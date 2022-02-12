« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:41:22 am
Not expecting much as any chance Burnley get to hammer on the pressure usually ends badly but a draw for them would be decent, a win is absolute dreamland with Burnley having Watford next weekend and the shite play Chelsea to potentially extend the gap.

Different situation now though don't forget, after they beat the shite then lost to Norwich they sacked Dyche. Thats already made a difference, draw at West Ham, which they could have won had they not missed the pen to go 2-0 up and then beat Southampton pretty comfortably. It might only be a short bounce, but if they get at least a draw today and then beat Watford away, Hodgson has taken 0 points at home so they must be favourites, then they are in the driving seat to stay up.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14561 on: Yesterday at 11:10:39 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 22, 2022, 12:28:27 pm
I still think they'll stay up by their skin of the teeth,but imagine if Arteta ends up being the one sending them down on the final day :D

They won't blame him, they'll always blame Rafa.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14562 on: Yesterday at 12:53:28 pm

'I signed up for a massive project then realised we had £2m to spend' : Rafa Benitez says things quickly unravelled at Everton when they couldn't sell players to raise funds but Spanish coach hopes the Toffees stay up despite his acrimonious sacking


^ article is from the Daily Fail so I won't post the link. Rafa's quotes:


After an outlay of over £500m on new signings since Farhad Moshiri took over the club in 2016, Benitez arrived last summer to discover he had no money to spend.

Asked in an interview with The Athletic whether he was aware of this, he said:

'No. No, no, no, no, no. At the beginning, it was a massive project with the potential to spend some money.'

'It changed when we couldn't sell players. It's difficult when people are on big contracts and nobody wants to buy them, so we didn't have that option.

'We signed five players for less than £2m and we worked with what we had.'

I knew it was impossible to change the situation, so you have to deal with it.'


Asked if he was taken aback by the hostility of the fans, Benitez added: 'At the end, yes. I was really pleased with the support at the beginning, but yes, I was surprised because we were giving everything.

'But I cannot control the emotions of other people. The only thing I can do is give the message that we were doing our best, we were unlucky with injuries, we didn't have much support in the transfer window in terms of money  you can see the numbers  and that all the teams around us were all spending more money.'

'It was very difficult to improve without that help.'


Later in the article...

Benitez added: 'They signed five new players in January and all the key injured players were back and although people like to compare, in reality, it was like a new Everton team. Everyone has to take their own responsibility.'
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14563 on: Yesterday at 01:30:55 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:53:28 pm
'I signed up for a massive project then realised we had £2m to spend' : Rafa Benitez says things quickly unravelled at Everton when they couldn't sell players to raise funds but Spanish coach hopes the Toffees stay up despite his acrimonious sacking


^ article is from the Daily Fail so I won't post the link. Rafa's quotes:


After an outlay of over £500m on new signings since Farhad Moshiri took over the club in 2016, Benitez arrived last summer to discover he had no money to spend.

Asked in an interview with The Athletic whether he was aware of this, he said:

'No. No, no, no, no, no. At the beginning, it was a massive project with the potential to spend some money.'

'It changed when we couldn't sell players. It's difficult when people are on big contracts and nobody wants to buy them, so we didn't have that option.

'We signed five players for less than £2m and we worked with what we had.'

I knew it was impossible to change the situation, so you have to deal with it.'


Asked if he was taken aback by the hostility of the fans, Benitez added: 'At the end, yes. I was really pleased with the support at the beginning, but yes, I was surprised because we were giving everything.

'But I cannot control the emotions of other people. The only thing I can do is give the message that we were doing our best, we were unlucky with injuries, we didn't have much support in the transfer window in terms of money  you can see the numbers  and that all the teams around us were all spending more money.'

'It was very difficult to improve without that help.'


Later in the article...

Benitez added: 'They signed five new players in January and all the key injured players were back and although people like to compare, in reality, it was like a new Everton team. Everyone has to take their own responsibility.'


Surely he must have been aware of the situation?

Most of us know what their wages to turnover is like and the situation with the P&S rules and we're just idiots on the internet, don't need to be a rocket scientist to work out they've spent a fortune on shite and given them big wages which makes them impossible to shift on
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 04:33:12 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:30:55 pm
Surely he must have been aware of the situation?

Most of us know what their wages to turnover is like and the situation with the P&S rules and we're just idiots on the internet, don't need to be a rocket scientist to work out they've spent a fortune on shite and given them big wages which makes them impossible to shift on

Maybe he was hoodwinked by them? They'd pissed so much money into the Mersey that sea levels were rising. Maybe they sort of gave him the impression that they'd continue in a similar vein and he'd be ok to spend.

Maybe they knew it was going belly up financially, so needed a scapegoat to hire as manager in order to deflect attention off themselves. Only when actually on the inside did it dawn on Rafa that they actually didn't have a pot to piss in anymore.

I do seriously wonder at times if he was set up. Then in another moment I wonder if they are even clever enough to do that.

As you say though, we're just observers very much on the outside, yet even we can see how precarious it is across the park. They are totally unsustainable. They've pissed half a billion quid down the river, are hell-bent on building a £500,000,000++++ stadium they have no funding for, they've lost Putin's mate who was putting dodgy money in and their commercial side brings in less money than the local corner shop. You wonder how Rafa was not aware of this but, then again, we don't know what ridiculous hype and bullshit they sold to Rafa to entice him in. We know they've been taking their own fanbase for monumental mugs for decades, so it would be no surprise if they bullshitted potential managers with similar delusional stuff about what they are going to do.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 06:40:29 pm
Quote
They're the biggest dopers in European football. Utter 'kin smackheads they are.
Davek on GOT referring to us




Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Yesterday at 06:40:29 pm
Davek on GOT referring to us



If it helps them cope with it all then who cares. if he knew his history he might know that only one team has admitted using performance enhancing drugs to win a league.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14567 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm
If it helps them cope with it all then who cares. if he knew his history he might know that only one team has admitted using performance enhancing drugs to win a league.

They don't give a shit about truth, they just sling mud - fucking idiot that Dalek is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 06:53:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
They don't give a shit about truth, they just sling mud - fucking idiot that Dalek is.
The truth doesnt help them cope with it all. It cant be easy for them watching us when theyve done nothing for 27 years and spent half a billion more recently to end up relegation fodder. Blaming everyone else for their failure and putting our success down to drugs helps them deal with it.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14569 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
Reading Jonathan Liews article about the derby and something stuck out for me, talking about Liverpool people worried about Ev going down
Quote

In a way, the outpouring of lament is its own sly little twist of the knife. Turns out Everton could bear Liverpools hatred. They could live with the taunting and the tribal banter. Its the sympathy they cant stand.

 https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/23/liverpool-everton-derby-cannot-be-a-rivalry?CMP=share_btn_tw

Reminded me of the most upset an Evertonian Ive had a conversation with was during the 13/14 season when they finished 5th under Martinez. Chatting to a lad and I was saying something along the line of it was great to see Everton doing so well and playing such good football. But he seemed to take it as an insult, or maybe he thought I was being condescending, but he did not take it well.

They want to be shit
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14570 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 06:53:28 pm
The truth doesnt help them cope with it all. It cant be easy for them watching us when theyve done nothing for 27 years and spent half a billion more recently to end up relegation fodder. Blaming everyone else for their failure and putting our success down to drugs helps them deal with it.

They don't like to think about themselves or where they are or how they got there. They just want to moan about us and how we're a gang of cheats because it's just easier.  They always look outwards.

Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
Chatting to a lad and I was saying something along the line of it was great to see Everton doing so well and playing such good football. But he seemed to take it as an insult, or maybe he thought I was being condescending, but he did not take it well.

They want to be shit

He will have thought you were being condescending. "Ah, bless. Plucky little Everton." They prefer our scowls to our compliments.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14571 on: Today at 12:27:54 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
He will have thought you were being condescending. "Ah, bless. Plucky little Everton." They prefer our scowls to our compliments.
Even as far back as 1986 I noticed that. I had a conversation with a Blue at the sharp end of that season when we were both going for the double. I genuinely thought we'd get one each, and said so. The bluenose thought I was being patronising and moaned about the perceived insult.

 :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14572 on: Today at 09:12:05 am
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Yesterday at 06:40:29 pm
Davek on GOT referring to us





Where did this ridiculous notion start? I know that Prestwick Blue (or whatever his name is) on blueloon was going on for ages a few years ago about how the "truth will come out" and "the shit will hit the fan" crap which I assumed was to do with some perceived notion that our players were on drugs. But did it start there and was picked up by the Ev or was it by a blue cab driver with nothing better to do with himself?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14573 on: Today at 09:41:27 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 09:12:05 am
Where did this ridiculous notion start? I know that Prestwick Blue (or whatever his name is) on blueloon was going on for ages a few years ago about how the "truth will come out" and "the shit will hit the fan" crap which I assumed was to do with some perceived notion that our players were on drugs. But did it start there and was picked up by the Ev or was it by a blue cab driver with nothing better to do with himself?

You're putting too much thought into it.

They can't accept we're actually THAT good so we must be cheating. And what's the most popular form of cheating? Doping. I'm sure all it took was one loon on GOT to post it and they all jumped on it
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14574 on: Today at 09:49:42 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:41:27 am
You're putting too much thought into it.

They can't accept we're actually THAT good so we must be cheating. And what's the most popular form of cheating? Doping. I'm sure all it took was one loon on GOT to post it and they all jumped on it
Fair enough! ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14575 on: Today at 09:51:13 am
Meh.


I always used to think Manchester United were cheating, fixtures, reds etc in hindsight they were just better. Its a way to try to cope with their own inadequacies

In reality, these pathetic individuals need something to fuel their hatred and so they just make stuff up. A club that should be copying us, ends up trying to do the exact opposite so they dont show kopite behaviour .  This means they never bloody enjoy anything, or have any fun in the game.  Theyre stuck in their own loop of hatred and juxtaposition.
God knows how they get out of it, simply being good again wouldnt work.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14576 on: Today at 09:53:46 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 09:12:05 am
Where did this ridiculous notion start? I know that Prestwick Blue (or whatever his name is) on blueloon was going on for ages a few years ago about how the "truth will come out" and "the shit will hit the fan" crap which I assumed was to do with some perceived notion that our players were on drugs. But did it start there and was picked up by the Ev or was it by a blue cab driver with nothing better to do with himself?

Is there any other type of Black cab driver in Liverpool?

Im sure knowing yer history is part of the Knowledge test for potential cabbies.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14577 on: Today at 09:59:31 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:30:55 pm
Surely he must have been aware of the situation?

Most of us know what their wages to turnover is like and the situation with the P&S rules and we're just idiots on the internet, don't need to be a rocket scientist to work out they've spent a fortune on shite and given them big wages which makes them impossible to shift on

Rafa seems extremely gullible. He was even taken in by Mike Ashley ffs.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14578 on: Today at 10:04:27 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:27:54 am
Even as far back as 1986 I noticed that. I had a conversation with a Blue at the sharp end of that season when we were both going for the double. I genuinely thought we'd get one each, and said so. The bluenose thought I was being patronising and moaned about the perceived insult.

 :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

In 2009 I said I hoped theyd win the FA Cup final against Chelsea. The responses went something along the lines of  What so you can piggyback onto our celebration? Typical glory-hunting Kopite.  Of course saying I wanted Chelsea to win would have been bitter. 

Its a minefield. Even not saying anything at all can be interpreted as being the wrong thing to do.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #14579 on: Today at 10:16:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:51:13 am
Meh.


I always used to think Manchester United were cheating, fixtures, reds etc in hindsight they were just better.


Oh no. They cheated too. They still cheat, even though they're complete shit now. :D

Of course, they don't cheat in the sense of brown envelopes or PEDs, but Ferguson was able to influence the entire football establishment through a combination of sheer force of will and weaponising the pre existing media bias towards United.

That residual influence is still felt, and I think it's something "nice guy" Ole knew of and was able to tap into. A team that bad doesn't get 20 plus penalties two seasons on the bounce without help.

Their influence is finally waning though, as the media has new darlings and new "rivalries" to focus on. Whether the media likes Liverpool or not, they love Klopp, and they hang on his every word. He single handedly torpedoed Ole with a brief remark.

United's result yesterday was the sort of thing they used to do to other teams. The erosion of their ability to influence results outside of the football they play is what will prove most damaging to them over the next few years.
