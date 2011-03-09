But because 20/30 years later they werent glamorous they get downplayed.
This really gets my goat. People only think in terms of the greats of today rather than who was on top then. Hell I wasn't born for our first couple but I know the kind of quality that existed in Eastern Europe, especially before the breakup of USSR, Yugoslavia etc.
Barca didn't win one til 92 then took another 14 years to add to it, they were just another United making glamour signings.
Everyone forgets who Real played for their first 6 tho, but they all count.
Cant reason with these people, because they always have a bullshit excuse ready to pull out their arse when needed.
For all the posturing of their glory days, lets look at the seasons around their "domination"
84 - treble in Euro cup no 4
86 - double
88 - winning the league with possibly the finest attacking team ever assembled.