Does this mate of yours want us to win today and win the title as much as you want Everton to stay up?



Ha ha. saw him earlier today. He started singing 'Blue Moon'. Fucking shite voice he's got.Of course he doesn't. Are you fucking mad or something?He's a Blue who's been subjected to FOUR decades of fucking misery whilst we've lorded it. He'd have to be fucking mental to be sticking up for us in the way I stick up for them. If the roles and fortunes across four decades were reversed however, he'd be definitely supporting us and I'd be as bitter as fuck about Everton even if my grandsons were Blues. Such is human nature.For me the only time giving stick and banter really works is when things are reasonably balanced [to a point - careful how I put that with all the pedantic c*nts on here] like in the '60's and to an extent in the mid '80's. Otherwise it's just bitterness on the case of the underdogs and kicking a dog when it's down on the case of the top dogs and I for one certainly aren't in the latter category so rooting for the Blues for the sake of my grandkids and the other family just comes as instinct for a native arl Red Scouser like me. Also it helps I guess that my opinion of social media is so low I never go fucking near it so I avoid all the cranks who frequent it - which in my book is basically every stupid fucker who goes on it.