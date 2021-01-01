And Marco Silva prepare for the PL with Fulham and Carlo chase CL and La Liga with Real and Moyesy chase CL football and the Europa League with West Ham and Martinez prepare one of the favourites for the World Cup and Ronald Koeman prepare another of the favourites for the same competition (and Rafa at the cash machine in Heswall)
They love blaming everyone and everything for their enduring failure, but the reality captured in your post points to the real culprits - the club and it's fans.
The toxic, negative and obsessive environment sets all who enter through the Goodison doors on a downward spiral. The fact that so many go on to flourish once they get out of there tells us so much.