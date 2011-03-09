Just watched Tifos video of what Evertons issues will be if they go down - most of them well publicised in this thread - its made that hunger for them to be relegated grow massively. I just need to be able to stride into work and get told to fuck off before Ive even said a wordSo theyre losing £126m per season at present and have wage bill thats 89% of turnover at present, the worst in the Premier League (7th largest wage bill). Theyre losing their shirt sponsor, stadium development talks have been put on hold and theyve surpassed the Premier Leagues FFP threshold by over £80m. Wild.I cannot wait to see these being immediately embargoed in The Championship - where the most youre allowed to lose is £39m over three seasons - as the parachute payments wont even touch the sides of what they owe. Theyd sell Calvert-Lewin at Richarlison for fairly poor fees, the South Americans would have to be loaned out as no one will take them on their wages and they will have a good 6 or 7 theyll want to get rid of but will be unable to as they wont want to relinquish their cushy contracts.I dont think its an exaggeration to say that no side in Premier League history has potentially been in more shit than Everton from a prospective relegation. Theyre certainly up there.