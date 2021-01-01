« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 757854 times)

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:17:55 am
United have won 3 drawn 2 and lost 1 of their last 6 league games (11 points). They've lost 2 league games since mid- November.

For Everton they have won 11 points since November 3rd. Watford have won 12 points since November 20th. Burnley have won 11 points since Feb 8th (form team despite losing loads recently).

United are poor but they still have a points total that is more than double anyone's in the bottom 4.

I'm sure this was a p*ss take but United are far from the worst team in the league. I still think Everton's game with them on saturday is one of Everton's best chances of getting points this season. It being a 12:30pm KO doesn't help Everton though. I reckon 5:30pm Saturday night would have been better. Getting the Grand Old Lady Rocking at the early Saturday KO is much harder than Saturday evening.

As always I hope United batter the Blues this season. Only under very specific circumstances would I ever support Everton over United (or anyone else).

Losing that match last night is going to have a devasting effect on everyone at Goodison, whilst Burnley will be full of hope for the final games remaining. There was a lot more than just 3 points at stake at Turf Moor, & Everton were the big losers.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:44:03 pm
I saw a clip of Moshiri and Blue Bill at what looked like the final whistle of a close game, I've a feeling it was Arsenal this season.
When the whistle goes, Bill acts like any fan would letting out a huge "yes", an outpouring of relief, and is congratulated by the person behind him.

It's only when you watch it again, you see Moshiri on his phone, seemingly oblivious to the tension around him. It's only when the whistle goes that he furtively puts his phone away, fakes a smile, then stands up and claps half heartedly.

It's worth watching, I don't know how to embed, but it tells a story. Owners are never going to be as emotionally invested as lifelong fans, and for all his faults, that's what Bill is, but this was quite illuminating. He doesn't even try to be engaged in what's happening on the field.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 02:48:21 pm »
Ancelotti: I dont have a magic wand!!!
Lampard: I dont have a magic wand!!

My moneys on the great suprendo being their next manager. Him or Wizbit.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • A manc
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,320
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:16:49 pm
what worries me is not what their fans would get up to, but their players.

if they're in the drop zone at that point and we get a comfortable lead, what else is left for their players to do except get to be BS heroes by maiming one of ours and damaging our chances for added success this year?

this genuinely worries me.

I've been rolling around in my head which fringe players we could field to keep our first teamers safe from their thugs. I'm sure our second team could get a comfortable result against them the way they're playing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 02:53:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:35:10 pm
The Hodge is accomplished at setting up his teams to win points by any means, fair or fowl...

I see what you did there.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,105
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down

I seem to remember they were 3/4 points clear of us with less than ten games to go last season. We looked closer to the Conference League than the Champions League, they didn't have a hard run in either. What's happened since has been absolutely incredible.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down
Quite simple, since then their mutant fans have been allowed back in to Support them by booing week in week out!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 