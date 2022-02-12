I'm a weird contradiction of feelings over relegation right now.



I still want it to happen, but I won't enjoy it. I'm not interested in being motivated by malice - that's for the Bitters. I want it to happen because it's just easier for both sets of fans to become separated. It has become such a toxic relationship between the two groups and they just need to go their separate ways for a bit. It won't be feelings of joy I experience if they drop - more relief.



Everton have had a quasi-parasitic-symbiotic relationship with LFC for years now. But their songs of "we don't care what the RS say!" I hear in the pubs will be pretty impotent if they're in the Championship and are completely incapable of influencing our season. We need a long break from them, and they are in sore need of a reality check.



The fact that relegation could spell financial doom for them is of no concern for me. They've brought this situation on themselves trying to play in a dick swinging contest they were ill-endowed to win. And every match going Blue is culpable. They're either part of the toxic shite, or complicit in their silence.



I want them gone, but not as a punishment to them. I don't want them to suffer; but suffer they will, especially in the Championship. But I want them as far away from us as possible. LFC needs to breathe some clean air.