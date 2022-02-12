This is what puzzles me y'see. If a Blue is bitter and there's no Red around to witness it, is there still fewm?



If your sound blue mate is only sound when you avoid talking football with him, is he still sound? That calls to mind the anecdote of a person being nice to you but rude to the waiter is clearly not a nice person, as they would treat you the same way if you were the waiter.



It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.



People are strange, and so is human nature. It's not just Everton and it's not just football. Is our sound mate still sound when we talk politics? Still sound when we talk Brexit? Still sound when we talk race? Still sound when we talk sexuality? Still sound when we talk immigration, asylum seekers, social class etc...?Do we all tend to change to an extent when in the company of like-minded people and talking the subject that triggers us?Personally, I've binned off toxic people and environments from my life. My partner is doing similar in her own life/circle at the moment too. Life's too short to be arsed with it. I know blues who have binned Goodison off for similar reasons, but I know Reds who have binned the entire game off because of the way it's gone.People eh. Some of us are just twats. Some of us are only twats when in a crowd. Some of us, if we're lucky, stay true to ourselves no matter who is around us. In my life I've been a twat, then grew up a bit but could still be a twat in certain circumstances. I'm still working on being true to myself no matter what, but fear that's an unending task I might never achieve.None of this really answers your question though.