Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 784041 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14240 on: Today at 01:03:03 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm
Everton fans discussing the Champions League is like Kerry Katona discussing the laws of physics.
Come on now they got to the 3rd qualifying round once.
Offline Samie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14241 on: Today at 01:05:30 am »
The Ev are not even equipped to be talking about the Conference League never mind the main European competition.
Offline kavah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14242 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:42:41 pm
University


College


of fucking


Dublin

 ;D


UCD 0-0 Everton   :lmao
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14243 on: Today at 01:22:53 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:11:38 am
;D


UCD 0-0 Everton   :lmao
That was the shittest episode of University Challenge ever!
Offline kavah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14244 on: Today at 01:33:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:22:53 am
That was the shittest episode of University Challenge ever!

 ;D



they got battered in the next round

Online afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14245 on: Today at 01:58:07 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:33:50 am
;D



they got battered in the next round



When I first watched that episode, the "P" in front of Rick's name was, like, the funniest thing I'd ever seen.  ;D

Could not stop laughing.

Think I mentioned that back in the aughts shortly after joining the hallowed RAWK halls...
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14246 on: Today at 07:36:36 am »
Just watched Tifos video of what Evertons issues will be if they go down - most of them well publicised in this thread - its made that hunger for them to be relegated grow massively. I just need to be able to stride into work and get told to fuck off before Ive even said a word  ;D

So theyre losing £126m per season at present and have wage bill thats 89% of turnover at present, the worst in the Premier League (7th largest wage bill). Theyre losing their shirt sponsor, stadium development talks have been put on hold and theyve surpassed the Premier Leagues FFP threshold by over £80m. Wild.

I cannot wait to see these being immediately embargoed in The Championship - where the most youre allowed to lose is £39m over three seasons - as the parachute payments wont even touch the sides of what they owe. Theyd sell Calvert-Lewin at Richarlison for fairly poor fees, the South Americans would have to be loaned out as no one will take them on their wages and they will have a good 6 or 7 theyll want to get rid of but will be unable to as they wont want to relinquish their cushy contracts.

I dont think its an exaggeration to say that no side in Premier League history has potentially been in more shit than Everton from a prospective relegation. Theyre certainly up there.
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14247 on: Today at 08:13:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:30 am
The Ev are not even equipped to be talking about the Conference League never mind the main European competition.

Are you forgetting that wonderful night in 2005?

Online Schmidt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14248 on: Today at 08:27:16 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:36:36 am
Just watched Tifos video of what Evertons issues will be if they go down - most of them well publicised in this thread - its made that hunger for them to be relegated grow massively. I just need to be able to stride into work and get told to fuck off before Ive even said a word  ;D

So theyre losing £126m per season at present and have wage bill thats 89% of turnover at present, the worst in the Premier League (7th largest wage bill). Theyre losing their shirt sponsor, stadium development talks have been put on hold and theyve surpassed the Premier Leagues FFP threshold by over £80m. Wild.

I cannot wait to see these being immediately embargoed in The Championship - where the most youre allowed to lose is £39m over three seasons - as the parachute payments wont even touch the sides of what they owe. Theyd sell Calvert-Lewin at Richarlison for fairly poor fees, the South Americans would have to be loaned out as no one will take them on their wages and they will have a good 6 or 7 theyll want to get rid of but will be unable to as they wont want to relinquish their cushy contracts.

I dont think its an exaggeration to say that no side in Premier League history has potentially been in more shit than Everton from a prospective relegation. Theyre certainly up there.

I said a couple of seasons ago, around the time that Fat Sam rode in I think, that their relegation will be a slow burn. The summer does little for them, they're spending so much on wages that they'll continue to rack up debt even without buying players, they'll struggle to sell any high earners and they're running out of creative ways to get money into the club. They could sell one or two of their best players, replace them with no one and still lose money. They could continue to spit in the face of the PL and the clubs around them by just spending even more, but after their claims of how Covid impacted them I think that'd provoke a massive backlash and eventual sanctions.

Their only real escape route now is to go back to their old approach of signing young talent from the lower leagues, while slowly shedding high earners, and hope that the players they're signing start to produce fast enough to bail them out of any relegation scraps.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14249 on: Today at 09:09:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:10 am
Are you forgetting that wonderful night in 2005?



Hilarious that they're on Twitter saying Villarreal is an easy game - almost as if it's the kind of team you'd expect to meet in an early qualifier...
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14250 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
It's all about the name with them when discussing European football. Our old European Cups don't count apparently because we never played the likes of Barcelona. Ignoring the facts that they were crap at the time, that many of the teams we played at the time were described as "crack European outfits", especially those from Eastern Europe, and we beat Real Madrid in 81.

But they rarely let facts reason or logic get in the way.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14251 on: Today at 09:29:24 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm
A few blues on the timeline complaining about Liverpool having an easy draw against Villarreal

Oh right.

https://youtu.be/fwumDmmd4To


We haven't even got past Benfica yet!
Offline FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14252 on: Today at 09:34:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:27:16 am
I said a couple of seasons ago, around the time that Fat Sam rode in I think, that their relegation will be a slow burn. The summer does little for them, they're spending so much on wages that they'll continue to rack up debt even without buying players, they'll struggle to sell any high earners and they're running out of creative ways to get money into the club. They could sell one or two of their best players, replace them with no one and still lose money. They could continue to spit in the face of the PL and the clubs around them by just spending even more, but after their claims of how Covid impacted them I think that'd provoke a massive backlash and eventual sanctions.

Their only real escape route now is to go back to their old approach of signing young talent from the lower leagues, while slowly shedding high earners, and hope that the players they're signing start to produce fast enough to bail them out of any relegation scraps.

The bare minimum they should be facing is working to a strict budget with no new signings or contract extensions until the wages are under control, anything less than that leaves the premier league open to legal action from relegated clubs

They've got just over £20m coming off the books in the summer which should help but they've got a lot of sponsorship to replace with no guarantees of it being an improvement on the deals they've lost
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14253 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:23:31 am
It's all about the name with them when discussing European football. Our old European Cups don't count apparently because we never played the likes of Barcelona. Ignoring the facts that they were crap at the time, that many of the teams we played at the time were described as "crack European outfits", especially those from Eastern Europe, and we beat Real Madrid in 81.

But they rarely let facts reason or logic get in the way.

Yeah we only beat the Champions of Germany, Belgium, Spain and Italy (in their own stadium). Nothing to crow about at all...
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14254 on: Today at 09:52:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:36:51 am
Yeah we only beat the Champions of Germany, Belgium, Spain and Italy (in their own stadium). Nothing to crow about at all...
If you just work on the basis that nothing we've achieved counts in their eyes, and everything we do will be discredited somehow, then it's far easier.

They crow if we get a draw they perceive as difficult, until we win, then the teams they described as good become crap. If we get a lesser name (in their eyes) then it becomes devil's club, easy draw, glorified League Cup (the irony).

It's all a coping mechanism.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14255 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:23:31 am
It's all about the name with them when discussing European football. Our old European Cups don't count apparently because we never played the likes of Barcelona. Ignoring the facts that they were crap at the time, that many of the teams we played at the time were described as "crack European outfits", especially those from Eastern Europe, and we beat Real Madrid in 81.

But they rarely let facts reason or logic get in the way.

Mancs are they same. They try to play down Borrusia Monchengladbach, presumably because they werent Bayern Munich. Despite their European pedigree at that time. Despite them being in the European Cup because they were good enough to win the title against a recently three times European Cup winning and having several World Cup winners in their side. But because 20/30 years later they werent glamorous they get downplayed.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14256 on: Today at 10:41:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:57:43 am
But because 20/30 years later they werent glamorous they get downplayed.
This really gets my goat. People only think in terms of the greats of today rather than who was on top then. Hell I wasn't born for our first couple but I know the kind of quality that existed in Eastern Europe, especially before the breakup of USSR, Yugoslavia etc.

Barca didn't win one til 92 then took another 14 years to add to it, they were just another United making glamour signings.

Everyone forgets who Real played for their first 6 tho, but they all count.

Cant reason with these people, because they always have a bullshit excuse ready to pull out their arse when needed.

For all the posturing of their glory days, lets look at the seasons around their "domination"

84 - treble in Euro cup no 4
86 - double
88 - winning the league with possibly the finest attacking team ever assembled.
Online Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14257 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1513982877159071744?s=20&t=JK7KeLlhqO0MyBqWrO5Miw

Quote
Everton have had harder FA Cup runs than what Liverpool will have had to the Champions League final this year.

True.  We've knocked them out a couple of times recently, whereas we've not faced us in the Champions League.
Online JasonF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14258 on: Today at 12:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:25:06 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1513982877159071744?s=20&t=JK7KeLlhqO0MyBqWrO5Miw

True.  We've knocked them out a couple of times recently, whereas we've not faced us in the Champions League.

Weren't they claiming we had no chance of escaping our group of death earlier in the season and that we were Europa League bound? Those teams are now subsequently shite though.

If Atletico somehow make it to the final, will they be back to being a good side?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14259 on: Today at 12:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:25:06 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1513982877159071744?s=20&t=JK7KeLlhqO0MyBqWrO5Miw

Why are Everton fans even posting about the Champions League clubs? What do they know about this competition?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14260 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:23:31 am
It's all about the name with them when discussing European football. Our old European Cups don't count apparently because we never played the likes of Barcelona. Ignoring the facts that they were crap at the time, that many of the teams we played at the time were described as "crack European outfits", especially those from Eastern Europe, and we beat Real Madrid in 81.

But they rarely let facts reason or logic get in the way.
They are serial goalpost movers.

They totally forget when they go on about Barcelona that Liverpool were the Barcelona of that era.  :duh

Even when we do beat what they consider big names, they suddenly decide that those big names are in decline and we caught them at a good time. The problem with them is they simply can't bring themselves to give due credit.

When we beat Real Madrid in the final they then said "it wasn't the Madrid of old." A few seasons ago they predicted Bayern Munich would smash us. "Bayern, real European royalty" they said before the tie. Suddenly, Bayern were "in decline" the morning after we smashed them out of sight.

It's laughable really.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14261 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:53 pm
Why are Everton fans even posting about the Champions League clubs? What do they know about this competition?
Mate, they are highly invested. Liverpool are in it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14262 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:30:40 pm
Weren't they claiming we had no chance of escaping our group of death earlier in the season and that we were Europa League bound? Those teams are now subsequently shite though.

If Atletico somehow make it to the final, will they be back to being a good side?
Only if they beat us. And they'll want Simeone as their new manager once more.

It's hilarious how they were all clamouring for him when his team did ok against us, but as soon as we worked them out and beat them his name disappeared off their list.  :lmao

Online El Lobo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14263 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm »
At least they had those three days of dawning realisation after the Burnley loss before back or normality :D
Online Schmidt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14264 on: Today at 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:53:48 pm
Only if they beat us. And they'll want Simeone as their new manager once more.

It's hilarious how they were all clamouring for him when his team did ok against us, but as soon as we worked them out and beat them his name disappeared off their list.  :lmao



Also hilarious that they think he'd go anywhere fucking near them.
