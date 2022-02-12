« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:50:46 am
Did I just hear right on MOTD Anthony Gordon said we carry on now and become a winning machine :lmao

He's a diving bellwhiff that scored a deflected goal against a terrible team...and you play for Everton. Tit.

Winning in the sense of winning without winning anything.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Utd are football rivals, but Everton are our proper rivals. The rivalry we have with the Mancs is what the City fans crave, but will never have.

I class Everton as bigger rivals as its beyond football, it goes right into life itself, as growing up, I mixed with Evertonians every day, I didn't actually mix with a real life Manc until I moved into IT in 2001 and started working in Manc, I was 34 yrs old. Even when you mix with Mancs though, its nothing compared to mixing with Evertonians. Win the Derby and you give them shit about it until the next game, you lose and you desperately want the next derby to redress the balance, because you know you are going to get it. Mancs don't know how to get under your skin like a fellow Scouser can, we rip the piss out of each other, we know what to say, little things to do that just kick it off. But beyond that, with the Blues I grew up with, you could also actually talk football, I've never met a Manc you can actually do that with, they are far too touchy and cannot take a joke.

If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
for those saying they don't want Ev to get relegated - coz they know Blues who are not twats - and comparing the rivalry with them vs MU ....

how many time in recent years have Ev players deliberately tried to cripple one of ours?  and how many MU players have done that? 

and: have you ever seen an MU player kiss his fukking badge after getting a red card for crippling one of our men, as we've seen repeatedly from Ev players?

plus: when that's happened, have almost all the MU fans screamed their approval and gloated about it afterwards, the way the Bitters do?

no offense to anyone, but the fact that you know Blues who have been mates for a long time is irrelevant.

I have close family members who are Blues.  I want Everton to get relegated because they are a danger to the safety of our players.  and that isn't going to change any time soon, in fact it is likely to get worse imo.

relegate them.  asap.






Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:41 pm
for those saying they don't want Ev to get relegated - coz they know Blues who are not twats - and comparing the rivalry with them vs MU ....

how many time in recent years have Ev players deliberately tried to cripple one of ours?  and how many MU players have done that? 

and: have you ever seen an MU player kiss his fukking badge after getting a red card for crippling one of our men, as we've seen repeatedly from Ev players?

plus: when that's happened, have almost all the MU fans screamed their approval and gloated about it afterwards, the way the Bitters do?

no offense to anyone, but the fact that you know Blues who have been mates for a long time is irrelevant.

I have close family members who are Blues.  I want Everton to get relegated because they are a danger to the safety of our players.  and that isn't going to change any time soon, in fact it is likely to get worse imo.

relegate them.  asap.

This is another reason why I want to see them gone. They can't compete, so they try and cripple.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I know a few Everton fans. The ones I would interact with most are all sound as fuck. Doesn't stop me wanting them relegated  :D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I'm not bothered either way. If they go down I will have a laugh about it. If they stay up it will still be entertaining too. But I don't really have any inner passion wishing they go down..each 5o their own. I know they would love it if we went down, but who cares.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AA1122 on Yesterday at 02:30:42 pm
I'm not bothered either way. If they go down I will have a laugh about it. If they stay up it will still be entertaining too. But I don't really have any inner passion wishing they go down..each 5o their own. I know they would love it if we went down, but who cares.
Wouldnt it be nice to not have the poisonous derby games for a bit tho?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 11:50:30 am
Speaking for myself, as someone with more Evertonian mates and family than Liverpudlians, I don't like the way the Evertonians' twisted logic has evolved in the last 30 years. I don't celebrate their demise though and I'd personally hate them to go down. I love my city equally as much as I love my team and I reckon seeing them relegated would be a disaster for our city.
Purely out of interest, why do you believe it would be a disaster for the city if Everton went down?

I only ask because I don't really see it that way, but feel I'm possibly missing something.

My own view on it is that much bigger clubs than Everton have gone down and survived. Not only survived, but come back up again too. Of course, the initial horror of relegation would hit them hard, but I'm sure they'd get over it pretty quickly. It would also give them time and space to reset. In some ways, it has the potential to be the making of them rather than the breaking.

I'm not sure what major impact it would have on the city itself. Their fanbase is compact and I'm sure the vast majority would stick with them as they play a season as a relatively big fish in a smaller pond. The race for promotion and the trophy that comes with it would also bring excitement to a deeply depressed fanbase that's had nothing to cheer from its own side since the last century.

Away fans would flock to fill the away end too. A chance to play a fallen giant. A chance to visit the City of Liverpool and visit Anfield too.



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:29:25 pm
Purely out of interest, why do you believe it would be a disaster for the city if Everton went down?

I only ask because I don't really see it that way, but feel I'm possibly missing something.

My own view on it is that much bigger clubs than Everton have gone down and survived. Not only survived, but come back up again too. Of course, the initial horror of relegation would hit them hard, but I'm sure they'd get over it pretty quickly. It would also give them time and space to reset. In some ways, it has the potential to be the making of them rather than the breaking.

I'm not sure what major impact it would have on the city itself. Their fanbase is compact and I'm sure the vast majority would stick with them as they play a season as a relatively big fish in a smaller pond. The race for promotion and the trophy that comes with it would also bring excitement to a deeply depressed fanbase that's had nothing to cheer from its own side since the last century.

Away fans would flock to fill the away end too. A chance to play a fallen giant. A chance to visit the City of Liverpool and visit Anfield too.
I really dont see how it would have any effect at all on the city.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:33:14 pm
I really dont see how it would have any effect at all on the city.
As I said, I might be missing something, but that's my feeling too.

I can understand that some might say their relegation could scupper the stadium and have a knock-on effect on regeneration of that part of the docklands, but they're in the top flight and have been for decades, but still don't have funding for it anyway. What really might scupper the stadium is their rank amateurism and overreaching financially. I think if they had the money to complete the project, they'd do so regardless of relegation anyway.

Other than that aspect, I don't see how their relegation affects the city on any great level. As I said, it would be gutting initially for the fans, but they'd get over it pretty quickly. One thing I'll give them is they are a resilient bunch.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Well, it looks likely that the Tory will get at least the start of next season to fuck it all up royally.

Mediocrity ad nauseum.
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:40:02 am
Does this mate of yours want us to win today and win the title as much as you want Everton to stay up?

Ha ha. saw him earlier today. He started singing 'Blue Moon'. Fucking shite voice he's got.  ;D

Of course he doesn't. Are you fucking mad or something?  :)

He's a Blue who's been subjected to FOUR decades of fucking misery whilst we've lorded it. He'd have to be fucking mental to be sticking up for us in the way I stick up for them. If the roles and fortunes across four decades were reversed however, he'd be definitely supporting us and I'd be as bitter as fuck about Everton even if my grandsons were Blues. Such is human nature.

For me the only time giving stick and banter really works is when things are reasonably balanced [to a point - careful how I put that with all the pedantic c*nts on here  ;D ] like in the '60's and to an extent in the mid '80's. Otherwise it's just bitterness on the case of the underdogs and kicking a dog when it's down on the case of the top dogs and I for one certainly aren't in the latter category so rooting for the Blues for the sake of my grandkids and the other family just comes as instinct for a native arl Red Scouser like me. Also it helps I guess that my opinion of social media is so low I never go fucking near it so I avoid all the cranks who frequent it - which in my book is basically every stupid fucker who goes on it.

 :)

 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Definitely safe now.

Time for the PL to start investigating their corrupt accounting practices. They should have some serious legal charges against them, if they survive at the expense of others despite their blatant cheating.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:30:50 am
Burnley win, were back to square 1.

Id like to apologise to you all.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
Id like to apologise to you all.

No need to apologise. Everton are fucked anyway. Burnley getting relegated and Everton going into bankruptcy is a pretty good scenario ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 04:25:03 pm
Ha ha. saw him earlier today. He started singing 'Blue Moon'. Fucking shite voice he's got.  ;D

Of course he doesn't. Are you fucking mad or something?  :)

He's a Blue who's been subjected to FOUR decades of fucking misery whilst we've lorded it. He'd have to be fucking mental to be sticking up for us in the way I stick up for them. If the roles and fortunes across four decades were reversed however, he'd be definitely supporting us and I'd be as bitter as fuck about Everton even if my grandsons were Blues. Such is human nature.

For me the only time giving stick and banter really works is when things are reasonably balanced [to a point - careful how I put that with all the pedantic c*nts on here  ;D ] like in the '60's and to an extent in the mid '80's. Otherwise it's just bitterness on the case of the underdogs and kicking a dog when it's down on the case of the top dogs and I for one certainly aren't in the latter category so rooting for the Blues for the sake of my grandkids and the other family just comes as instinct for a native arl Red Scouser like me. Also it helps I guess that my opinion of social media is so low I never go fucking near it so I avoid all the cranks who frequent it - which in my book is basically every stupid fucker who goes on it.

 :)
My issue with that is they actually celebrated injuring our players many times, that is a step too far , yeah I understand they are forever in our shadow so will be affected by that but there are lines you dont cross. They have crossed them too many times.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
My issue with that is they actually celebrated injuring our players many times, that is a step too far , yeah I understand they are forever in our shadow so will be affected by that but there are lines you dont cross. They have crossed them too many times.
Agreed. The "murderers, always the victims" chants will be there every time we play them and it's just a few as well. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Agreed. The "murderers, always the victims" chants will be there every time we play them and it's just a few as well. 

Exactly, fuck em.  I hope they sink into oblivion.
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
My issue with that is they actually celebrated injuring our players many times, that is a step too far , yeah I understand they are forever in our shadow so will be affected by that but there are lines you dont cross. They have crossed them too many times.

Fair enough but my issue is that they in the context you and loads of others on here bang on about applies to not a solitary Blue I know and fuck me I know loads and a lot of them go the game.

If you and others on here know loads of Blues that do all these contemptible things then fair play to you for calling them out on here. Speak as you find mate. Its just that it isnt my experience which is why I post to reflect that.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:28:22 am
Fair enough but my issue is that they in the context you and loads of others on here bang on about applies to not a solitary Blue I know and fuck me I know loads and a lot of them go the game.

If you and others on here know loads of Blues that do all these contemptible things then fair play to you for calling them out on here. Speak as you find mate. Its just that it isnt my experience which is why I post to reflect that.

While it may not apply to those blues you know, you are not being honest if you try and claim that it isn't a significant proportion or even a majority acting in that negative manner in the match-going blues that revelled in the injuries to our players, even before you consider the cesspool of social media.

Asking for examples from people is pointless since those are still only anecdotes, unlike their home crowd which would be a much larger dataset.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:28:22 am
Fair enough but my issue is that they in the context you and loads of others on here bang on about applies to not a solitary Blue I know and fuck me I know loads and a lot of them go the game.

If you and others on here know loads of Blues that do all these contemptible things then fair play to you for calling them out on here. Speak as you find mate. Its just that it isnt my experience which is why I post to reflect that.
Not one solitary blue made any comments to you about Pickford on VVD? Not one of them joked about it or said Virgil got what he deserved? It matters not as the majority of the crowd do celebrate it. Remember Fuenes mori kissing his badge and getting cheered off the pitch after his assault on Origi? You just dont do that. Then we have the derby where Virgil and Thiago were deliberately injured plus countless other attempts in derbies over the years. Its not just the fans, its the players that buy into it aswell. I absolutely hate derby games now , theyre just poisonous and toxic and that is 100% on Everton, the peopless club, the players and the fans. I will celebrate them going down when it happens.
