good in recent form.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14888 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
The pages are flying up after the game and it's impossible to keep up. On Gordon I think I have a different opinion about him to the rest of you.

said after the game that he's a decent player with potential if he learns to cut out the diving. Absolutely no need to do that, he's now got a reputation for himself and it will be difficult to shake that off
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14889 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm
Watford away I can see them winning seeing as they've taken 0 pts at home since the owl fluttered in but the rest they should all lose. Brentford have been really good in recent form.
yep agree, Burnley have the same I think next week and they should get 3 points too, if they go 5 points clear before Everton play Chelsea that could be enough to send them down
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14890 on: Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
said after the game that he's a decent player with potential if he learns to cut out the diving. Absolutely no need to do that, he's now got a reputation for himself and it will be difficult to shake that off

What stuck out to me more than the two dives in the penalty area, is that I feel like he could've ridden the Trent challenge. Yeah, Trent does catch him a bit and he deserved his booking, but there wasn't a HUGE amount of contact and I feel like Gordon could've ridden it. And if he had, there are two Everton players making runs into the box, and we're potentially looking at going 1-0 down.

Instead he hits the deck, because his instinct and priority seemingly is to always hit the deck wherever possible.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14891 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm
Watford away I can see them winning seeing as they've taken 0 pts at home since the owl fluttered in but the rest they should all lose. Brentford have been really good in recent form.

But on the flipside they haven't won an away game since like August or something.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14892 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm
Jonathon Liew just comes across as dispassionate about Evertons plight. Which is fair as hes writing a column in a newspaper and is unbiased.  Its not mean, its not unfair, its just reporting the facts.

Some Everton fans seem to think that everyone should care as much about them not going down as they do.  The fact of the matter is no-one else particularly gives a toss.  Theyre 18th, if they remain there for the next four weeks theyll go down and deservedly so, and thats how everyone else will see it too.
This is it. I suppose they are used to more local press pussyfooting around them and being more sympathetic towards them. Of course, local media is going to be more invested in their local teams, whereas national media much less so.

To be fair, few people outside of the city really give a monkeys about Everton. How many people in Liverpool would care if Norwich went down? How many would care if Leicester went down? Well outside of Merseyside, virtually everyone feels that about Everton going down.

If Everton do go down it will be because they deserve to. They had a decent start, but have been abject ever since. They are a poor side with a poor manager and poor ownership. If they drop, no one outside of Goodison will care, let alone shed a tear. Writers without a personal or local connection will probably write the story of their demise as it's seen by most, and not by how it's seen through the blue-tinted specs of Everton fans.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14893 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm »
Richarlison, Gordon and Pickford will act as lightning rods after today but I thought Allan was their worst wind-up merchant.  After every incident he was right in the referee's face, shoving our players, trying to wind things up.  He's always had a bit of that about him but it seems since being abandoned by Ancelotti that he's become a lot worse.

I still think Everton will stay up as they've shown a few times recently that they can pick up points in unexpected places.  I reckon they'll end up on 36 points and that will be enough to finish above one of Burnley and Leeds.  I suppose the question is whether Burnley can get five or more points or Leeds can get four or more points.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14894 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm
What stuck out to me more than the two dives in the penalty area, is that I feel like he could've ridden the Trent challenge. Yeah, Trent does catch him a bit and he deserved his booking, but there wasn't a HUGE amount of contact and I feel like Gordon could've ridden it. And if he had, there are two Everton players making runs into the box, and we're potentially looking at going 1-0 down.

Instead he hits the deck, because his instinct and priority seemingly is to always hit the deck wherever possible.
100% there was only contact because he chose the contact, he literally dragged his foot and went down when as you say there was a promising attack, he did us a favour.

He looks to go down as his first instinct, I'm sure he's doing what Lampard or Drunken are telling him to do too
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14895 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
said after the game that he's a decent player with potential if he learns to cut out the diving. Absolutely no need to do that, he's now got a reputation for himself and it will be difficult to shake that off


He's not a great player technically but he is fast and shows committment. The trouble is every PL ref in the country is watching him go down, either with minimal contact or his own initiation of contact and he's unlikely to get sight of the benefit of the doubt ever again.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14896 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm »
I think it's pretty clear that diving for a penalty was a specific tactic employed by them today.

We'd stuffed them at their place. Our form is currently relentless, whilst theirs is abject. They are desperate for points as well as desperate to throw a spanner in our works. I think nothing was off the table for them today, and conning a penalty was a tactic discussed and planned in advance. That, or a mistake on our part was their only realistic hope of getting something today.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14897 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
I just found the article online

I suppose the Bitters are whinging because it's totally accurate.

He touched on something I've said for ages too. The fact they act like complete twats because of our indifference to them. They are so desperate to be noticed and to matter. They can't do it through football, so the fans do it by acting like utter gobshites and the team do it by acting like spiteful little shithouses.

The truth hurts, as they say.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14898 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:01:41 pm
The one shot that will never be forgotten due to Ali :lmao



MOTD didn't show that,Gordons many dives,t-rex time wasting or even the flying rat pretending he had a head injury and then running 18yrds before falling down.

In fact the whistle went,I scratched my sack,wiped a bogey on the Mrs head,looked at the tv and it was in the 24th minute  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,725
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14899 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm »
He possibly didnt get the penalty because it was a perhaps a 50:50 decision and hed already put sizeable doubt in the refs mind with the bookingand he only got the booking because he dived 4 times in the opening 10 minutes.  The ref had seen enough of him hitting the deck under minimal contact.

If if was a penalty then hes only got himself to blame for not being given it.

Theyd have only missed it anyway, so I dont know what the fuss is about.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,009
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14900 on: Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm »

'6 - There have been 12 bookings for simulation in the Premier League this season, with six of them being for Everton players, including three alone in matches against Liverpool. Edge.':-

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1518259780770537474
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,877
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14901 on: Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm »
Lampard doesnt half chat some shit since hes been a manager

Used to think he had his head screwed on. Got the warnock/Pardew about him with the we wuz robbed shit

But not as good as them
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,430
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14902 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Are there any stats about Everton with and without fans? I feel like they did pretty well in front of empty seats last season, whereas their poisonous fanbase seems to bring out performances like todays.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,877
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14903 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm »
Anyone else notice Coleman run 40 yards to tell pickford to fuck off when henderson was on the floor after Ratarlison kicked him

That was an odd moment. Looked like hed finally had enough of him trying to hold court over another contentious moment
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14904 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm
Lampard doesnt half chat some shit since hes been a manager

Used to think he had his head screwed on. Got the warnock/Pardew about him with the we wuz robbed shit

But not as good as them

He's a Tory prick who is articulate because of his private education. Rooney, though not so articulate, was smart enough to reject Everton.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,430
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14905 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm
Lampard doesnt half chat some shit since hes been a manager

Used to think he had his head screwed on. Got the warnock/Pardew about him with the we wuz robbed shit

But not as good as them
He has a really negative tone as a manager. Remember him having a problem with us celebrating goals a few years back against Chelsea? Theres always some perceived injustice. I think its because he always played in world class teams so isnt used to things not going swimmingly. Its really come out during this Everton stint.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,128
  • SPQR
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14906 on: Today at 12:04:43 am »
If he takes these down then that's it for him as a Premier League manager for sure. He turned Chelsea into a laughing stock defensively while there and then Tuchel took that same team just a few months later and made them European Champions while having one of the best defenses in Europe. If he relegates Everton I can't see any club other than a mid-table Championship outfit taking a chance on him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 