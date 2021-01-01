United have won 3 drawn 2 and lost 1 of their last 6 league games (11 points). They've lost 2 league games since mid- November.For Everton they have won 11 points since November 3rd. Watford have won 12 points since November 20th. Burnley have won 11 points since Feb 8th (form team despite losing loads recently).United are poor but they still have a points total that is more than double anyone's in the bottom 4.I'm sure this was a p*ss take but United are far from the worst team in the league. I still think Everton's game with them on saturday is one of Everton's best chances of getting points this season. It being a 12:30pm KO doesn't help Everton though. I reckon 5:30pm Saturday night would have been better. Getting the Grand Old Lady Rocking at the early Saturday KO is much harder than Saturday evening.As always I hope United batter the Blues this season. Only under very specific circumstances would I ever support Everton over United (or anyone else).
I saw a clip of Moshiri and Blue Bill at what looked like the final whistle of a close game, I've a feeling it was Arsenal this season.When the whistle goes, Bill acts like any fan would letting out a huge "yes", an outpouring of relief, and is congratulated by the person behind him.It's only when you watch it again, you see Moshiri on his phone, seemingly oblivious to the tension around him. It's only when the whistle goes that he furtively puts his phone away, fakes a smile, then stands up and claps half heartedly.It's worth watching, I don't know how to embed, but it tells a story. Owners are never going to be as emotionally invested as lifelong fans, and for all his faults, that's what Bill is, but this was quite illuminating. He doesn't even try to be engaged in what's happening on the field.
what worries me is not what their fans would get up to, but their players.if they're in the drop zone at that point and we get a comfortable lead, what else is left for their players to do except get to be BS heroes by maiming one of ours and damaging our chances for added success this year?this genuinely worries me.
The Hodge is accomplished at setting up his teams to win points by any means, fair or fowl...
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down
