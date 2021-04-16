I was in Wales the other week too, and there were Reds everywhere. 😎
Giving the shite their due, they do have a very loyal hardcore, but calls by them for massive capacities are just unwarranted dick swinging. To me, 45,000 at new stadium admission prices is easily enough. They just don't have the fanbase to warrant much more, particularly when they are struggling for funding and need to make sensible decisions rather than pander to ego.
I remember when Sunderland have built their 42,000 seater, and a few years later they expanded it to 49,000, with plans to expand it over 60,000.
Apart from the first 2 seasons after the upgrade, when they've had an average attendance of just under 47,000, they have never managed more than 43,000 on average, during all those seasons in the Premier League.
In that regard, everything above 40,000 would be a waste of money for Everton. Over the last 10 seasons, their average attendance has always been between 36,000 and 39,000 (with low ticket prices) so they don't really need a bigger stadium. They just need a new 40,000 seater, with some match-day hospitality ...