Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 782488 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14200 on: Yesterday at 07:29:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:41 pm
think that's a big conclusion you've jumped to mate.

I've never been on GOT, and never will - although I see some of the stuff posted on here. 

my comments about their crowd reactions are based on seeing and hearing what happens in  real time at games.  one of their players kicks shit out of one of ours, and their fans fukking love it. [is it all of their fans - nope - but way too big a percentage]

yeah, but the point isn't some player going ott into a tackle is it?  jesus that's always happened and probably always will from time to time.

the issue is how happy their fans  are to see it.  and the reaction their players have shown after doing it.  did you ever see a Red player kiss the badge after getting a red after maiming one of theirs?  did Anfield roar its approval seeing it?  nope.

Mate, I know where you're coming from. That's you. But there is another world. Me and a few others point it out occasionally. So, let's get back to ripping the piss out of them, which is the purpose of the thread
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14201 on: Yesterday at 07:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm
This is something I'd like an educated answer to. We all joke about what a toxic pit Goodison is, but many on here know many decent blues. I find it hard to imagine these decent supporters going to Goodison and behaving in such a manner, so I'm often under the impression that the lunatics have taken over the asylum and basically driven away anyone who has a balanced view of where Everton are, and what their relationship to LFC should be.

Just how bad is it over there?
I agree with your question ... just have no clue how you can get an "educated" answer to that. 

we're talking about a couple of things that don't lend themselves to solid analysis -- mob behaviour, plus personal anecdotes and observations.

anyhow, hopefully someone can shed light on it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14202 on: Yesterday at 07:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:28:22 am
Fair enough but my issue is that they in the context you and loads of others on here bang on about applies to not a solitary Blue I know and fuck me I know loads and a lot of them go the game.

If you and others on here know loads of Blues that do all these contemptible things then fair play to you for calling them out on here. Speak as you find mate. Its just that it isnt my experience which is why I post to reflect that.


The majority of them at the cesspit happily sing Murderers and always the victim.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14203 on: Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm
This is something I'd like an educated answer to. We all joke about what a toxic pit Goodison is, but many on here know many decent blues. I find it hard to imagine these decent supporters going to Goodison and behaving in such a manner, so I'm often under the impression that the lunatics have taken over the asylum and basically driven away anyone who has a balanced view of where Everton are, and what their relationship to LFC should be.

Just how bad is it over there?
The decent Blues I know don't go to their games anymore. My Red cousin had to protect his Blue partner from violent fellow blues after a derby some years ago. I don't think she's been to an Everton game since.

Some people put on an act too. That's not confined to Everton of course. They can be reasonably ok in daily life but turn when in their own crowd. I saw that with the brother of an ex girlfriend. A reasonable fella in everyday life, but turned into an absolute gobshite when in the company of a group of Blue friends. A hardcore bitter then. As I said though, that can be said for many people from all walks. Once in their peer group they change. A lot of people change when in a like-minded crowd.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14204 on: Yesterday at 09:16:15 pm »
This thread has become very serious.

Can we have some jolly memes of purple faced chaps, or the lad at their European away (no laughing at the back) crying on his mums shoulder or ballistic toddlers to lighten the mood (but not that one of the minger wiping his snot on the womans hair).
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14205 on: Yesterday at 09:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm
The decent Blues I know don't go to their games anymore. My Red cousin had to protect his Blue partner from violent fellow blues after a derby some years ago. I don't think she's been to an Everton game since.

Some people put on an act too. That's not confined to Everton of course. They can be reasonably ok in daily life but turn when in their own crowd. I saw that with the brother of an ex girlfriend. A reasonable fella in everyday life, but turned into an absolute gobshite when in the company of a group of Blue friends. A hardcore bitter then. As I said though, that can be said for many people from all walks. Once in their peer group they change. A lot of people change when in a like-minded crowd.

This is what puzzles me y'see. If a Blue is bitter and there's no Red around to witness it, is there still fewm?

If your sound blue mate is only sound when you avoid talking football with him, is he still sound? That calls to mind the anecdote of a person being nice to you but rude to the waiter is clearly not a nice person, as they would treat you the same way if you were the waiter.

It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14206 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:21:12 pm
It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.
that is bloody sad, isn't it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14207 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:21:12 pm
This is what puzzles me y'see. If a Blue is bitter and there's no Red around to witness it, is there still fewm?

If your sound blue mate is only sound when you avoid talking football with him, is he still sound? That calls to mind the anecdote of a person being nice to you but rude to the waiter is clearly not a nice person, as they would treat you the same way if you were the waiter.

It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.
People are strange, and so is human nature. It's not just Everton and it's not just football. Is our sound mate still sound when we talk politics? Still sound when we talk Brexit? Still sound when we talk race? Still sound when we talk sexuality? Still sound when we talk immigration, asylum seekers, social class etc...?

Do we all tend to change to an extent when in the company of like-minded people and talking the subject that triggers us?

Personally, I've binned off toxic people and environments from my life. My partner is doing similar in her own life/circle at the moment too. Life's too short to be arsed with it. I know blues who have binned Goodison off for similar reasons, but I know Reds who have binned the entire game off because of the way it's gone.

People eh. Some of us are just twats. Some of us are only twats when in a crowd. Some of us, if we're lucky, stay true to ourselves no matter who is around us. In my life I've been a twat, then grew up a bit but could still be a twat in certain circumstances. I'm still working on being true to myself no matter what, but fear that's an unending task I might never achieve.

None of this really answers your question though.  :-\
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14208 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm
This is something I'd like an educated answer to. We all joke about what a toxic pit Goodison is, but many on here know many decent blues. I find it hard to imagine these decent supporters going to Goodison and behaving in such a manner, so I'm often under the impression that the lunatics have taken over the asylum and basically driven away anyone who has a balanced view of where Everton are, and what their relationship to LFC should be.

Just how bad is it over there?

i have followed liverpool and my local team/the town i was born for about 40 years.. lfc was always good - when we didnt win trophies - it was most of the times classy and there was hope. my local team was out of the top division for 35 years - and everybody loved the local rival; good football; history - etc..  it gets to you in the end and you get bitter and angry..
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14209 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
I have faith in Frank Lampard being a terrible manager. So terrible it overcomes even Dyche and Burnley being trash. Let's not give up hope just yet people. Someone needs to pay for the bad karma of Newcastle staying up and it should be Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14210 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:16:15 pm
This thread has become very serious.

Can we have some jolly memes of purple faced chaps, or the lad at their European away (no laughing at the back) crying on his mums shoulder or ballistic toddlers to lighten the mood (but not that one of the minger wiping his snot on the womans hair).
Everton will do or say something ridiculous soon enough, and we'll all be in stitches once more.

Maybe a combined XI before the derby that has more of their players in than ours. 😃
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14211 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm
I have faith in Frank Lampard being a terrible manager. So terrible it overcomes even Dyche and Burnley being trash. Let's not give up hope just yet people. Someone needs to pay for the bad karma of Newcastle staying up and it should be Everton.
The great news is that Lampard will lead them into a new season.  And they will fail again as he is shit.  Brilliant  isnt it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14212 on: Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm
Everton will do or say something ridiculous soon enough, and we'll all be in stitches once more.

Maybe a combined XI before the derby that has more of their players in than ours. 😃

After their startling win on Saturday the combined XI will only contain one of our players to replace Calvert-Lewin, who has replaced Tom Davies as the Scapegoat.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14213 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
I know GOT and RAWK are not comparable but I see views of fans (including blues) expressed on here which are met without hostility, usually. Anything on GOT which even suggests anything positive about LFC and you risk a ban and an attack. I suspect that is just a minority but if the same happens in the ground (and it only needs to be 1 in 20 fans) and it poisons the atmosphere and produces acolytes.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14214 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm
After their startling win on Saturday the combined XI will only contain one of our players to replace Calvert-Lewin, who has replaced Tom Davies as the Scapegoat.
Well at least we manage to squeeze one Red in there. We must be improving.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14215 on: Today at 12:33:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:14 am
I know GOT and RAWK are not comparable but I see views of fans (including blues) expressed on here which are met without hostility, usually. Anything on GOT which even suggests anything positive about LFC and you risk a ban and an attack. I suspect that is just a minority but if the same happens in the ground (and it only needs to be 1 in 20 fans) and it poisons the atmosphere and produces acolytes.

It's sort of like the Bandwagon Effect. https://effectiviology.com/bandwagon/

Many people in a crowd will fall in with what the most vocal are doing/saying, then others follow them...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14216 on: Today at 12:44:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:33:50 am
It's sort of like the Bandwagon Effect. https://effectiviology.com/bandwagon/

Many people in a crowd will fall in with what the most vocal are doing/saying, then others follow them...


There is also an intimidation element involved usually, it was like that with Militant Tendency at Labour Party meetings in the 80s, I suspect hardline Trump supporters can be like that as well as meetings. Angry people can be very intimidating for many and it's safer to keep your mouth shut and allow them some leadership space they do not deserve.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14217 on: Today at 12:51:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:44:02 am

There is also an intimidation element involved usually, it was like that with Militant Tendency at Labour Party meetings in the 80s, I suspect hardline Trump supporters can be like that as well as meetings. Angry people can be very intimidating for many and it's safer to keep your mouth shut and allow them some leadership space they do not deserve.
This is it. The more sensible people can feel the need to retreat into their shells in such circumstances. Then, the more aggressive and intimidatory ones get centre stage and yet more are sucked in via the Bandwagon Effect and conform to what's then perceived as the new norm. The sensible, more considered people then feel even more marginalised, so may retreat further or totally remove themselves completely.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14218 on: Today at 12:57:29 am »
It's a bit of everything I imagine. I know there are blues who are perfectly sound in day to day life but who turn toxic while at the pit. I've seen it happen and questioned them and had no sensible answer from them, usually hiding behing the B word.

But I also know that there's a concentration effect, as decent blues have jibbed off going to the woodshed because they can't accept and justify the toxicity that predominates - and it does predominate, and has done for years - leaving a higher concentration of vileness.

And then there's mob mentality which covers a multitude of sins to the point where I know peole who actually have scant recollection of the things I'vce personally witnessed them do and say while in a mob (not just football related).

A lot of it is about the character of a fanbase, which varies from club to club and which is formed from a multitude of different inputs and experiences. There's a PhD thesis in there for someone, assuming it hasn't already been done
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14219 on: Today at 01:24:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
People are strange, and so is human nature. It's not just Everton and it's not just football. Is our sound mate still sound when we talk politics? Still sound when we talk Brexit? Still sound when we talk race? Still sound when we talk sexuality? Still sound when we talk immigration, asylum seekers, social class etc...?

Do we all tend to change to an extent when in the company of like-minded people and talking the subject that triggers us?

Personally, I've binned off toxic people and environments from my life. My partner is doing similar in her own life/circle at the moment too. Life's too short to be arsed with it. I know blues who have binned Goodison off for similar reasons, but I know Reds who have binned the entire game off because of the way it's gone.

People eh. Some of us are just twats. Some of us are only twats when in a crowd. Some of us, if we're lucky, stay true to ourselves no matter who is around us. In my life I've been a twat, then grew up a bit but could still be a twat in certain circumstances. I'm still working on being true to myself no matter what, but fear that's an unending task I might never achieve.

None of this really answers your question though.  :-\

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14220 on: Today at 08:45:02 am »




Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14221 on: Today at 09:24:53 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14222 on: Today at 09:26:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:02 am


The Scream fella gets me every time in that gif. 😱
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14223 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:02 am


Donny Van Der Beek is an Everton fan.  :o
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14224 on: Today at 09:46:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:26:15 am
The Scream fella gets me every time in that gif. 😱

The guy behind him seems confused by his own hands
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14225 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:46:53 am
The guy behind him seems confused by his own hands
It's one of the best gifs of all time. There's just so much in there. 😃
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14226 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:46:53 am
The guy behind him seems confused by his own hands
Navin R Johnson in The Jerk learning to dance ;D

F54C69BE-38A7-4A83-901D-CF2D1DC1F9A6.gif" border="0
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14227 on: Today at 09:59:21 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14228 on: Today at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:59:21 am
Unsey has gone!!

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2573348/unsworth-to-leave-everton-to-pursue-managerial-ambitions

Only drunken left of the old guard now
That's a shame.  Big Dunc is the key for them though, when he finally gets sacked that will be the sign that they're starting to get their act together.  All the while he's still there I think their continued slide is inevitable.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14229 on: Today at 10:14:14 am »
Lampard's gonna keep them up, he's gonna have the job next season when they're maybe even worse, and Keys and Gray will defend him to the hilt at every turn.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14230 on: Today at 10:28:42 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:14:14 am
Lampard's gonna keep them up, he's gonna have the job next season when they're maybe even worse, and Keys and Gray will defend him to the hilt at every turn.
Its what I predicted in February.

It will then go wrong, he will get sacked  and he will get jobs on the grounds that he kept Everton up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14231 on: Today at 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:59:21 am
Unsey has gone!!

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2573348/unsworth-to-leave-everton-to-pursue-managerial-ambitions

Only drunken left of the old guard now

Jeffers and Baines say hi. And Graeme Sharp was recently appointed to the board.

So one in, one out.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14232 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:59:21 am
Unsey has gone!!

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2573348/unsworth-to-leave-everton-to-pursue-managerial-ambitions

Only drunken left of the old guard now

They never gave it Unsy properly.  :'(
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14233 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
People are strange, and so is human nature. It's not just Everton and it's not just football. Is our sound mate still sound when we talk politics? Still sound when we talk Brexit? Still sound when we talk race? Still sound when we talk sexuality? Still sound when we talk immigration, asylum seekers, social class etc...?

Do we all tend to change to an extent when in the company of like-minded people and talking the subject that triggers us?

Personally, I've binned off toxic people and environments from my life. My partner is doing similar in her own life/circle at the moment too. Life's too short to be arsed with it. I know blues who have binned Goodison off for similar reasons, but I know Reds who have binned the entire game off because of the way it's gone.

People eh. Some of us are just twats. Some of us are only twats when in a crowd. Some of us, if we're lucky, stay true to ourselves no matter who is around us. In my life I've been a twat, then grew up a bit but could still be a twat in certain circumstances. I'm still working on being true to myself no matter what, but fear that's an unending task I might never achieve.

None of this really answers your question though.  :-\

Fair comment mate, and we've seen as much in here on several issues which I won't even list. But these days if I find a topic to be sensitive I'll just say out loud that it's best we not talk about it, whereas when dealing with blue mates it seems many on here have to police themselves.  Maybe I'm wrong on that though.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14234 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:49:37 am
They never gave it Unsy properly.  :'(

When Lampard got the job despite being unqualified then it is easy to see why Unsworth get disillusioned.

Couple with the fact that the best player for them has been Gordon an academy product and yet Lampard splurge massively on duds like Ali and VDB. It would only be a matter of time before Unsworth cut of his own dick in disgust if he had stayed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14235 on: Today at 01:00:38 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:58:22 pm
When Lampard got the job despite being unqualified then it is easy to see why Unsworth get disillusioned.

Couple with the fact that the best player for them has been Gordon an academy product and yet Lampard splurge massively on duds like Ali and VDB. It would only be a matter of time before Unsworth cut of his own dick in disgust if he had stayed.

If he had done, would they give it back Unsy?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14236 on: Today at 04:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
People are strange, and so is human nature. It's not just Everton and it's not just football. Is our sound mate still sound when we talk politics? Still sound when we talk Brexit? Still sound when we talk race? Still sound when we talk sexuality? Still sound when we talk immigration, asylum seekers, social class etc...?

Do we all tend to change to an extent when in the company of like-minded people and talking the subject that triggers us?

Personally, I've binned off toxic people and environments from my life. My partner is doing similar in her own life/circle at the moment too. Life's too short to be arsed with it. I know blues who have binned Goodison off for similar reasons, but I know Reds who have binned the entire game off because of the way it's gone.

People eh. Some of us are just twats. Some of us are only twats when in a crowd. Some of us, if we're lucky, stay true to ourselves no matter who is around us. In my life I've been a twat, then grew up a bit but could still be a twat in certain circumstances. I'm still working on being true to myself no matter what, but fear that's an unending task I might never achieve.

None of this really answers your question though.  :-\


Good luck with your journey, seems like a noble cause even if you do not fully arrive


Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14237 on: Today at 11:17:49 pm »
A few blues on the timeline complaining about Liverpool having an easy draw against Villarreal

Oh right.

https://youtu.be/fwumDmmd4To
