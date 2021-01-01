Jonathan Liews article is a beauty.
The back turning during You'll Never Walk Alone was so small time.
Looks like Allan had a great gamehttps://twitter.com/ReviewFootball/status/1518283057987571713?t=970PBSd9MD2NYSiZREt1gg&s=19
It was only even because it was 0-0, we could go up a few gears, they had nothing more to offer. They only stayed at 0-0 due to getting 11 behind the ball and Atwell being so shit he allowed them to get away with faking injuires, Richarlison faked a head injury, and the time wasting from Pickford.We started the second half much better and yes the subs, going 4 up top, did give us the boost, but we were always going to get one at some point, never felt like they would score at all
The headline is beautifully descriptive, but Blues are losing their heads calling it biased.
There was grappling and timewasting, bawling and brawling, diving and pratfalling. Richarlison seemed to spend most of the game lying on the ground like a cow preparing for a rainstorm. Jordan Pickford deliberated over his goal-kicks as if he was choosing a mortgage.
I can imagine it'll go down as well as that James Pearce article in the Echo laughing at them for celebrating a draw.
yeah, but JL isnt even laughing at them. Its perfectly balanced. They just wont like the reality presented to them.
