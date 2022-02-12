Jonathon Liew just comes across as dispassionate about Evertons plight. Which is fair as hes writing a column in a newspaper and is unbiased. Its not mean, its not unfair, its just reporting the facts.



Some Everton fans seem to think that everyone should care as much about them not going down as they do. The fact of the matter is no-one else particularly gives a toss. Theyre 18th, if they remain there for the next four weeks theyll go down and deservedly so, and thats how everyone else will see it too.



This is it. I suppose they are used to more local press pussyfooting around them and being more sympathetic towards them. Of course, local media is going to be more invested in their local teams, whereas national media much less so.To be fair, few people outside of the city really give a monkeys about Everton. How many people in Liverpool would care if Norwich went down? How many would care if Leicester went down? Well outside of Merseyside, virtually everyone feels that about Everton going down.If Everton do go down it will be because they deserve to. They had a decent start, but have been abject ever since. They are a poor side with a poor manager and poor ownership. If they drop, no one outside of Goodison will care, let alone shed a tear. Writers without a personal or local connection will probably write the story of their demise as it's seen by most, and not by how it's seen through the blue-tinted specs of Everton fans.