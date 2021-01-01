To be honest, apart from the local rivalry and banter, Everton are no longer our genuine rivals. Of course, seeing them in the Championship would be hilarious, but overtaking Man Utd as the top earners in the Premier League, after 30 years of financial dominance, would be the most pleasing thing in decades ...



Everton are our biggest rivals. If you arent from Liverpool then I think its hard to understand why locals might view Everton as No.1 rival. Everyone I know from Liverpool views Everton as our biggest rivals. Its completely different for the Liverpool supporters not from Liverpool. From my experience.Put it this way if it was United v Everton in a cup final Id be desperate for United to win. Was in 1995. Remember my family all celebrating in 1985 when Whiteside scored.The reason for this is because Everton are our biggest rivals.