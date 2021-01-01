It was only even because it was 0-0, we could go up a few gears, they had nothing more to offer. They only stayed at 0-0 due to getting 11 behind the ball and Atwell being so shit he allowed them to get away with faking injuires, Richarlison faked a head injury, and the time wasting from Pickford.



We started the second half much better and yes the subs, going 4 up top, did give us the boost, but we were always going to get one at some point, never felt like they would score at all



As I say they were at their maximum first half in terms of effort and defensive discipline while we were well off our game. As we've seen before (Arsenal away for example) we can always raise the gears second half while we let the other team burn themselves out when first halves go like that.Everton only had the odd counter. Their best attacking spell was probably the 5 minutes before Henderson came on where we'd got a bit top heavy (4-2-4) after bringing the two forwards on. Once we shored it back up we were fine.