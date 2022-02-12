Utd are football rivals, but Everton are our proper rivals. The rivalry we have with the Mancs is what the City fans crave, but will never have.
I class Everton as bigger rivals as its beyond football, it goes right into life itself, as growing up, I mixed with Evertonians every day, I didn't actually mix with a real life Manc until I moved into IT in 2001 and started working in Manc, I was 34 yrs old. Even when you mix with Mancs though, its nothing compared to mixing with Evertonians. Win the Derby and you give them shit about it until the next game, you lose and you desperately want the next derby to redress the balance, because you know you are going to get it. Mancs don't know how to get under your skin like a fellow Scouser can, we rip the piss out of each other, we know what to say, little things to do that just kick it off. But beyond that, with the Blues I grew up with, you could also actually talk football, I've never met a Manc you can actually do that with, they are far too touchy and cannot take a joke.