Owners, managers, players, fans all seem a miserable desperate bunch. It must be a horrible place to be, the environment can't help, the stadium is dank and gloomy as fuck, hardly awe inspiring.
Having us on their doorstep, makes things a thousand times worse, no doubt about that. Their fan base rabid, impatient and have expectations way beyond their capabilities.
I can't see anyone in their right mind having anything to do with them, be if a potential new owner, manager or players.
The whole experience of being at the club seems a throughly depressing one. Look at Lampard, he's not been there long, he looks a broken man.