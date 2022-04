Is there any other fan base, as small time about other clubs, as this lot are about us, the mental gymnastics these go through to try & devalue our achievements is ridiculous.Back then you had to win the league in order to qualify for the European Cup in the first place [no finishing in the top 4 business], & that was no mean achievement either, you had no, oil, sports washing states, funding clubs like now, funding for all the clubs was pretty even.