I honestly don't even think he's good enough for Everton, he's dreadful, I could see it when he was at Hull, then Leicester, and couldn't believe that not only did Man UTD sign him, they paid in excess of Virgils fee, just a crazy crazy transfer all round, and he's also their captain!, fucking hell.



He needs babysitting. Look at England where Southgate parks the bus, he's got two holding players in front, a back three, the full backs need to be disciplined and there's Walker's recovery pace. United spent 75 mill because he did a Phil Babb who had a decent World Cup in an ultra defensive team.Not to mention until the semi or final of a tournament England play against utter shite all the time who barely attack them.