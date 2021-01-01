« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 770762 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14000 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
Oddschecker has Everton third favourite to go down now, exchanging places with Burnley today. Money being piled on since the board have announced that they are sticking with Lampard? Or just a coincidence?
 :-\
538 says theyre favourites to go down too.  Their run in is much harder than Burnleys
Offline 4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14001 on: Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
Oddschecker has Everton third favourite to go down now, exchanging places with Burnley today. Money being piled on since the board have announced that they are sticking with Lampard? Or just a coincidence?
 :-\

Did they? Hadn't seen that.
Online CraigDS

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14002 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm »
It made little sense to do anything before this weekend anyway. Expect if they did have any interest in getting rid theyd do it after the United game.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14003 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
Just thought I'd post it as a reminder, still makes me chuckle.
 ;D

A couple of months in and I'm questioning whether it was a blue or a red on a windup responsible for this graffiti. Incredible to think that any blue thought he was a good idea even in hindsight.
Ah right, thought i wasnt seeing something haha nowt to see here  ;)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14004 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 09:31:33 am
Said it before but I have to say it again. I don't even joke about it with any of them any more. It raises tension. It's not worth it. If I speak to my best mate or my nephew I don't even talk about football. It's that bad. No messaging, no banter. They're in a very dark place.


I end up talking to Evertonians (that I like) as if they have a seriously ill close relative
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14005 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm

I end up talking to Evertonians (that I like) as if they have a seriously ill close relative

Worse thing you could do. The blues I know would prolly give you a dig  ;D

I can honestly say, my closest mates are all blues. Of course they're not over the moon abah us. How good we are, they admit it they're jealous as fuck. Don't blame them for that, they've had it tough. But they're loyal as fuck, to the club and to their mates, whatever colour they wear. They don't get involved with the bitters, the noise around it. GoT and all that, they don't bother, so I don't. They've got other things to think about, to make a living. To graft. And there's loads of them. You just gotta look for them. They won't come to you. They're funny like that. Fucking beligerent at times but only with the footy and I wouldn't swap them for a big clock
Offline moondog

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14006 on: Today at 12:08:15 am »
Not even a cuckoo clock?
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14007 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:08:15 am
Not even a cuckoo clock?

I know, lad, imagine that? I can't. They know they're miles behind us. And it's getting bigger. They can't see any light at the end of the tunnel. It's painful to hear them talk. It's hard to portray their despair. They're just now starting to believe they might go down. But a couple of them fancy it against the mancs whose defence is worse than their own they believe.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14008 on: Today at 12:46:59 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:28:47 am
I know, lad, imagine that? I can't. They know they're miles behind us. And it's getting bigger. They can't see any light at the end of the tunnel. It's painful to hear them talk. It's hard to portray their despair. They're just now starting to believe they might go down. But a couple of them fancy it against the mancs whose defence is worse than their own they believe.


Ironic is it not that the weakness we celebrate about United may well be the thing that keeps Everton up. United are pretty dire and if they lose tomorrow their chances of CL football go as well, they are similarly weak minded though so I would suggest home advantage may be enough for Everton.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14009 on: Today at 01:02:03 am »
2-0 to the Mancs.
Offline Persephone

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14010 on: Today at 04:45:51 am »
As shit as United are, they still have Ronaldo and he loves playing against the rubbish teams to pad his stats. United still win and Fat Frank will be looking for a new job on Monday.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14011 on: Today at 04:58:58 am »
Can't see them turning over Manchester United. Even this hilariously disjointed Island of misfit toys era Manchester United

I want them to go down. As a club Everton are just that awful, coasting type. What's their identity but mediocrity? And now they're tumbling worse than even that

Nil satis nisi detritus
Offline harleydanger

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14012 on: Today at 05:15:03 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
Just thought I'd post it as a reminder, still makes me chuckle.
 ;D

A couple of months in and I'm questioning whether it was a blue or a red on a windup responsible for this graffiti. Incredible to think that any blue thought he was a good idea even in hindsight.

Everton get relegated. A video emerges of the graffiti being sprayed by a guy in head to toe red kit. Beanie, socks, the full club shop special.
Offline Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14013 on: Today at 07:33:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
It made little sense to do anything before this weekend anyway. Expect if they did have any interest in getting rid theyd do it after the United game.

They don't play for two weeks after today, if Moshiri acts it'll be if they lose today.

I don't trust the Mancs though. They'll be half arsed and have a lot of players out.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14014 on: Today at 07:45:54 am »
If they score first, the crowd will be up and they might hold on for the win. If they concede first, the crowd turns, their heads go and they lose.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14015 on: Today at 08:00:53 am »
This could easily go either way. You'd think United despite how shit they can be is good enough to beat this lot without a problem. But again it's United and you never know which version of them will show up.
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14016 on: Today at 08:58:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:45:54 am
If they score first, the crowd will be up and they might hold on for the win. If they concede first, the crowd turns, their heads go and they lose.

Pretty much this.
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14017 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:00:53 am
This could easily go either way. You'd think United despite how shit they can be is good enough to beat this lot without a problem. But again it's United and you never know which version of them will show up.

They don't lose that many games Utd, despite being awful to watch. But if Everton scores first it could be a heavy afternoon for them.
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14018 on: Today at 09:02:31 am »
Heart says they get battered and good wins for Watford & Burnley

Head says they scrape a draw and the other 2 both manage to lose
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14019 on: Today at 09:07:13 am »
I can't decide if I want Watford to beat Leeds or not. On one hand it would move Watford level on points with Everton, which would give the bitters another team besides Burnley to worry about. On the other hand it would pull Leeds back into the mire somewhat. I don't really buy into the notion that Leeds have the players to keep themselves safe. When they're in possession they play some neat stuff,, but without the ball they are all over the fucking shop.

It's a big weekend of fixtures down there. If Everton beat the Mancs, Burnley fail to beat Norwich, and Watford draw with Leeds, then Everton will have a lifeline. On the other hand, 3 points for United and Burnley will put Everton chin deep. What a time to be alive   
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14020 on: Today at 09:27:12 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:07:13 am
I can't decide if I want Watford to beat Leeds or not. On one hand it would move Watford level on points with Everton, which would give the bitters another team besides Burnley to worry about. On the other hand it would pull Leeds back into the mire somewhat. I don't really buy into the notion that Leeds have the players to keep themselves safe. When they're in possession they play some neat stuff,, but without the ball they are all over the fucking shop.

It's a big weekend of fixtures down there. If Everton beat the Mancs, Burnley fail to beat Norwich, and Watford draw with Leeds, then Everton will have a lifeline. On the other hand, 3 points for United and Burnley will put Everton chin deep. What a time to be alive   
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14021 on: Today at 09:31:56 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:27:12 am
 :wellin :lmao

Is one of them your Barry?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14022 on: Today at 09:36:57 am »
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14023 on: Today at 09:49:15 am »
Fucking hell, gotta delete my internet history now
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14024 on: Today at 10:25:27 am »
Moshiri looking to sell apparently £350m. Which would represent a huge loss
Offline rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14025 on: Today at 10:40:41 am »
Offline No666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14026 on: Today at 10:40:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:25:27 am
Moshiri looking to sell apparently £350m. Which would represent a huge loss
Says whom?
Offline mikeb58

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14027 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Owners, managers, players, fans all seem a miserable desperate bunch. It must be a horrible place to be, the environment can't help, the stadium is dank and gloomy as fuck, hardly awe inspiring.

Having us on their doorstep, makes things a thousand times worse, no doubt about that. Their fan base rabid, impatient and have expectations way beyond their capabilities.

I can't see anyone in their right mind having anything to do with them, be if a potential new owner, manager or players.

The whole experience of being at the club seems a throughly depressing one. Look at Lampard, he's not been there long, he looks a broken man.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14028 on: Today at 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:40:53 am
Says whom?
GOT and the Esk (think the mail originally)
Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14029 on: Today at 10:44:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:25:27 am
Moshiri looking to sell apparently £350m. Which would represent a huge loss

The question is why?
Why after half a billion pumped in on top of his initial buy out he is looking to sell at that price?
The same reason he is looking to sell the Liver Buildings?
Sanctions getting too close, so hes cutting and running? Scared of the County Road Cutters finding out where he lives and hanging a bedsheet on a random yacht somewhere in Monaco?
Or is he just an accountant after all and is a front for Usmanov who needs some readies.
Questions eh?
Offline No666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14030 on: Today at 10:47:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:41:51 am
GOT and the Esk (think the mail originally)
You wee scamp.  ;D
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14031 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Like with the new stadium they're building, they seem to think new owners will solve all their problems. It won't. Also, American owners are nothing like Russian or Arab owners. They won't be given them a bottomless pot of cash to spend.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14032 on: Today at 10:52:28 am »
So we need Watford to beat Leeds 8-0?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14033 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm
Did they? Hadn't seen that.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11671/12585012/frank-lampard-everton-to-stick-by-manager-despite-growing-threat-of-premier-league-relegation

It is however a typical Sky article, despite the click bait title, they have caveated it with a typical contridiction:

That is not to say Everton have decided to stick with Lampard until the end of the season, irrespective of results.

So who knows, funny either way.
 ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14034 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:15:03 am
Everton get relegated. A video emerges of the graffiti being sprayed by a guy in head to toe red kit. Beanie, socks, the full club shop special.
There's a rumour that Rafa was spotted on Bullens Road that night, with black paint on his hands and a smile on his face.
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14035 on: Today at 11:00:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:58:33 am
There's a rumour that Rafa was spotted on Bullens Road that night, with black paint on his hands and a smile on his face.
Muttering to himself This is how you do a bedsheet banner you fucking c*nts
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14036 on: Today at 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:53:16 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11671/12585012/frank-lampard-everton-to-stick-by-manager-despite-growing-threat-of-premier-league-relegation

It is however a typical Sky article, despite the click bait title, they have caveated it with a typical contridiction:

That is not to say Everton have decided to stick with Lampard until the end of the season, irrespective of results.

So who knows, funny either way.
 ;D

It just means he's been given todays game, if it goes tits up then I'll not be surprised if he's sacked by Monday at the latest, it'll give whoever comes in at least a week to work with them before they play Leicester

I think if they lose today and Watford win their next 2 at home to Leeds & Brentford they'll be 3 points adrift before their next game, it more than likely won't work out like that but Moshiri has a very twitchy trigger finger, even more so if the spray paint and bedsheets come out
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14037 on: Today at 11:10:25 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:27:12 am
Spoiler
yiyiiuy" border="0 
[close]

 ;D

Was that photo taken in town at Flares?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14038 on: Today at 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:10:25 am
;D

Was that photo taken in town at Flares?
no, boot cut mate. Wranglers.  :P
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14039 on: Today at 11:15:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:58:33 am
There's a rumour that Rafa was spotted on Bullens Road that night, with black paint on his hands and a smile on his face.

The banners in the background crack me up.
 ;D

