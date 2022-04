Just watched Tifo’s video of what Everton’s issues will be if they go down - most of them well publicised in this thread - it’s made that hunger for them to be relegated grow massively. I just need to be able to stride into work and get told to fuck off before I’ve even said a wordSo they’re losing £126m per season at present and have wage bill that’s 89% of turnover at present, the worst in the Premier League (7th largest wage bill). They’re losing their shirt sponsor, stadium development talks have been put on hold and they’ve surpassed the Premier League’s FFP threshold by over £80m. Wild.I cannot wait to see these being immediately embargoed in The Championship - where the most you’re allowed to lose is £39m over three seasons - as the parachute payments won’t even touch the sides of what they owe. They’d sell Calvert-Lewin at Richarlison for fairly poor fees, the South Americans would have to be loaned out as no one will take them on their wages and they will have a good 6 or 7 they’ll want to get rid of but will be unable to as they won’t want to relinquish their cushy contracts.I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that no side in Premier League history has potentially been in more shit than Everton from a prospective relegation. They’re certainly up there.