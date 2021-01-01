Everton are our biggest rivals. If you arent from Liverpool then I think its hard to understand why locals might view Everton as No.1 rival. Everyone I know from Liverpool views Everton as our biggest rivals. Its completely different for the Liverpool supporters not from Liverpool. From my experience.



Put it this way if it was United v Everton in a cup final Id be desperate for United to win. Was in 1995. Remember my family all celebrating in 1985 when Whiteside scored.



The reason for this is because Everton are our biggest rivals.



My take on this has changed with the times.In 1995 my brother got married on cup final day. The girl he married (from a town between Liverpool and Manchester) came from a predominantly Man United family although she herself is a Liverpool fan. Our family is staunch Red and from Liverpool.All the Reds supported Everton that day. There was a big cheer from all the Scousers as word got around the Bitters had scored. The fact they hung on and won was the cherry on the top of a great day.Now, if United and Everton were in a final together I'd want United to smash them. I suspect most of my family would too.