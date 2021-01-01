« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 351 352 353 354 355 [356]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 780145 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,241
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14200 on: Today at 07:29:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:11:41 pm
think that's a big conclusion you've jumped to mate.

I've never been on GOT, and never will - although I see some of the stuff posted on here. 

my comments about their crowd reactions are based on seeing and hearing what happens in  real time at games.  one of their players kicks shit out of one of ours, and their fans fukking love it. [is it all of their fans - nope - but way too big a percentage]

yeah, but the point isn't some player going ott into a tackle is it?  jesus that's always happened and probably always will from time to time.

the issue is how happy their fans  are to see it.  and the reaction their players have shown after doing it.  did you ever see a Red player kiss the badge after getting a red after maiming one of theirs?  did Anfield roar its approval seeing it?  nope.

Mate, I know where you're coming from. That's you. But there is another world. Me and a few others point it out occasionally. So, let's get back to ripping the piss out of them, which is the purpose of the thread
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14201 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:23:47 pm
This is something I'd like an educated answer to. We all joke about what a toxic pit Goodison is, but many on here know many decent blues. I find it hard to imagine these decent supporters going to Goodison and behaving in such a manner, so I'm often under the impression that the lunatics have taken over the asylum and basically driven away anyone who has a balanced view of where Everton are, and what their relationship to LFC should be.

Just how bad is it over there?
I agree with your question ... just have no clue how you can get an "educated" answer to that. 

we're talking about a couple of things that don't lend themselves to solid analysis -- mob behaviour, plus personal anecdotes and observations.

anyhow, hopefully someone can shed light on it.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14202 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:28:22 am
Fair enough but my issue is that they in the context you and loads of others on here bang on about applies to not a solitary Blue I know and fuck me I know loads and a lot of them go the game.

If you and others on here know loads of Blues that do all these contemptible things then fair play to you for calling them out on here. Speak as you find mate. Its just that it isnt my experience which is why I post to reflect that.


The majority of them at the cesspit happily sing Murderers and always the victim.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,315
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14203 on: Today at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:23:47 pm
This is something I'd like an educated answer to. We all joke about what a toxic pit Goodison is, but many on here know many decent blues. I find it hard to imagine these decent supporters going to Goodison and behaving in such a manner, so I'm often under the impression that the lunatics have taken over the asylum and basically driven away anyone who has a balanced view of where Everton are, and what their relationship to LFC should be.

Just how bad is it over there?
The decent Blues I know don't go to their games anymore. My Red cousin had to protect his Blue partner from violent fellow blues after a derby some years ago. I don't think she's been to an Everton game since.

Some people put on an act too. That's not confined to Everton of course. They can be reasonably ok in daily life but turn when in their own crowd. I saw that with the brother of an ex girlfriend. A reasonable fella in everyday life, but turned into an absolute gobshite when in the company of a group of Blue friends. A hardcore bitter then. As I said though, that can be said for many people from all walks. Once in their peer group they change. A lot of people change when in a like-minded crowd.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,969
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14204 on: Today at 09:16:15 pm »
This thread has become very serious.

Can we have some jolly memes of purple faced chaps, or the lad at their European away (no laughing at the back) crying on his mums shoulder or ballistic toddlers to lighten the mood (but not that one of the minger wiping his snot on the womans hair).
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,372
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14205 on: Today at 09:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:42:46 pm
The decent Blues I know don't go to their games anymore. My Red cousin had to protect his Blue partner from violent fellow blues after a derby some years ago. I don't think she's been to an Everton game since.

Some people put on an act too. That's not confined to Everton of course. They can be reasonably ok in daily life but turn when in their own crowd. I saw that with the brother of an ex girlfriend. A reasonable fella in everyday life, but turned into an absolute gobshite when in the company of a group of Blue friends. A hardcore bitter then. As I said though, that can be said for many people from all walks. Once in their peer group they change. A lot of people change when in a like-minded crowd.

This is what puzzles me y'see. If a Blue is bitter and there's no Red around to witness it, is there still fewm?

If your sound blue mate is only sound when you avoid talking football with him, is he still sound? That calls to mind the anecdote of a person being nice to you but rude to the waiter is clearly not a nice person, as they would treat you the same way if you were the waiter.

It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14206 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:21:12 pm
It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.
that is bloody sad, isn't it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,315
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14207 on: Today at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:21:12 pm
This is what puzzles me y'see. If a Blue is bitter and there's no Red around to witness it, is there still fewm?

If your sound blue mate is only sound when you avoid talking football with him, is he still sound? That calls to mind the anecdote of a person being nice to you but rude to the waiter is clearly not a nice person, as they would treat you the same way if you were the waiter.

It saddens me to think that decent blues might have essentially been driven from going the match by rabid Blunatics; but that would suggest either that the belief that such behaviour still constitutes a minority of Everton fans is wrong, or that the majority of regular supporters have been cowed into silence by the mob.
People are strange, and so is human nature. It's not just Everton and it's not just football. Is our sound mate still sound when we talk politics? Still sound when we talk Brexit? Still sound when we talk race? Still sound when we talk sexuality? Still sound when we talk immigration, asylum seekers, social class etc...?

Do we all tend to change to an extent when in the company of like-minded people and talking the subject that triggers us?

Personally, I've binned off toxic people and environments from my life. My partner is doing similar in her own life/circle at the moment too. Life's too short to be arsed with it. I know blues who have binned Goodison off for similar reasons, but I know Reds who have binned the entire game off because of the way it's gone.

People eh. Some of us are just twats. Some of us are only twats when in a crowd. Some of us, if we're lucky, stay true to ourselves no matter who is around us. In my life I've been a twat, then grew up a bit but could still be a twat in certain circumstances. I'm still working on being true to myself no matter what, but fear that's an unending task I might never achieve.

None of this really answers your question though.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14208 on: Today at 10:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:23:47 pm
This is something I'd like an educated answer to. We all joke about what a toxic pit Goodison is, but many on here know many decent blues. I find it hard to imagine these decent supporters going to Goodison and behaving in such a manner, so I'm often under the impression that the lunatics have taken over the asylum and basically driven away anyone who has a balanced view of where Everton are, and what their relationship to LFC should be.

Just how bad is it over there?

i have followed liverpool and my local team/the town i was born for about 40 years.. lfc was always good - when we didnt win trophies - it was most of the times classy and there was hope. my local team was out of the top division for 35 years - and everybody loved the local rival; good football; history - etc..  it gets to you in the end and you get bitter and angry..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14209 on: Today at 10:53:42 pm »
I have faith in Frank Lampard being a terrible manager. So terrible it overcomes even Dyche and Burnley being trash. Let's not give up hope just yet people. Someone needs to pay for the bad karma of Newcastle staying up and it should be Everton.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,315
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14210 on: Today at 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:16:15 pm
This thread has become very serious.

Can we have some jolly memes of purple faced chaps, or the lad at their European away (no laughing at the back) crying on his mums shoulder or ballistic toddlers to lighten the mood (but not that one of the minger wiping his snot on the womans hair).
Everton will do or say something ridiculous soon enough, and we'll all be in stitches once more.

Maybe a combined XI before the derby that has more of their players in than ours. 😃
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14211 on: Today at 10:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:53:42 pm
I have faith in Frank Lampard being a terrible manager. So terrible it overcomes even Dyche and Burnley being trash. Let's not give up hope just yet people. Someone needs to pay for the bad karma of Newcastle staying up and it should be Everton.
The great news is that Lampard will lead them into a new season.  And they will fail again as he is shit.  Brilliant  isnt it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 351 352 353 354 355 [356]   Go Up
« previous next »
 